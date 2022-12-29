ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz411

RIP Barbara Walters, Trailblazer in Media, the First Among All Women in Television News, Fought for Power in a Man’s Game

There will be a lot of obits and reminiscences about Barbara Walters tonight. She has died at age 93 after several years of fighting old age, her greatest enemy. There’s no question that Barbara was the trailblazer for women in all media. She did what no woman would do early on: she fought for her place among men in television journalism. She didn’t take no as answer.
Showbiz411

“Avatar” Director James Cameron, After Years of Filming Water Scenes: “I have the concentration of a goldfish at this point”

At a recent Q&A for “Avatar: The Way of Water,” with the cast, actor Sam Worthington — who reprises his role from the original film — was asked about James Cameron’s directing process. He said, “Jim creates this imaginary world and we film it,. It’s not like he’s gone in and knows exactly how the day is going to progress or how the month or the scene is going to progress. We have a feeling about where we want to take the scene, how we want the thing to feel, but when you’re filming it, this essence of acting or movie-making… And the challenge is letting yourself go there and not blocking yourself.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy