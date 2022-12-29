Read full article on original website
Related
BetMGM Ohio: Use Bonus Code NEWSWEEK for Last-Chance $200 Pre-Launch Offer
BetMGM Ohio will launch on New Year's Day. You can pre-register with bonus code NEWSWEEK for a $200 bonus.
DraftKings Ohio Goes Live, Offers $200 Bonus to New Players
DraftKings Ohio Sportsbook is now live in the Buckeye State, offering new players who sign up a $200 guaranteed bonus.
FanDuel Ohio: How to Sign Up Before Launch of Sports Betting
Prospective sports bettors can sign up early with FanDuel Ohio for a $100 bonus, as well as three months of NBA League Pass.
Barstool Sportsbook Ohio Offers $1K Bonus for NFL Week 17 and More
Barstool Sportsbook Ohio is now live in the Buckeye State and players can use promo code NEWSWEEK1000 to secure a $1k bonus for NFL Week 17 and more.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Baltimore's loss to Pittsburgh leaves Ravens 1 1/2 games behind Cincinnati in AFC North
The 11-4 Bengals remain in sole possession of first place in the AFC North with 1 1/2-game lead in advance of their Monday Night Football showdown with the Buffalo Bills. The Baltimore Ravens fell to 10-6 with a 16-13 loss Sunday night against the Steelers that kept 8-8 Pittsburgh's Wild Card chances alive. ...
Jokic, Nuggets overcome rim delay, top Celtics 123-111
DENVER — (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the hot-shooting Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo: Ohio State-Georgia Draws Massive Offer With Code
Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL unlocks a $1,250 bet on Caesars. Players in Maryland and Ohio have special offers available as well.
The best bets to make for Week 17 in the NFL
In the best bets to make for Week 17 in the NFL, take the Panthers to cover against the Buccaneers, the Jaguars to win at Houston and the Steelers and Ravens to go under.
DraftKings Ohio Offers $200 Early Sign-Up Bonus and More
Bettors in the Buckeye State can sign up with DraftKings Ohio early for a $200 guaranteed bonus and more.
Powerball Numbers for 12/31/22, Saturday Jackpot Was $246 Million
The final jackpot of 2022 had a cash-value option worth $128.5 million. Here are the numbers.
Early Betting Lines for CFP National Championship: Georgia Opens as 13.5-Point Favorites Over TCU
The opening College Football Playoff National Championship Game odds favor the Georgia Bulldogs by 13.5 points over the TCU Horned Frogs.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
123K+
Post
1081M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0