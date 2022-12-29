TNA/Impact Wrestling co-founder Jeff Jarrett wrote the following on Twitter in regards to the death of former announcer Don West…. “Rest in Peace and Power Don West: When I received the text from Don’s wife, Terri, earlier today on his passing I had an overwhelming feeling of mixed emotions—so happy and relieved for him that he was out of pain and his cancer was gone;but, the finality of his death was so dark and it hurt. We FaceTimed just a few days ago-and because of his situation it’s the only conversation that I’ve ever had with him that I got to do all the talking and I’m sure he hated that! ha. We reminisced, laughed, and I got the final opportunity to tell him I loved him and that I will see him again one day! The 1st picture is from the last time we were on stage together — Chicago Starrcast. I will miss my buddy… Love ya D-Dub!”

1 DAY AGO