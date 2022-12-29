Read full article on original website
TOWN OF DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine area residents during a drug investigation Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office carried out a search in the 3600 block of 11th Ln. in the Town of Dell Prairie. Nine people were found in the home and were arrested after methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia were seized.
Eau Claire Police Still Looking For Murder Suspect
Police in Eau Claire are once again asking for help in finding a murder suspect from back in September. Investigators yesterday asked for help in finding Kemone Golden. He is one of three suspects in the killing of Christopher Conner, but he is the only one on the run. Detectives...
Wausau man gets probation in near-fatal overdose
The boyfriend of a woman who died in 2018 from a suspected overdose was convicted last week of providing heroin to the woman’s sister, who overdosed and nearly died one year later in Wausau. John D. James, 56, was charged in April 2019 with first degree recklessly endangering safety...
WESTON, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) –A situation overnight drew a large police prescence to the Kwik Trip Store in Weston. It happened around 1am. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, the active police scene at the Kwik Trip was in response to a stolen vehicle. The woman inside...
Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Central Wisconsin
TOWNSHIP OF PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead in what authorities in Central Wisconsin are labeling a murder-suicide. According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, on December 28, around 9:00 p.m., the Juneau County Communications Center received a call regarding a potential domestic disturbance on County Road O.
The Clark County 911 Center received a call of someone lost at about 7:40 pm, on Wednesday December 28th. The caller said her brother, Duane Smith 67 years old, was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S. Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler. The caller said that Duane left his vehicle and decided to cut through the woods. Duane then called her back at about 6:30 PM and said he was lost. His cell phone then lost power.
1 person arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-94
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is arrested after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate-94 Friday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 30, 2022 around 12:20 a.m. Martise Terrell Craig of Lithia Springs, GA was arrested after fleeing from law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit.
Drug Charges for Owner of Heady Hut in Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — There are drug charges for the owner of the Heady Hut in Eau Claire after police say he sold THC. Eau Claire Police say an informant bought THC from Samuel Pastorello several times. No one is saying just what form the THC was. Pastorello is free on a five thousand-dollar signature bond.
6th Offense OWI Arrest in LaCrosse
Location: HWY 35 / ELM ST. Michael James Eggen, 39 years of age, from Onalaska has been arrested by the Wisconsin State. Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense. A trooper stopped a vehicle for deviation from designated lane and speed. During the initial.
One arrested after attempted hatchet attack
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is using Flock cameras to catch criminals
TOWN OF RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is catching criminals in a new way. Law enforcement is using the Flock Camera System to scan license plates when searching for suspects. The first Flock camera was installed in Rib Mountain about four months ago. Although...
POLICE: Former Wausau teen’s death likely due to hypothermia
Investigators in Portage County now say the death of a 19-year-old man is not suspicious and is likely due to hypothermia. Daterrius Coleman, formerly Wausau, was found dead the morning of Dec. 26 in the Portage County town of Hull. He listed a Stevens Point address before his death. Coleman’s...
Wausau woman accused of punching elderly man
A 23-year-old Wausau woman is facing elder abuse charges after allegedly punching an elderly man in the face. Cheyenne L. Lato faces a charge of physical abuse of an elder person – intentionally causing bodily harm in case filed Dec. 21 in Marathon County Circuit Court. A misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge is also connected with the case.
One person hurt in crash near Boyd Friday afternoon
BOYD, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a crash near Boyd on Friday. Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of County Road D and County Road O north of Boyd Friday at about 3:35 p.m. According to Kowalcyzk, one of the...
UPDATE: Sparta residents lose power after driver crashes vehicle into power pole
11:20 P.M. UPDATE: Sparta residents lost power after a vehicle hit a pole. Fire Chief Mike Arnold of Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District says emergency crews were called to a crash at the corner of Water Street and Wisconsin Street just after 7 p.m. A vehicle going eastbound went off the road and hit a power pole. The pole...
Structure fire in Chippewa Falls causes temporary lane closure, no one hurt
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU)- No one was hurt in a fire at a home in Chippewa Falls Friday. Fire Chief Lee Douglas says crews were called to the home on South Main Street just after 1:00 p.m. Douglas says there was a report of a fire in the living room. Everyone in the home got out safely.
