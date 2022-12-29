Read full article on original website
Pelé funeral – live: Brazil legend and three-time World Cup winner to lie in state as coffin arrives at Santos
Brazil is holding football legend Pele's funeral in the stadium where he played some of the best matches of his career.Pele, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died on 29 December after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 82.Santos, the club where Pele played, said in a statement that the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo. His casket will be carried through the streets of Santos and will pass in front of the home of his 100-year-old mother, Celeste.The coffin carrying the three-time World...
Brazilians throng to bid final farewell to soccer legend Pelé at daylong wake
Thousands of Brazilians lined up Monday to pay their final respects to the country's beloved soccer phenom Pelé, whose coffin was placed in the center of Vila Belmiro Stadium outside Sao Paulo.
Brazilians Pay Last Respects to Soccer Great Pele at Daylong Wake
The three-time World Cup champion died at age 82 last Thursday.
The soccer player who got assassinated for accidentally scoring on his own goal
It was in 1994 when the FIFA World Cup was hosted by the United States. Andrés Escobar, a 27-year-old soccer player was a defender for the Colombian national team. He was much respected by Colombian soccer fans as he tried to promote a positive change in Colombia during a very violent time for the country.
Tommy Fleetwood: ‘It was a big loss … mum supported me when I was playing badly’
The tears could easily have been mistaken for ones of joy. The three years between Tommy Fleetwood’s victory at the Nedbank Challenge of 2019 and repeat glory in November failed to return a victory. They included a “terrible” run of form and a front-row seat as the United States celebrated a Ryder Cup trouncing of Europe. As Fleetwood held off Ryan Fox by one shot, he was entitled to deep reflection. One of the world’s finest golfers was back where he belonged.
Golf-Former Ryder Cup player Lane dies at 62
Jan 1 (Reuters) - Former Ryder Cup player and five-times European Tour winner Barry Lane has died at the age of 62, the DP World Tour said in a statement on Sunday. Lane made 693 starts on the European Tour, which is now known as the DP World Tour, and is fourth on the Tour's all-time appearance list.
Arsenal salaries & contract expiries
All the details regarding the contracts and salaries of every Arsenal player.
CF Montreal name Laurent Ciman among backroom staff to support Hernan Losada
CF Montreal have revealed the backroom staff that will assist new head coach Hernan Losada for the 2023 MLS season. Losada was unveiled as the replacement for Wilfried Nancy in December after the French tactician left to take over at the Columbus Crew. Still just 40 years old, Losada will...
The Premier League big six - ranked by their ten most expensive signings
90min's ranking of the Premier League big six by how successful their 10 most expensive signings have been.
Sebastien Haller returns to Borussia Dortmund training following cancer treatment
Sebastien Haller returns to Borussia Dortmund training after six months of treatment for a cancerous tumour.
Erik ten Hag discusses potentially recalling Amad Diallo from Sunderland
Erik ten Hag discusses recalling Adam Diallo from Sunderland.
Newcastle continue talks with Flamengo over Brazilian teenager
Newcastle are hoping to conclude a deal for Flamengo midfielder Matheus Franca after a further round of talks.
Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Bees swarm lacklustre Reds
Brentford maintained their impressive big game record this season with a 3-1 win at home to Liverpool.
Alexis Mac Allister: Brighton star reacts to speculation about future
Alexis Mac Allister speaks about Brighton future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest.
Jurgen Klopp accuses Brentford of 'stretching the rules' & bemoans Bryan Mbeumo goal
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit out at referee Stuart Atwell's decision to allow Bryan Mbeumo's goal in the Reds' 3-1 loss at Brentford on Monday, while he also stated that the Bees know how to 'stretch the rules'.
Sports World Is Praying For Legendary Tennis Star
The sports world is praying for legendary women's tennis star Martina Navratilova on Monday morning. Navratilova, one of the greatest players of all-time with 18 major titles, revealed she's been diagnosed with two different kinds of cancer. The legendary tennis star has Stage 1 throat cancer and Stage 1 breast cancer.
Jurgen Klopp complains that reasoning with referees is like trying to 'talk to my microwave'
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit out at the officiating in his side's 3-1 loss at Brentford on Monday, insisting that conversations with referees are as fruitful as those with 'my microwave'.
Mikel Arteta calls for Arsenal to be 'realistic' about title ambitions
Mikel Arteta calls for Arsenal to be 'realistic' about title ambitions.
Vinicius Junior hits out at La Liga after being racially abused by Real Valladolid fans
After being racially abused against Real Valladolid, Vinicius Junior has hit out at La Liga.
