Arizona State

Fronteras Desk

Taking down the shipping containers at the Arizona border will cost $76 million

After months of scrutiny from environmentalists, immigration advocates and the U.S. government, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is taking down the shipping containers he had seemingly illegally put up. Ducey originally ordered the installation of the containers back in August in response to immigrant crossings. The project cost the state $95...
ARIZONA STATE
Fronteras Desk

ADEQ wants people to limit fireworks in metro Phoenix because of air quality

Saturday is New Year’s Eve, and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality is asking residents to limit lighting fireworks through the rest of the weekend. Meteorologist Matt Pace says there is a PM 2.5 high pollution advisory for Saturday and Sunday. The fireworks expected on New Year's Eve can only make it worse.
ARIZONA STATE
Fronteras Desk

Arizona Snowbowl opens 11 new trails after fresh snowfall

Stormy weather brought more snow to northern Arizona. Skiers and snowboarders headed north should expect to see several inches covering the slopes. Arizona Snowbowl spokesperson Angelina Grubbs said the conditions have allowed for expanded operations. "With the new fresh snowfall, we were able to open up 11 new trails for...
ARIZONA STATE

