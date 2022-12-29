ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

nbc15.com

9 suspects arrested after Adams County drug sweep

TOWN OF DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine area residents during a drug investigation Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office carried out a search in the 3600 block of 11th Ln. in the Town of Dell Prairie. Nine people were found in the home and were arrested after methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia were seized.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
WSAW

9 charged in Adams County drug investigation

DELL PRARIE, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in the 3600 block of 11th Ln. in the Town of Dell Prairie with nine individuals located in the home. Darius White, 24, Isabella Kilmartin, 19, Mister Walker, 26, Joseph McDonald, 57, Toni...
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Eau Claire Police Still Looking For Murder Suspect

Police in Eau Claire are once again asking for help in finding a murder suspect from back in September. Investigators yesterday asked for help in finding Kemone Golden. He is one of three suspects in the killing of Christopher Conner, but he is the only one on the run. Detectives...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau man gets probation in near-fatal overdose

The boyfriend of a woman who died in 2018 from a suspected overdose was convicted last week of providing heroin to the woman’s sister, who overdosed and nearly died one year later in Wausau. John D. James, 56, was charged in April 2019 with first degree recklessly endangering safety...
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Police Diffuse Situation At Weston Convenience Store

WESTON, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) –A situation overnight drew a large police prescence to the Kwik Trip Store in Weston. It happened around 1am. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, the active police scene at the Kwik Trip was in response to a stolen vehicle. The woman inside...
WESTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Central Wisconsin

TOWNSHIP OF PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead in what authorities in Central Wisconsin are labeling a murder-suicide. According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, on December 28, around 9:00 p.m., the Juneau County Communications Center received a call regarding a potential domestic disturbance on County Road O.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Missing Person Incident in Clark County; Individual Found Safe

The Clark County 911 Center received a call of someone lost at about 7:40 pm, on Wednesday December 28th. The caller said her brother, Duane Smith 67 years old, was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S. Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler. The caller said that Duane left his vehicle and decided to cut through the woods. Duane then called her back at about 6:30 PM and said he was lost. His cell phone then lost power.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-94

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is arrested after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate-94 Friday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 30, 2022 around 12:20 a.m. Martise Terrell Craig of Lithia Springs, GA was arrested after fleeing from law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man lost in Clark County located after 6-hour search

THORP, Wis. (WSAW) - A 67-year-old man has been found safely after 6-hour search in Clark County. Around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a woman reported her 67-year-old brother was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Drug Charges for Owner of Heady Hut in Eau Claire

(Eau Claire, WI) — There are drug charges for the owner of the Heady Hut in Eau Claire after police say he sold THC. Eau Claire Police say an informant bought THC from Samuel Pastorello several times. No one is saying just what form the THC was. Pastorello is free on a five thousand-dollar signature bond.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wwisradio.com

6th Offense OWI Arrest in LaCrosse

Location: HWY 35 / ELM ST. Michael James Eggen, 39 years of age, from Onalaska has been arrested by the Wisconsin State. Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense. A trooper stopped a vehicle for deviation from designated lane and speed. During the initial.
ONALASKA, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau woman accused of punching elderly man

A 23-year-old Wausau woman is facing elder abuse charges after allegedly punching an elderly man in the face. Cheyenne L. Lato faces a charge of physical abuse of an elder person – intentionally causing bodily harm in case filed Dec. 21 in Marathon County Circuit Court. A misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge is also connected with the case.
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

One person hurt in crash near Boyd Friday afternoon

BOYD, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a crash near Boyd on Friday. Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of County Road D and County Road O north of Boyd Friday at about 3:35 p.m. According to Kowalcyzk, one of the...
BOYD, WI

