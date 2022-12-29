Read full article on original website
Fronteras Desk
Taking down the shipping containers at the Arizona border will cost $76 million
After months of scrutiny from environmentalists, immigration advocates and the U.S. government, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is taking down the shipping containers he had seemingly illegally put up. Ducey originally ordered the installation of the containers back in August in response to immigrant crossings. The project cost the state $95...
Fronteras Desk
ADEQ wants people to limit fireworks in metro Phoenix because of air quality
Saturday is New Year’s Eve, and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality is asking residents to limit lighting fireworks through the rest of the weekend. Meteorologist Matt Pace says there is a PM 2.5 high pollution advisory for Saturday and Sunday. The fireworks expected on New Year's Eve can only make it worse.
Fronteras Desk
Arizona Snowbowl opens 11 new trails after fresh snowfall
Stormy weather brought more snow to northern Arizona. Skiers and snowboarders headed north should expect to see several inches covering the slopes. Arizona Snowbowl spokesperson Angelina Grubbs said the conditions have allowed for expanded operations. "With the new fresh snowfall, we were able to open up 11 new trails for...
