Tv20detroit.com

22-year-old Shelby Township man killed in hit-and-run

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person who struck and killed a 22-year-old Shelby Township man. Officials say the crash happened around 5:49 a.m. on Sunday on Rochester Road near Whims Lane in Oakland Township. The victim,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Family asks for justice for man believed to have died in Detroit house fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — “I am still hoping it is not him, you know,” said Guadalupe Benoit, sister of Eduardo Rodriguez. Guadalupe Benoit got word from police, they believe her brother died in a home passed on by relatives on Florida Street in Detroit. The 63-year-old is believed to have been found after a fire Thursday morning. The medical examiner is working to confirm his identity officially through dental records, but Eduardo Rodriguez lived there.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Meet the first babies born in the New Year in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Congratulations to the parents of the first babies born in the New Year in metro Detroit!. Samiyah Grace arrived shortly after midnight at Ascension St. John Hospital. Mayven Pierre Clark arrived at 12:22 a.m. on January 1 at DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, according to a spokesperson for DMC.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Woman dies after Warren house fire on New Year's Day

(WXYZ) — Fire officials say a woman has died following a house fire on Moulin Avenue in Warren on New Year's Day. We're told the fire happened after midnight. Officials say the woman was initially rescued from the house but later died from her injuries. The victim is believed...
WARREN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Former Madonna University president, Sister Rose Marie Kujawa, dies at 79

(WXYZ) — Sister Rose Marie Kujawa, former president of Madonna University, has passed away at 79, the university confirms. In a press release, Madonna University said Sr. Rose Marie died on December 29, just one month before her 80th birthday. She served as the university's sixth president from 2001 to 2015.
LIVONIA, MI

