Jon E. August, 57, of Jasper, passed away at 9:54 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. Jon was born in Jasper on December 14, 1965, to Albert and Esther (Sutterlin) August. He had worked at Arby’s in Jasper. He was...

JASPER, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO