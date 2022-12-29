Read full article on original website
Kenny Omega opens up about his time in WWE’s developmental system
Kenny Omega did an interview with monthlypuroresu.com and talked about being part of WWE’s developmental system and deciding to wrestle in Japan instead…. Monthly Puroresu: “In past interviews you’ve mentioned meeting with Kenta Kobashi and Naomichi Marufuji, and all these guys early on when you went over there. But what was that reaction or the light bulb moment that made you think, ‘I’m going to go do this. I’m going to make it happen.’ What made you think, ‘I’ve got what it takes to go hang with these guys?’
Ricky Steamboat changes his story about why he turned down Ric Flair’s “Last Match”
As previously noted, Ricky Steamboat turned down an offer to wrestle Ric Flair at the “Last Match” event in Nashville, TN. At the time, Steamboat said the following about why he didn’t accept the match…. “I don’t want to tarnish the memory that the fans have of...
Update on Cody Rhodes possibly facing Roman Reigns at WWE Wrestlemania 39 instead of The Rock
As previously noted, Cody Rhodes will reportedly challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal title at Wrestlemania 39 if Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is unavailable to perform. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com has since confirmed that Triple H “made a decision” regarding Reigns’ direction for Wrestlemania as The Rock not being Reigns’ opponent is said to be a “very real possibility” at this time.
WWE Hall of Famer publicly shoots down the idea of a 2023 Royal Rumble appearance
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat, who came out of retirement in November of 2022 for one more match, shot down the idea of a 2023 Royal Rumble appearance while speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda.com…. “Thanks, but no thanks. Yeah, I think it’s too big of a stage for...
What happened during John Cena’s match on the final WWE Smackdown of 2022
In the main event of WWE Smackdown on December 30th 2022, John Cena teamed up with Kevin Owens against the unified WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns. The crowd was firmly behind Cena and chanted his name. Owens worked most of the match and Reigns prevented Cena from getting a hot tag. Cena eventually got the tag and cleaned house. Cena and Owens hit stereo five knuckle shuffles to Reigns and Zayn. Cena hit Reigns with an attitude adjustment and Owens pinned Zayn with a stunner.
Jeff Jarrett pays tribute to the late Don West and comments on their last conversation
TNA/Impact Wrestling co-founder Jeff Jarrett wrote the following on Twitter in regards to the death of former announcer Don West…. “Rest in Peace and Power Don West: When I received the text from Don’s wife, Terri, earlier today on his passing I had an overwhelming feeling of mixed emotions—so happy and relieved for him that he was out of pain and his cancer was gone;but, the finality of his death was so dark and it hurt. We FaceTimed just a few days ago-and because of his situation it’s the only conversation that I’ve ever had with him that I got to do all the talking and I’m sure he hated that! ha. We reminisced, laughed, and I got the final opportunity to tell him I loved him and that I will see him again one day! The 1st picture is from the last time we were on stage together — Chicago Starrcast. I will miss my buddy… Love ya D-Dub!”
Kevin Owens comments on trying to have logic in his WWE storylines
During an interview with WrestleRant Radio, Kevin Owens commented on trying to have logic in his WWE storylines…. “I’m a big fan of logic. I’ve always tried to be logical during my time in WWE, maybe more logical than most people may want or choose to be. I do have quite the memory for things that happen in wrestling, I always had that kind of memory, and it’s not just for me, either. Any chance I have to use that logic, it’s always nice and I’m happy to do it. On WWE television sometimes, how can I put this… it’s not always the most logical. So, when somebody tries to use common sense, it’s almost jarring. But I’ll be that guy if I need to be.”
If I Were In Charge – Episode 6 (The New 2023 AEW)
What a cool time to be a wrestling fan, isn’t it? The road to WrestleMania is starting shortly. NJPW has some huge changes on the horizon with Wrestle Kingdom 17 where some big debuts might/will take place. One of the more exciting things to me that’ll take place during the first AEW Dynamite of 2023 is a whole new feel, look and production value. Former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production, Michael Mansury, was hired to be the Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer of AEW Television. He’s no schlub with 11 years of WWE experience under his belt. He knows the product and he obviously knows how to make the product come across extremely sharp on TV. In my opinion, this is the perfect time for AEW to make these changes. After all, it’s going to be a really important year for Tony Khan and the promotion.
Renewed speculation about CM Punk’s future with AEW following social media comment
As previously noted, Dax Harwood of FTR recently expressed his desire to see CM Punk and The Elite work things out following their backstage altercation from September of 2022. Punk responded with “duh” in an Instagram post that quoted what Harwood said. This has led to renewed speculation about Punk’s future once he is recovered from his torn triceps injury.
Video: Aaron Rift’s recap of WWE Smackdown for December 30th 2022
If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates.
Tyson Fury is reportedly “not willing to put people over or even look vulnerable”
As previously noted, WWE was looking to have Tyson Fury be part of the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE and WWE Wrestlemania 39 but he is reportedly banned from entering the United States at the moment after links to alleged Irish mob boss Daniel Kinahan emerged. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com had...
Full match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair from WWE Wrestlemania 38
Dax Harwood gives his thoughts on wrestling writer Dave Meltzer and star ratings · January 2, 2023.
William Regal issues official public statement regarding AEW
In a statement via Twitter, William Regal issued an official public statement that confirms his departure from AEW…. “Yesterday was my last official day with @AEW. I’d like to thank @TonyKhan, Megha and all the hard working crew. Contrary to people who’ve never spoken to me or have their information from people who don’t know me or are trying to make themselves noticed, I had a lovely time working there and had a great time. Lots of talented Wrestlers, and lovely people to work for. To my fellow BCC members, it was a special, albeit brief few months but it cemented our already strong friendship. To everyone there, thank you for welcoming me. Best wishes.”
There is reportedly talk of WWE creating a new world title in 2023
As previously noted, there is talk of splitting the WWE world titles again so RAW has a world champion after Wrestlemania. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented a new title possibly being created…. “There is absolutely talk of creating a new title, yes. It’s been a year....
Video: John Cena addresses WWE fans after the final Smackdown of 2022 goes off the air
As seen during the December 30th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, John Cena and Kevin Owens defeated the unified WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. After the show went off the air, Cena addressed the fans in Tampa…. “I heard you make this arena loud feel in my...
A rumored title match for WWE Wrestlemania 39 now said to be “very unlikely”
For months, WWE Smackdown women’s champion Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch has been one of the rumored matches for Wrestlemania 39 in California. In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted during Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE appears to be going in a different direction…. “Right now that is...
Charlotte Flair comments on her return to WWE and winning the Smackdown women’s title
As seen during the December 30th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Charlotte Flair returned from hiatus and defeated Ronda Rousey to capture the Smackdown women’s title. Charlotte said the following in an interview after the match…. “I’m a little speechless right now. 2022 has just been the best year...
AJ Styles confirms that he suffered a broken ankle during WWE live event
As previously noted, AJ Styles possibly suffered an ankle/lower leg injury during Thursday night’s WWE live event in Hershey, PA. Styles is said to be dealing with a legitimate injury and he did not wrestle at Friday night’s live event in Toronto, Canada. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Styles was sent to Tampa, FL to get his ankle checked out. Johnson added that Styles was not backstage at Smackdown which was also in Tampa.
Uncle Howdy attacks Bray Wyatt during the December 30th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown
During the December 30th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, there was an in-ring confrontation between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. After Wyatt accepted a match against Knight for the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE, Uncle Howdy made an appearance in the ring. Howdy stood between them but then stood next to Wyatt. However, Howdy ended up laying out Wyatt with a Sister Abigail and Knight wasn’t sure what to make of it.
