Roaming St. Louis: Brewing, German traditions thrive in Millstadt
For this week’s Roaming St. Louis segment, KMOX’s Scott Jagow crossed the Mississippi to check out an unheradled Illinois small town – Millstadt – and its German-influenced brewery, Millpond.
A Fresh Look at Nelly’s Famous Abandoned St. Louis Mansion
Nelly is so famous in St. Louis that mansions he hasn't even really lived in have become well known also. That's the case for his infamous abandoned mansion in St. Louis that became a viral sensation last year. It's time for a fresh look into what used to (sort of) be Nelly's digs.
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: December 2022
The new year approaches swiftly. To help us all avoid cabin fever, the Armory opened its huge doors on six acres of entertainment, food and drinks in Midtown. Meanwhile, the Foundry added to its collection of restaurants and businesses, with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema also opening in December. The comfy, stylish theater has two locations in Missouri, but each spot gets its own theme – in our case, dynamic and colorful with retro vibes.
5 satisfying salads made fresh in St. Louis
A hearty salad full of veggies, protein, crunch and flavor is something we can all get behind. No one wants to order a salad for lunch or dinner, only to find themselves hungry again an hour or two later. These five satisfying salads offer plenty of your five a day while keeping you full and fueled.
Way Out Club’s estate sale includes some St. Louis music history
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Way Out Club closed in August 2021 after giving fans of the quirky bar a few months to say goodbye. Over the past 25 years, the music venue in the 2500 block of Jefferson Avenue has hosted an eclectic mix of bands. Now, they are giving former patrons a chance […]
1st St. Louis baby of 2023 born on New Year’s Day
ST. LOUIS — Barnes Jewish Hospital welcomed St. Louis’ newest and youngest resident on New Year’s Day Sunday. Tre'Vaion Hollimon is the first baby born this year in the city. He was born shortly after 12 a.m. at BJC and weighs seven pounds and 11 ounces. This...
Chilly morning will lead to a warmer afternoon
This morning started cloudy and chilly. This morning started cloudy and chilly. Too many people in the St. Louis area are entering the new year without a place to call home. With hopes of a better 2023, the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority members handed out duffle bags with essentials like sleeping bags, towels, and hygiene products.
So St. Louis: How the Galleria Mall Ruined Christmas
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
City of St. Louis has seen 196 homicides in 2022
ST. LOUIS — Following another deadly shooting on Thursday, the City of St. Louis' homicide rate climbed to 196 for 2022, with just days left before the start of 2023. Compared to 2021, the homicide rate is down slightly, but it's a huge decrease from 2020. The city's most...
OUTDOORS: Bows for Birds helps to enjoy a winter walk
As I sat down to write my annual roundup of places to get the new year off on the right foot, I discovered another reason to encourage people to find their way outside in the early winter days of 2023. Now in their 12th year, the First Day Hikes promoted...
Bold Predictions for St. Louis in 2023
Peer into the crystal ball to discover what the future holds for our region
This Very Limited Time Pop-Up Bar In St. Louis Is On Wheels And Adults Only
I wish I had heard about the North Pole Night Cap sooner. Because it's just the kind of cool pop-up bar experience I'd really enjoy. For me, it's not in the cards this year. However, if you're itching to wrap up your Christmas holiday with some cocktails and a quick getaway to St. Louis, this rolling pop-up bar might just be your thing.
Southwest Moves 7,000 Pieces of Luggage in St. Louis to a 'Secure' Warehouse
The carrier is working to reunite people with their baggage, but there's a huge backlog
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
New Year’s Eve shooting calls decline by more than 50 percent in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Gun violence is a problem in downtown St. Louis regularly, and New Year’s Eve is no different. Residents captured video early Sunday morning of shots ringing out. They said they woke up to the aftermath of shattered windows and shall casings on sidewalks. However,...
See all the photos from the 2022 Fleur de Lis Ball
The 64th Annual Fleur de lis Charity Ball took place Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Saint Louis at The Arch. Mrs. Jay Mantych-Marshall was Ball Chairman this year. Mrs. Peter Fonseca is the president of the Fleur de Lis organization. As is tradition, the 2022 Fleur de Lis Charity Ball, at which 24 young women were presented to The Most Reverend Mark S. Rivituso, Auxiliary Bishop of Saint Louis, will benefit SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. To date, the Fleur de Lis has has exceeded a total of $3,027,000 to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. Last year, the hospital provided millions of dollars in free health care to children from St. Louis and the surrounding bi-state area.
Omaha man stuck in St. Louis, takes $500+ rideshare back to metro
OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) -- After a disruptive few days, Southwest Airlines says it expects to be back to normal operations Friday. One Omaha man and his wife were one of the many passengers stranded after their holiday away from home. But they are back in the metro, thanks to one...
East St. Louis man shot dead in Carr Square
ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was shot and killed in a home here this week, police said on Saturday. Officers found Jeffery Avant, 35, at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in a home in the 1800 block of Cass Avenue, in the Carr Square neighborhood northwest of downtown. He had been shot in the chest. Emergency workers took him to a hospital, where he died.
Places with the most expensive homes in Jefferson County, MO
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Jefferson County, MO using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 18 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
