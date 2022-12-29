THE LAST FRIDAY OF 2022: Today will start off mainly dry but rain and a few embedded claps of thunder will begin to move into the area by midday and move into the Birmingham area right around the 4-5 pm time frame. Rain and storms should reach the Gadsden, Anniston, and Auburn areas by the 6-7 pm time frame. Severe weather is not expected for Central Alabama, but a few strong storms will be possible down in the southwestern corner of the state. Highs will be in the lower 60s to the mid 70s.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO