ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Frankie Muniz Shares Inspiring Reason Why He Hit Pause On Acting After Malcolm In The Middle

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3USXtc_0jxw4P5d00

Remember Frankie Muniz? The Malcolm In The Middle and Agent Cody Banks actor was a huge deal in the early ‘00s and now he’s an all grown up 37-year-old with a wife and father to a baby boy they welcomed in spring 2021 . How does he look back on his years as a major child actor? It sounds like he’s got a real level-head about it all.

Muniz notably starred in the lead role of Fox sitcom Malcolm in the Middle from 2000 to 2006 (from the ages of 15 to 20) alongside Bryan Cranston. When reflecting on his early career, Frankie Muniz spoke to why he put a pause on acting once the series ended, saying this:

When I was on ‘Malcolm,’ I was just so excited to be working on a show. But also in that same sense, when the show ended, I kind of left the business for a little bit. I started doing other things. I was racing cars. I joined a band. I was touring all over. I opened some businesses and I got to experience so many amazing things in my life, which now at this point has made me able to reflect and look back and be so appreciative of the experience.

During an interview with Fox News Digital , Muniz shared that he went off to experience the other things life had to offer outside of being on the set of the TV show. He decided to pursue professional race car driving and competed in the Formula BMW USA Championship in 2006 and then the ChampCar Atlantic Championship in 2007 and 2008. He was placing in some competitions, but prior to racing the penultimate race at Road America, he sustained a wrist injury he had to have multiple surgeries for.

Muniz continued by speaking to a common “bad path” child stars can go down once they hit adulthood. In his words:

Because… so many people go down a bad path, whether it’s drugs, alcohol – whatever it may be. And I think for a lot of people, it’s probably difficult to go from having such success at a young age where you always have people going like, ‘Oh, I love you,’ and everyone wanting you here and there. And then that starts to fade. And I think a lot of people try to replace the missing feeling of [being] wanted with something else. And that really is a negative for a lot of people. Whereas for me, I’ve always been super focused on what I was currently doing because I wanted to be the best at whatever I was doing. And that’s how I am.

Over the years, Muniz has continued to take acting jobs and was even a contestant during the 2017 season of Dancing With The Stars . He also recently starred in the reality TV show The Surreal Life alongside celebrities like Dennis Rodman and Stormy Daniels.

When asked about the possibility of returning to one of his big roles like Malcolm in the Middle , he also shared that he’s “down 100 percent” along with revealing that Bryan Cranston is actually working on a revival of the sitcom. This comes after years of Muniz speaking to his interest in returning to his most iconic role as Malcolm.

Muniz also shared that he’s made the time to sit down and watch all 151 episodes of his famed sitcom with his wife, Paige Price. After previously admitting he really didn’t remember filming the episodes of Malcolm in the Middle , he “realized” what he was making all along. We’ll certainly be excited to see what Frankie Muniz does next. While we wait, you can check out the 2023 TV premiere dates here on CinemaBlend to find your next favorite TV show.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years

Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
Closer Weekly

What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained

Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Will Smith's Latest Movie Flops After Oscars Slap 'Really Rams Home' His Mistake

Nearly a year after Will Smith infamously slapped comedian Chris Rock during the Academy Awards last March, it seems the I Am Legend lead is getting smacked with backlash, audiences seemingly less than enthused about his latest flick. Since hitting theaters on December 9, Smith’s new drama, Emancipation, has performed poorly at the box office, reportedly earning just $3k per screen, Radar Online reported, a number that purportedly left the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum particularly peeved. Though according to an insider close to the star, "Will knows it's a long road to redemption and a lot of folks won't...
purewow.com

Drew Barrymore Gets Candid About Why She Refuses to Give Her Kids Christmas Presents

When it comes to celebrating Christmas with her daughters, Drew Barrymore has a unique way of showing her love and appreciation. Earlier this month, The Wedding Singer actress sat down with Entertainment Tonight and shared that she doesn’t buy Christmas presents for her two daughters: Frankie (8) and Olive Barrymore Kopelman (10). Before you go, “Wait, what?!” she has a very good reason for it.
SheKnows

Catherine Zeta-Jones Revealed She Didn't Think Her Marriage to Michael Douglas Would Last This Long

Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated her 22nd wedding anniversary to her husband Michael Douglas this year. That’s a lot of birthdays and holidays together, so Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts decided that now was a good time to ask the Wednesday star which one in the A-list couple is a better gift-giver. Zeta-Jones had a very honest — and refreshing — answer. “I think it has to be Michael,” she said under her breath. “I’ve been married 22 years. I peaked around year eight. If I’d known I would be married so long, I would’ve held back a bit. I wasn’t envisioning a...
Essence

WATCH: Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut Reveal Why They’re Willing To Play Candy and Lance Over And Over Again

'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' actors discuss the joy of being able to revisit the same characters at different stages of their lives. The wait for the grand finale of The Best Man saga is almost over! The Best Man: The Final Chapters promises to be the cherry on top of the multi-decade story of college friends reuniting to support each other through life’s biggest moments.
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
brides.com

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
People

Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'

The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
175K+
Followers
41K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy