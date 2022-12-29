ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

1 dead in early New Year's Day accident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is dead after an early crash on New Year's Day. According to a release from the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers arrived to the area of 2500 Westbrook drive regarding a vehicle accident with a single passenger car engulfed in flames. Preliminary investigations...
Car loses control, plows into houses

CELINA -An out-of-control midsize SUV struck and heavily damaged two homes on West Logan Street following a two-vehicle accident on Thursday afternoon. No one inside the homes was injured but the driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance to a hospital for possible injuries, Celina Police Chief Tom Wale said.
Investigators have “person of interest” in Sturgis murder

STURGIS, MI (WTVB) — Sturgis Police say they have a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a man on Thursday evening at the Country Hearth Inn on South Centerville Road. According to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, the shooting victim was identified as 32-year-old...
Court holds initial hearing for suspect in fatal 3-car crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A suspect in a fatal three-car crash that happened in late October took part in an initial court hearing Thursday morning. Yar Ju, 28, faces charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Resulting in Death, a Level 4 felony; Reckless Homicide, a Level 5 felony; and two counts of Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, which is a Level 6 felony.
FWPD: Man leaves suspected home intruder with gunshot wound

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man shot an alleged home intruder Wednesday morning, leaving the other man in non life-threatening condition, according to police. At approximately 7:00 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a home along the 1900 block of Hillside Avenue. Police said a...
Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:40 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 500 block East CR 350N, Warsaw. Jamie L. Krygowski reported a hit-and-run vehicle accident. 8:05 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 3600 block North CR 175E, Warsaw. Officers investigated a report of invasion of privacy.
Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne continues annual ‘Polar Ride’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group of motorcycle riders kicked off 2023 with a 10-mile “Polar Ride.”. Riders met up Sunday at Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne for the first organized ride of the year. The dealership on Illinois Road has made the event an annual tradition.
Bike around Fort Wayne in ‘2023 Chilly Challenge’

FORT WANE, Ind. (WANE) – You can start off the new year with a brisk bicycle ride around Fort Wayne on Sunday afternoon. The “2023 Chilly Challenge Bike Ride” takes participants on paths along the Rivergreenway and city streets, with routes ranging from 5 to 20 miles. Maps are provided at the event.
Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire

An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Fort Wayne mother pleads guilty in connection to baby’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne mother has pleaded guilty in connection to her baby girl’s death, according to court documents. On Friday, 38-year-old Emily Tudor pleaded guilty to four counts, including neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, and neglect where the defendant puts the dependent in a dangerous situation.
