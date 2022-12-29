ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A year of Andrew Tate: From obscurity to arrest and two Greta roastings

By Ariana Baio
 4 days ago

If there’s one person who has dominated social media news this year, it’s Andrew Tate.

Tate, 36, stepped into the spotlight earlier this year on TikTok and Instagram when clips of him speaking about his personal wealth, outlook on women and relationship, and masculinity went viral.

The social media personality had an online course called “Hustler’s University” that taught men how to be successful, like him.

Tate previously had some notoriety as a former professional kickboxer and former cast member on the 2016 season of Big Brother .

But this year was a busy one for Tate who managed to skyrocket to fame and garner a devoted following for his many controversies, before ending the year by being detained by Romanian authorities.

So, we’ve gathered all the times Tate has made headlines to better understand the social media personality’s rise to mainstream fame.

Tate goes viral on TikTok

Tate began getting noticed this summer by after clips of him speaking about women, relationships, love, and sex went viral on TikTok.

The social media personality claimed to be an “alpha male” and often boasted about his lavish life - including owning a Bugatti and becoming a “trillionaire.”

He gave tips to other men and boys on how to follow in his footsteps which included not living with one woman , having multiple partners , finding women between the ages of 18 and 19 more attractive than women over 25, being “in charge” of women , and more.

Tate becomes a meme

After his rhetoric about women went viral, online comedians began mocking him and turning him into a meme to poke holes in his masculinity claims.

Tate is banned from social media

Many people reported that Tate’s rhetoric was having a real impact on young men and boys leading rape charities to issue a warning about Tate’s content and calling for TikTok, Meta, Twitter, Twitch, and more to ban him.

Online, people backed the call for the ban ultimately leading Meta to ban him from Facebook and Instagram , TikTok , Youtube, and Twitter in August.

Tate goes on Tucker Carlson Tonight

In response to his social media ban, Tate joined Tucker Carlson to call-out tech companies for censoring him.

Tate claimed his platform was to help men overcome issues and claimed those who called for his ban were threatened by his fast cars, big house, wealth, and beautiful girlfriend.

Tate goes on Piers Morgan Uncensored

Tate joined Piers Morgan in October to defend about his views on women and allegations of misogyny.

In the interview, Tate claimed he was only promoting "standard masculine practices" and that women "belong" to men in marriage. He also added that he does not believe clinical depression is real.

Tate gets into an online battle with True Geordie

In November, Tate accused YouTuber True Geordie of making Islamophobia comments toward him after True Geordie said Tate should "blow himself up" to prove his devotion to Islam.

True Geordie's comments were made in response to Tate offered to fight him and fellow YouTuber KSI.

Although True Geordie apologised , he was temporarily banned from Twitch for making the racist comments.

Tate mocks Greta Thunberg

After Elon Musk restored Tate’s Twitter account the social media personality wasted no time in holding back by criticizing 19-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg .

Thunberg has often called-out those who use supercars and private jets to get around for contributing to carbon emissions.

So in December, Tate taunted Thunberg by bragging about his “33 cars” which the 19-year-old responded to with an mic-drop comeback.

Dual Greta attack plan

Andrew Tate's least favourite name in 2023 will be that of Greta.

Not only did the pair have the above spat - with Tate ending a bit embarrassed, he was arrested on the 29th of December 2022. The organisation that aided the detention by calling attention to reports of human trafficking in the Romania last year? It was called GRETA.

Of course, the other Greta couldn't help but have her say.

"This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes," she said.

Talk about another mic drop.

Related
Indy100

Julia Hartley-Brewer defends controversial Greta Thunberg comments amid Andrew Tate row

Julia Hartley-Brewer has defended her controversial comments on Greta Thunberg amid the row with Andrew Tate. The journalist previously came under fire after being accused of “mocking” Thunberg’s autism following the teenage climate activist’s public spat with Tate. If you missed it, Tate was owned by Thunberg after bragging about his 33 cars - in a post which was uploaded a few days before he was arrested on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group. At the time, Tate asked for Thunberg’s email address to send “a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions”, the...
Indy100

Greta Thunberg just owned Andrew Tate again: "Ever see a grown man get murdered twice"

The former kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate was arrested in Romania on Thursday as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation just days after he got into a viral spat with climate activist Greta Thunberg.Earlier this week Thunberg delivered a brutal clap back to Tate after he tried to provoke by bragging about how many cars he owns. The 19-year-old Swede told her to 'enlighten' her on her email address: 'smalldickenergy@getalife.'Tate took 10 hours to respond to Thunberg and chose to do so in a two-minute video which bizarrely featured him getting two pizza's from a Romanian takeaway...
Indy100

