Las Cruces, NM

KTSM

Police: Arrests made for allegedly bullying migrants, selling drugs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to EPPD, there has been an increased presence of officers in the area near Sacred Heart Church and various complaints from migrants and local residents. According to a press release from EPPD, two migrants from Venezuela were arrested and one was detained recently near Sacred Heart Church. On Friday Dec. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police continue search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying the driver who was involved in a fatal hit and run, killing a 24-year-old man a year and a half ago in Northeast El Paso. According to Crime Stoppers of El Paso, on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman arrested after knife assault, deadly shooting in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday afternoon, officials with the El Paso Police Department provided an update to Monday evening’s deadly shooting on the city’s Eastside. EPPD officials say 27-year-old Jenny Lee Rojo was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after 41-year-old Adrian Maldonado was found dead at […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

PD: Man fatally shot in East El Paso, suspect still at large

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police are still searching for the gunman after a shooting on the morning of December 28, at the 11/11 bar, located at 1440 North Zaragoza Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the victim had been shot by an individual with a rifle who had emerged from a vehicle. The […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Inmate has gone missing from La Tuna's satellite camp Saturday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An inmate has gone missing from the satellite camp next to the Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna in Anthony, Texas. According to a statement issued by the FCI spokesperson the inmate, Christian Delgado was discovered missing Saturday morning just before 11 a.m. Delgado is...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

City officials speak out about issues with migrants on El Paso’s streets

EL PASO, Texas -- Officials with the city of El Paso say there has been a rise in complaints from residents near Sacred Heart Church. A city spokesperson says residents have complained of drug use, drug paraphernalia, harassment, intimidation, and littering. The city adds that it is increasing its law enforcement presence in the area The post City officials speak out about issues with migrants on El Paso’s streets appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 30, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.  Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man hospitalized after being mauled by 10 dogs in Ciudad Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 23-year-old man was walking to a nearby store in Ciudad Juarez on Dec. 25 when he was mauled by 10 dogs. According to our news partners across the border, Julio Cesar Diaz Ramirez was attacked by the dogs which left multiple lesions on different parts of his face and […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Victim shot in far east El Paso during fight

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a person was shot Wednesday morning during a physical altercation within a group. According to officials, it happened before 3:18 a.m. at 366 Citadel. Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and is...
EL PASO, TX
Courthouse News Service

El Paso to answer for resident’s flooded home

EL PASO, Texas — A Texas appeals court found that governmental immunity does not bar all of an El Paso homeowner’s claims against the city after its street resurfacing project allegedly caused flooding that damaged her home and injured her when a water line broke. The city could have foreseen this would happen.
EL PASO, TX
Alamogordo Conservative Daily

US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Alamogordo Las Cruces Apprehensions

According to reports from the US Border Patrol per a social media post and press release at Las Cruces checkpoints two convicted sex offenders were apprehended by agents from the Las Cruces and Santa Teresa Stations. Both subjects, from Guatemala, were charged and convicted with these crimes out of the state of California. The two Subjects were federally charged and processed for the Illegal Re-Entry under 8 USC 1326.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

UMC welcomes first newborn of 2023

EL PASO, Texas -- The University Medical Center of El Paso welcomed its first newborn of 2023 Sunday morning. Baby Emma was born at 2:44 a.m. Sunday, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Emma and her parents are enjoying their first day together at UMC's Mother Baby Department. The post UMC welcomes first newborn of 2023 appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces' charm alludes to the city's art and natural attractions. Its vibrant art community is prevalent in its public works and pieces and free municipal museums. With its wide range of trails and golf courses, it's also an ideal city to engage in your outdoor sports and hobbies. Known...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

2 women killed in head-on crash in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – A man has been charged after a deadly head-on crash in Las Cruces took the lives of two women Thursday evening. 31-year-old Nicholas Esteban Gurrola is officially with two felony counts of vehicular homicide, involving alcohol or drugs. He was also charged with one felony count of causing a crash, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
whereverfamily.com

Family and Pet Getaways in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Already known for its foodie culture, outdoor recreation and agricultural traditions, Las Cruces, New Mexico, may surprise many family travelers with its countless pet-friendly attractions and experiences. A family trip to Las Cruces with the family pet allows everyone, including your furry friend, to enjoy a getaway to a fun and historic Western city.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

El Pasoans throw New Year’s Eve Fiesta for migrants downtown

EL PASO, Texas -- Some El Pasoans spent their New Year's Eve giving migrants something to smile about. Local organizations threw a fiesta for the migrants living on the streets of Downtown El Paso. The party included food, drinks, clothes, and even live entertainment and music. "It being what it is, it brings us a The post El Pasoans throw New Year’s Eve Fiesta for migrants downtown appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

