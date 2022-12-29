Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Jon E. August, 57, Jasper
Jon E. August, 57, of Jasper, passed away at 9:54 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. Jon was born in Jasper on December 14, 1965, to Albert and Esther (Sutterlin) August. He had worked at Arby’s in Jasper. He was...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Harold E. Weikert, 85, Dubois
Harold E. Weikert, 85, of Dubois, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, in Springs Valley Meadows in French Lick, Indiana, surrounded by family. Harold was born in Crystal, Ind., on April 28, 1937, to John and Elizabeth (Nolan) Weikert. He married Geraldine Nonte on April 20, 1963. He was...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Pearlena R. Spayd, 85, Jasper
Pearlena R. Spayd, 85, of Jasper, passed away peacefully at 3:07 p.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper. Pearlena was born in Jasper on April 5, 1937, to Herman and Elenora (Mehringer) Rasche. She married Ralph Joseph Spayd on August 31, 1957, in...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Rheta L. Fisher, 68, Shoals
Rheta L. Fisher, 68, of Shoals, entered into eternal rest on December 25, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper. She was born in French Lick on October 26, 1954, to William and Betty (Moore) Tomlinson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane Chastain; and...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Alice A. Morris, 83, Jasper
Alice A. Morris, 83, of Jasper, passed away at 9:17 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, surrounded by family. Alice was born in Elizabethtown, Ky., on February 19, 1939, to Emmett and Vira (Best) Jeffries. She married Billy Joe Morris on June 8,...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County Ecumenical Security Council holding quarterly meeting
The Dubois County Ecumenical Security Council will hold its quarterly meeting at Redemption Christian Church, 1450 Energy Drive, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The security council was formed in 2019 with the goal of addressing safety and security concerns at area churches and religious institutes by sharing information and possibly, resources.
Comments / 0