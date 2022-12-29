ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Pelé funeral – live: Brazil legend and three-time World Cup winner to lie in state as coffin arrives at Santos

Brazil is holding football legend Pele's funeral in the stadium where he played some of the best matches of his career.Pele, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died on 29 December after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 82.Santos, the club where Pele played, said in a statement that the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo. His casket will be carried through the streets of Santos and will pass in front of the home of his 100-year-old mother, Celeste.The coffin carrying the three-time World...
The Guardian

Tommy Fleetwood: ‘It was a big loss … mum supported me when I was playing badly’

The tears could easily have been mistaken for ones of joy. The three years between Tommy Fleetwood’s victory at the Nedbank Challenge of 2019 and repeat glory in November failed to return a victory. They included a “terrible” run of form and a front-row seat as the United States celebrated a Ryder Cup trouncing of Europe. As Fleetwood held off Ryan Fox by one shot, he was entitled to deep reflection. One of the world’s finest golfers was back where he belonged.
Reuters

Golf-Former Ryder Cup player Lane dies at 62

Jan 1 (Reuters) - Former Ryder Cup player and five-times European Tour winner Barry Lane has died at the age of 62, the DP World Tour said in a statement on Sunday. Lane made 693 starts on the European Tour, which is now known as the DP World Tour, and is fourth on the Tour's all-time appearance list.
The Spun

Sports World Is Praying For Legendary Tennis Star

The sports world is praying for legendary women's tennis star Martina Navratilova on Monday morning. Navratilova, one of the greatest players of all-time with 18 major titles, revealed she's been diagnosed with two different kinds of cancer. The legendary tennis star has Stage 1 throat cancer and Stage 1 breast cancer.
