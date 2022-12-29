Read full article on original website
RIP Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters, 74, One of the Founders, “Jump,” “Automatic,” “I’m So Excited” Among Hits
Terrible way to start the new year with news of another death. Anita Pointer, who founded the Pointer Sisters with her real sisters June, Bonnie, and Ruth, has died at age 74. Her publicist says she was surrounded by family, but does not give a cause of death. Here’s the...
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
Barbara Walters and Her Brief Marriage to the Mob: 3rd Husband Marv Adelson Was a TV Producer With Connections
But what about Barbara Walters’s short-lived nuptials to Lorimar Pictures president Merv Adelson in the mid-1980s? I wrote about all this in my Fox411 column in the 00s. Here it is:. In her much-hyped autobiography, “Audition,” the septuagenarian broadcaster makes short shrift of her time with Adelson, whose film...
Listen to This Grammy Nominee for Jazz, Big Band: Steve Gadd, et al’s Surprising “Center Stage” is a Winner
There are so many jazz categories in the Grammy voting this year. But one stands out, and that’s in Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album. There’s an album in there that I love call “Center Stage” from a WDR Big Band conducted By Michael Abene featuring Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, and Ronnie Cuber. Listen to this, just great!
Rolling Stone Vomits Up a Random, Clickbait List of Top 100 Singers with Sinatra at 19, Streisand 147: Do They Know What Singing Means?
Rolling Stone is looking for clicks this morning, issuing their list of the 200 best singers of all time. It’s ludicrous, don’t waste your time. Of course, I agree Aretha Franklin is number 1 just as she was in 2010, the last time they pulled this stunt. But...
Barbara Walters Flashback to 2013: She Told “I Wasn’t Retiring from Anything” After ABC Tried to Push Her Out
Barbara Walters did not want to let go of “The View” or her career. This was ten years ago, she was 83, which was unheard of for a woman, and one in media. Read my exclusive from back then right here. Also, Barbara’s 2013 retirement was short lived,...
Courtney Love Says Brad Pitt “Stalked” Her Over Kurt Cobain Movie, Ex-Love Edward Norton Couldn’t Broker a Peace
Courtney Love– I miss her. She always tells like it is. Today, she posted a reaction to the reaction over her podcast interview with Marc Maron. Courtney says that she wanted a role and got one in David Fincher’s “Fight Club” starring Brad Pitt and Love’s then boyfriend Edward Norton.
New Year’s Eve Box Office: Only “The Fabelmans” Was UP from Friday, Everything Else Was Down!
Well, here’s a weird statistic. Last night, New Year’s Eve, every single movie in the top 10 was down from the previous night except one: “The Fabelmans.”. The Steven Spielberg dramedy was UP 25% from Friday night. More smart people on New Year’s Eve decided they wanted to see this wonderful film.
RIP Barbara Walters, Trailblazer in Media, the First Among All Women in Television News, Fought for Power in a Man’s Game
There will be a lot of obits and reminiscences about Barbara Walters tonight. She has died at age 93 after several years of fighting old age, her greatest enemy. There’s no question that Barbara was the trailblazer for women in all media. She did what no woman would do early on: she fought for her place among men in television journalism. She didn’t take no as answer.
“Avatar” Director James Cameron, After Years of Filming Water Scenes: “I have the concentration of a goldfish at this point”
At a recent Q&A for “Avatar: The Way of Water,” with the cast, actor Sam Worthington — who reprises his role from the original film — was asked about James Cameron’s directing process. He said, “Jim creates this imaginary world and we film it,. It’s not like he’s gone in and knows exactly how the day is going to progress or how the month or the scene is going to progress. We have a feeling about where we want to take the scene, how we want the thing to feel, but when you’re filming it, this essence of acting or movie-making… And the challenge is letting yourself go there and not blocking yourself.”
