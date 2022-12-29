ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: December 2022

The new year approaches swiftly. To help us all avoid cabin fever, the Armory opened its huge doors on six acres of entertainment, food and drinks in Midtown. Meanwhile, the Foundry added to its collection of restaurants and businesses, with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema also opening in December. The comfy, stylish theater has two locations in Missouri, but each spot gets its own theme – in our case, dynamic and colorful with retro vibes.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

5 satisfying salads made fresh in St. Louis

A hearty salad full of veggies, protein, crunch and flavor is something we can all get behind. No one wants to order a salad for lunch or dinner, only to find themselves hungry again an hour or two later. These five satisfying salads offer plenty of your five a day while keeping you full and fueled.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Chilly morning will lead to a warmer afternoon

This morning started cloudy and chilly. This morning started cloudy and chilly. Too many people in the St. Louis area are entering the new year without a place to call home. With hopes of a better 2023, the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority members handed out duffle bags with essentials like sleeping bags, towels, and hygiene products.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

City of St. Louis has seen 196 homicides in 2022

ST. LOUIS — Following another deadly shooting on Thursday, the City of St. Louis' homicide rate climbed to 196 for 2022, with just days left before the start of 2023. Compared to 2021, the homicide rate is down slightly, but it's a huge decrease from 2020. The city's most...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: Bows for Birds helps to enjoy a winter walk

As I sat down to write my annual roundup of places to get the new year off on the right foot, I discovered another reason to encourage people to find their way outside in the early winter days of 2023. Now in their 12th year, the First Day Hikes promoted...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
laduenews.com

See all the photos from the 2022 Fleur de Lis Ball

The 64th Annual Fleur de lis Charity Ball took place Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Saint Louis at The Arch. Mrs. Jay Mantych-Marshall was Ball Chairman this year. Mrs. Peter Fonseca is the president of the Fleur de Lis organization. As is tradition, the 2022 Fleur de Lis Charity Ball, at which 24 young women were presented to The Most Reverend Mark S. Rivituso, Auxiliary Bishop of Saint Louis, will benefit SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. To date, the Fleur de Lis has has exceeded a total of $3,027,000 to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. Last year, the hospital provided millions of dollars in free health care to children from St. Louis and the surrounding bi-state area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
smithmountainlake.com

Omaha man stuck in St. Louis, takes $500+ rideshare back to metro

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) -- After a disruptive few days, Southwest Airlines says it expects to be back to normal operations Friday. One Omaha man and his wife were one of the many passengers stranded after their holiday away from home. But they are back in the metro, thanks to one...
OMAHA, NE
mycouriertribune.com

East St. Louis man shot dead in Carr Square

ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was shot and killed in a home here this week, police said on Saturday. Officers found Jeffery Avant, 35, at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in a home in the 1800 block of Cass Avenue, in the Carr Square neighborhood northwest of downtown. He had been shot in the chest. Emergency workers took him to a hospital, where he died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Places with the most expensive homes in Jefferson County, MO

Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Jefferson County, MO using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 18 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
