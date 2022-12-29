ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 1

Related
louisianaradionetwork.com

Consumer Affairs ranks Louisiana third for the worst roads in America

Louisiana ranks third for the worst roads in America according to Consumer Affairs. Their study looked at the D-plus grade Louisiana received from the American Society of Civil Engineers for its poor road conditions and pavement roughness. Deputy Editor at Consumer Affairs, Cassidy McCants, says they also found Louisiana doesn’t spend enough money on its roads.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Residents Search for Unclaimed Cash in 48 Other States

For a lot of us, Louisiana has been our home for all of our lives. We've put down roots in Lafayette or Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, or some other smaller community and have been living the good life ever since. Then there are those of us who have lived in other places before we made our homes in Louisiana or we've been like the "prodigal son" and returned home to the place of our birth.
LOUISIANA STATE
louisianaradionetwork.com

Food insecurity rises in Louisiana as a result of federal aid cuts and inflation

Hunger Free America says food insecurity is surging in Louisiana because of inflation and the expiration of the child tax credit and free school meals. Hunger Free America CEO, Joel Berg, says more than 470,000 Louisiana residents are living without enough food and with the cuts to federal aid, their paychecks are not enough to keep enough food on the tape.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

State Police warns of tragic consequences when driving impaired

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If enjoying an alcoholic drink is how you celebrate, it’s important to have a plan to get home safely from New Year’s festivities. “Being on the roadway, you have to be aware all the time when you’re on a roadway,” Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal said.
LOUISIANA STATE
louisianaradionetwork.com

Nungesser optimistic that 2022 tourist numbers will be higher than 2021

In 2021 the Louisiana Office of Tourism said 41 million people visited the Bayou State, not quite the pre-pandemic levels of 53 million in 2019. But Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser is optimistic that numbers this year will indicate significant growth. “When we get finished with the numbers from 2022, we...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

What you need to know about Louisiana’s TikTok ban

What to be mindful of before ringing in the new year. As 2022 turns into 2023, some may ring in the new year with fireworks. But a joyous celebration for some could be harmful to others. Updated: 6 hours ago. The search for the four missing passengers involved in an...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy