Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Alamogordo Las Cruces ApprehensionsAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Happy Birthday to Tuskegee Airmen Lt Flowers Age 107 a member Americas club of centenariansAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Related
Police: Arrests made for allegedly bullying migrants, selling drugs
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to EPPD, there has been an increased presence of officers in the area near Sacred Heart Church and various complaints from migrants and local residents. According to a press release from EPPD, two migrants from Venezuela were arrested and one was detained recently near Sacred Heart Church. On Friday Dec. […]
Police continue search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying the driver who was involved in a fatal hit and run, killing a 24-year-old man a year and a half ago in Northeast El Paso. According to Crime Stoppers of El Paso, on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at […]
cbs4local.com
Police need the community's help to find driver responsible for deadly hit-and-run
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department are looking for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run from last year that claimed the life of one El Paso man. According to police, the crash happened in northeast El Paso on May 23, 2021. The crash happened...
Woman arrested after knife assault, deadly shooting in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday afternoon, officials with the El Paso Police Department provided an update to Monday evening’s deadly shooting on the city’s Eastside. EPPD officials say 27-year-old Jenny Lee Rojo was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after 41-year-old Adrian Maldonado was found dead at […]
PD: Man fatally shot in East El Paso, suspect still at large
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police are still searching for the gunman after a shooting on the morning of December 28, at the 11/11 bar, located at 1440 North Zaragoza Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the victim had been shot by an individual with a rifle who had emerged from a vehicle. The […]
Man dies in roll over crash after losing control of vehicle in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Special Traffic Investigators are still examining a traffic fatality that occurred Friday morning at the 6700 block of Alabama street. According to officials, 48-year-old Oscar Muniz was driving north on Alabama street early Friday morning. Police add that Munoz was driving in the rain. He reportedly lost control of the […]
KFOX 14
Police identify man who died after shooting in front of 11:11 Bar in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police identified the man who died after a shooting in front of a bar in east El Paso on Wednesday. The shooting happened outside the 11:11 bar at 1441 N. Zaragoza. Police officials identified the man who died as 35-year-old Alonso Lamas Chavez. Upon...
cbs4local.com
Inmate has gone missing from La Tuna's satellite camp Saturday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An inmate has gone missing from the satellite camp next to the Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna in Anthony, Texas. According to a statement issued by the FCI spokesperson the inmate, Christian Delgado was discovered missing Saturday morning just before 11 a.m. Delgado is...
City officials speak out about issues with migrants on El Paso’s streets
EL PASO, Texas -- Officials with the city of El Paso say there has been a rise in complaints from residents near Sacred Heart Church. A city spokesperson says residents have complained of drug use, drug paraphernalia, harassment, intimidation, and littering. The city adds that it is increasing its law enforcement presence in the area The post City officials speak out about issues with migrants on El Paso’s streets appeared first on KVIA.
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 30, 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Man hospitalized after being mauled by 10 dogs in Ciudad Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 23-year-old man was walking to a nearby store in Ciudad Juarez on Dec. 25 when he was mauled by 10 dogs. According to our news partners across the border, Julio Cesar Diaz Ramirez was attacked by the dogs which left multiple lesions on different parts of his face and […]
KVIA
Victim shot in far east El Paso during fight
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a person was shot Wednesday morning during a physical altercation within a group. According to officials, it happened before 3:18 a.m. at 366 Citadel. Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and is...
Courthouse News Service
El Paso to answer for resident’s flooded home
EL PASO, Texas — A Texas appeals court found that governmental immunity does not bar all of an El Paso homeowner’s claims against the city after its street resurfacing project allegedly caused flooding that damaged her home and injured her when a water line broke. The city could have foreseen this would happen.
US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Alamogordo Las Cruces Apprehensions
According to reports from the US Border Patrol per a social media post and press release at Las Cruces checkpoints two convicted sex offenders were apprehended by agents from the Las Cruces and Santa Teresa Stations. Both subjects, from Guatemala, were charged and convicted with these crimes out of the state of California. The two Subjects were federally charged and processed for the Illegal Re-Entry under 8 USC 1326.
UMC welcomes first newborn of 2023
EL PASO, Texas -- The University Medical Center of El Paso welcomed its first newborn of 2023 Sunday morning. Baby Emma was born at 2:44 a.m. Sunday, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Emma and her parents are enjoying their first day together at UMC's Mother Baby Department. The post UMC welcomes first newborn of 2023 appeared first on KVIA.
City responds to press conference held by migrant advocates regarding ‘offensive’ mural
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A group of migrant advocates based in San Antonio called an urgent press conference Thursday, Dec. 29, at Sacred Heart Church due to EPPD taking down a mural depicting the journey of migrants in Downtown El Paso. The City of El Paso has since then responded, stating that the group […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces' charm alludes to the city's art and natural attractions. Its vibrant art community is prevalent in its public works and pieces and free municipal museums. With its wide range of trails and golf courses, it's also an ideal city to engage in your outdoor sports and hobbies. Known...
2 women killed in head-on crash in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – A man has been charged after a deadly head-on crash in Las Cruces took the lives of two women Thursday evening. 31-year-old Nicholas Esteban Gurrola is officially with two felony counts of vehicular homicide, involving alcohol or drugs. He was also charged with one felony count of causing a crash, […]
whereverfamily.com
Family and Pet Getaways in Las Cruces, New Mexico
Already known for its foodie culture, outdoor recreation and agricultural traditions, Las Cruces, New Mexico, may surprise many family travelers with its countless pet-friendly attractions and experiences. A family trip to Las Cruces with the family pet allows everyone, including your furry friend, to enjoy a getaway to a fun and historic Western city.
El Pasoans throw New Year’s Eve Fiesta for migrants downtown
EL PASO, Texas -- Some El Pasoans spent their New Year's Eve giving migrants something to smile about. Local organizations threw a fiesta for the migrants living on the streets of Downtown El Paso. The party included food, drinks, clothes, and even live entertainment and music. "It being what it is, it brings us a The post El Pasoans throw New Year’s Eve Fiesta for migrants downtown appeared first on KVIA.
Comments / 0