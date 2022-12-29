Liverpool had already completed one transfer deal before the January transfer window even officially opened, but while forward Cody Gakpo is an interesting, and potentially exciting, signing, what most really want to see the Reds do is sign a midfielder. Despite some whinging from some corners that the Gakpo deal made that less likely, it does look like LFC are still actively attempting to add someone who can eat up minutes in the middle of the park to open 2023.

16 HOURS AGO