These are the two actors who could play Andrew Tate if there's a movie

After all of the drama that's been associated with Andrew Tate's life, actors Jon Cryer and Paul Scheer joked they would be interested in playing the former kickboxer and controversial social media star if a movie is made.On Thursday (29 December), Andrew, his brother Tristan and two others were arrested at their Romanian compound for alleged rape, human trafficking, and forming an organised crime group.This was after a Romanian pizza delivery box was spotted in a video baiting climate activist Greta Thunberg following their back-and-forth exchange online.The pizza box, which was from Jerry's Pizza, was believed to indicate the Tates'...
Indy100

Was Andrew Tate actually arrested because of a pizza box?

Social media is buzzing with theories about Andrew Tate after the internet personality and former professional kickboxer was detained by Romanian police on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group.From allegations about Tate’s whereabouts to his arrest timing, people are trying to put the pieces together in the story. But the most prominent theory comes from attorney Alejandra Caraballo on Twitter. On Thursday, Caraballo suggested that Tate, 36, and his brother, were arrested because Tate posted a video of himself with a pizza box from a Romanian pizzeria chain.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“Romanian...
Indy100

Andrew Tate's downfall compared to AJ Soprano's pizza bust

Following Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan being detained by Romanian authorities on suspicion of human trafficking and forming an organised crime group, some people are comparing the controversial social media star's downfall to AJ Soprano's pizza bust in The Sopranos.On Thursday (29 December), the former kickboxer and internet personality and his brother Tristan were arrested, which prompted people to try and figure out how it all went down.Attorney Alejandra Caraballo took to her Twitter to assume the duo was arrested because Andrew shared a video of himself online with a pizza box from Romanian pizzeria chain Jerry's Pizza."Romanian authorities...
Indy100

Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction

A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
Popculture

'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC
Indy100

People are sharing excruciating moment Barbara Walters asked Chris Christie why he's fat

Barbara Walters, the legendary journalist known for her interviews, died on 30 December at 93 years old. People online paid tribute to Walters by sharing their favorite interviews she conducted, both insightful and cringy. This included a 2012 interview with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie where Walters asked a particularly strange question regarding Christie's weight. "You are a little overweight," Walters said. Christie responded, "more than a little.""Why?" Walters asked. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAfter Christie told Walters he has not been able to figure out why she asked him if he has ever tried...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Indy100

‘Hilarious’ video imagines guy behind the camera in infamous Andrew Tate pizza clip

It’s been quite a difficult few days for self-proclaimed “misogynist” and influencer Andrew Tate, who not long after getting into a Twitter spat with 19-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, found himself arrested in Romania on charges of rape, human trafficking and forming an organised crime group.On Tuesday, Tate bragged about owning “33 cars” and asked Thunberg for her email address so he could “send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions”.The Swedish campaigner responded by telling the commentator to email her at “SmallD***Energy@GetALife.com”, in a tweet which now has more than 3.7 million likes and...
Indy100

Why does 'trillionaire' Andrew Tate live in £600k warehouse near airport?

Some people online are baffled after finding out that controversial social media star Andrew Tate lives in a rather run-down looking compound on the outskirts of the Romanian capital - despite boasting of incredible wealth.According to the Daily Mail, the self-proclaimed "trillionaire," his brother Tristan, and two others were arrested at the warehouse close to an industrial estate. It was just yards away from Aurel Vlaicu International Airport.They were arrested on Thursday (29 December) for alleged human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group after a pizza delivery box in a video baiting climate activist Greta Thunberg following their...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Violet Evergarden: Recollections’ on Netflix, A Beautiful Way to Revisit a Heartbreakingly Earnest Anime Series With Gorgeous Animation

2022 proved to be an excellent year for Netflix’s anime programming, and the streaming giant snuck in one last surprise near the end of December with the latest installment of the popular Violet Evergarden franchise. Does this brand new Recollections movie keep the ball rolling, or stop things in its tracks? Read on for our full review… VIOLET EVERGARDEN — RECOLLECTIONS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Violet Evergarden (Erika Harlacher) grew up as an orphan raised by the state. As such, she worked her entire youth away as a weapon. Because she had little autonomy as a soldier, she cherished...
Indy100

Mick Lynch and Richard Madeley have clashed for the third time in three weeks

Pantomime season might be over now that we're in 2023, but the drama between Mick Lynch and Richard Madeley keeps on coming. The pair have been engaged in one of the more unexpected feuds over recent weeks, after clashing on Good Morning Britain. Lynch previously called Madeley an Alan Partridge impersonator after the general secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) spoke about the strikes on the programme. The interview saw Madeley criticise the industrial action and even tell Lynch to “jog on” at one point, with the pair clashing on two separate occasions in...
Indy100

What was in Andy Cohen's gross 'mystery shots' after CNN 'banned' alcohol?

When Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper began taking alcoholic shots last year for their New Year's Eve broadcast everyone knew it wouldn't end well - and it didn't. After an aggressive rant about former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, CNN seemingly asked the two television hosts to scale-back drinking alcohol on New Year's Eve."We can't drink," Cohen said exasperatedly at the top of the show at 8 pm. "But it's fine, it's fine, it's totally cool."So instead of tequila shots, Cohen, 54, and Cooper, 55, took shots of "mystery liquids" throughout the night. Sign up for our free...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Indy100

What Prince Harry's body language means in trailer for bombshell TV interview

Prince Harry wants to look more "regal" before getting into a "vulnerable mode" in a trailer for his latest interview with Anderson Cooper, a body language expert has claimed.The interview is for CBS News' 60 Minutes.Although the trailer doesn't show the Duke of Sussex speaking, body language expert Judi James told DailyMail's Femail that she believes the royal appeared persuasive and self-assured as he strolled "through a garden talking to his host in a manner used previously by the late Queen and his own father and brother."James also said the prince seemed to go into "a more vulnerable mode" at...
Indy100

Figure skater amazes people in recreating 'Wednesday' dance on ice

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva may have used a recent TikTok trend as inspiration for a skating routine. Valieva, 16, began her exhibition routine at the 2023 Russian Figure Skating Championships with a familiar single hand from the popular Netflix series Wednesday.Decked out in all-black, sporting the signature braided pigtails, and black lipstick, Valieva appeared on the ice channeling her inner Wednesday Addams. Her routine, inspired by Wednesday, featured familiar songs from the show like the opening theme song and Goo Goo Munk by The Cramps. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut in the middle of her exhibition...
Indy100

Liver King targeted by devastating lawsuit by customers who feel cheated

Liver King endured one of the most dramatic influencer narratives of 2022 after his meteoric rise on Tik Tok and Instagram that showcased his commitment to bodybuilding within the confines of a 'primal' offal-driven diet - and he is now being met with the true repercussions of his actions as he is now being sued for $25 million.Brian Johnson - age 45 - is known as the 'CEO of the ancestral lifestyle', committed to respecting his ancestors by consuming raw organs, and showcasing his muscles.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHe attracted a massive following for achieving an impressive...
Indy100

James Cameron reveals what was in the 10-minutes he cut from Avatar 2

Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron revealed the reason he cut 10 minutes off from the Avatar sequel.Speaking with Esquire Middle East, Cameron, 68, said he shortened Avatar: The Way of Water to prevent the fetishism of “gunplay action.”“I wanted to get rid of some of the ugliness, to find a balance between light and dark. You have to have conflict, of course,” he said.Cameron also spoke on the action films he’s made in the past and doesn’t know if he “would want to fetishize the gun, like I did on a couple of ‘Terminator’ movies 30+ years ago, in our current...
Indy100

Mick Lynch has just called out another Tory for 'not telling the truth'

Mick Lynch has called out Tory transport minister Mark Harper for 'not telling the truth' amid ongoing strike action. The union boss was speaking amid fresh travel disruption as the dispute over pay, jobs and conditions continues, with thousands of rail workers returning to the picket line for a five-day walkout. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 14 train operators are staging two 48-hour strikes from Tuesday and Friday, while drivers in the Aslef union will strike on Thursday. Lynch was speaking to Sky News, when he was asked about his claims that the Government...
Indy100

Here's why Kim Kardashian is in trouble with Peta

PETA has spoken out after Kim Kardashian fans expressed their dismay over her dog's alleged living conditions. In a since-deleted TikTok clip earlier this month, her two Pomeranians, Sushi and Sake, were seen in the garage. The TikTok account @needthedeets reposted the video, which can be seen below. "This video was deleted from North's account. Is it because Kim Kardashian doesn't want people to think they keep their dogs in the garage? I wonder why they deleted it…" their onscreen caption reads.The clip stirred up a mixed response, with some jumping to the reality star's defence by saying there could...
