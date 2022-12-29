Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
The Future of the Alabama Wide Receivers Looks Bright
In the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Kansas State Wildcats 45-20. Alabama, with this win, has won 11+ games for the 12th straight year. The key to beating the Big 12 champions in the Superdome was the freshman-wide receiving trifecta of Kobe Prentice, Kendrick Law, and Isaiah Bond.
Brian Branch Cements Himself as a First Round Draft Pick
Alabama's 45-20 win over Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl was a total and complete team effort. The depleted offensive line gave Bryce Young plenty of time to set the records he did, the wide receivers got open more than they had most of the season, and the defense played lights out down the stretch after a rough first quarter.
Five-Star Cornerback Announces Final Five Schools
Five-star class of 2024 cornerback Charles Lester has narrowed down his schools to five. The junior will choose between Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, and Alabama. The Fla., native ranks No. 22 nationally, No. 3 in cornerbacks, and No. 7 in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.
Former Alabama Star Joins Saban’s Staff
Ha-Ha Clinton Dix has signed a one-day contract Wednesday with the Green Bay Packers to officially retire from professional football. Mike Spofford, a senior writer for Packers.com, announced on Thursday that Clinton-Dix has assumed the role of Director of Player Development for Alabama football. Clinton-Dix was the highest ranked player...
Tide 100.9 FM
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0