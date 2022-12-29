Read full article on original website
wfft.com
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is dead after an early crash on New Year's Day. According to a release from the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers arrived to the area of 2500 Westbrook drive regarding a vehicle accident with a single passenger car engulfed in flames. Preliminary investigations...
Man killed in apartment fire in Sturgis
A man died following a fire at an apartment building in Sturgis early Sunday.
wfft.com
Man dies in New Year's Day fiery Fort Wayne crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One man is dead after a fiery crash just north of downtown early Sunday morning. Fort Wayne Police found a flaming car around 3:00 a.m. on the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive. They say the driver was heading north when he crashed into an unoccupied...
Daily Standard
Car loses control, plows into houses
CELINA -An out-of-control midsize SUV struck and heavily damaged two homes on West Logan Street following a two-vehicle accident on Thursday afternoon. No one inside the homes was injured but the driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance to a hospital for possible injuries, Celina Police Chief Tom Wale said.
wtvbam.com
Investigators have “person of interest” in Sturgis murder
STURGIS, MI (WTVB) — Sturgis Police say they have a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a man on Thursday evening at the Country Hearth Inn on South Centerville Road. According to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, the shooting victim was identified as 32-year-old...
WANE-TV
Court holds initial hearing for suspect in fatal 3-car crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A suspect in a fatal three-car crash that happened in late October took part in an initial court hearing Thursday morning. Yar Ju, 28, faces charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Resulting in Death, a Level 4 felony; Reckless Homicide, a Level 5 felony; and two counts of Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, which is a Level 6 felony.
WANE-TV
Police search for suspect in stabbing that left 1 woman in life-threatening condition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are handling a reported stabbing in southeast Fort Wayne that happened a little before noon Thursday, dispatchers confirmed. Authorities responded to the 600 block of E. Suttenfield Street at approximately 11:30 a.m. after receiving a call who said a lady was laying in the roadway and had been stabbed.
The name of the man who was fatally shot at a Sturgis motel on Thursday has been released.
WWMTCw
Sturgis Public Safety identifies person of interest in motel parking lot killing
STURGIS, Mich. — A 32-year-old man was identified as the shooting victim in Thursday night's deadly motel parking lot shooting Thursday night. Jeremy Lampeart was found shot in the parking lot of the Country Hearth Inn and Suites around 6 p.m. Thursday, according to Sturgis Department of Public Safety.
wfft.com
Man has life-threatening injuries after crash in north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man is fighting for his life after a crash in north Fort Wayne Thursday evening. Fort Wayne police say just before 8 p.m., four men were pushing a broken down vehicle west on Ludwig Road. Three pushed from the back, one pushed near the...
WANE-TV
FWPD: Man leaves suspected home intruder with gunshot wound
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man shot an alleged home intruder Wednesday morning, leaving the other man in non life-threatening condition, according to police. At approximately 7:00 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a home along the 1900 block of Hillside Avenue. Police said a...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:40 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 500 block East CR 350N, Warsaw. Jamie L. Krygowski reported a hit-and-run vehicle accident. 8:05 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 3600 block North CR 175E, Warsaw. Officers investigated a report of invasion of privacy.
WANE-TV
Authorities extradite man with murder charge to Fort Wayne for initial hearing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man charged with murder in the 2021 Valentine’s Day death of his girlfriend took part in an initial hearing Friday morning after being extradited from Arkansas. Authorities charged 32-year-old Tykwan Walker with murder after police found Heather Hobbs dead at...
WANE-TV
Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne continues annual ‘Polar Ride’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group of motorcycle riders kicked off 2023 with a 10-mile “Polar Ride.”. Riders met up Sunday at Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne for the first organized ride of the year. The dealership on Illinois Road has made the event an annual tradition.
WANE-TV
Bike around Fort Wayne in ‘2023 Chilly Challenge’
FORT WANE, Ind. (WANE) – You can start off the new year with a brisk bicycle ride around Fort Wayne on Sunday afternoon. The “2023 Chilly Challenge Bike Ride” takes participants on paths along the Rivergreenway and city streets, with routes ranging from 5 to 20 miles. Maps are provided at the event.
SPCA: Reward offered after dogs found skinned in Allen County
LIMA, Ohio (WCMH) – A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of someone who allegedly skinned two dogs, then left them on the side of the road in northwest Ohio. In a Facebook post, the Ohio SPCA and Human Society asked the public’s help after two skinned dogs were found Saturday […]
beckersdental.com
Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire
An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
proclaimerscv.com
41-Year-Old Man From Indiana Allegedly Robbed IHOP Right On Christmas Eve
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (TCD) — The police of Indiana arrested a 41-year-old man after he allegedly robbed an IHOP with his axe and a knife. According to Fort Wayne Police, on Dec. 24 at around 12:54 p.m., the police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in progress at Coldwater Road in IHOP.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne mother pleads guilty in connection to baby’s death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne mother has pleaded guilty in connection to her baby girl’s death, according to court documents. On Friday, 38-year-old Emily Tudor pleaded guilty to four counts, including neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, and neglect where the defendant puts the dependent in a dangerous situation.
WOWO News
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne mother has submitted a plea agreement in connection to the death of her little girl. 38-year-old Emily Tudor has agreed to plead guilty to all charges, according to our partners in news at 21 Alive. Tudor’s charges are three counts of neglect of a dependent where the defendant endangers the dependent, and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.
