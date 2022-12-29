Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
How Mississippi State football, Illinois match up in ReliaQuest Bowl
Mississippi State has a chance to post its first nine-win season since 2017. The Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) take on Illinois (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) at 11 a.m. Monday in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida. Here’s how MSU and Illinois match up at every position on the field....
Commercial Dispatch
What’s in a name? For Mississippi State men’s basketball’s four ‘Juniors,’ quite a bit
STARKVILLE — When he looks around the Mississippi State locker room, freshman guard Shawn Jones Jr. can’t help but notice it. For once, in this aspect, he’s not alone. “This is the first time I’ve had more than one person be a ‘Junior’ on my team,” Jones said.
Commercial Dispatch
Bryce Young throws for 5 TDs; Alabama tops K-State in Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — Bryce Young passed for 321 yards and five touchdowns in a game that other top NFL prospects might have skipped, and No. 5 Alabama responded to an early two-score deficit with 35 straight points to defeat 11th-ranked Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State women’s basketball opens SEC play with commanding win at Vanderbilt
Mississippi State women’s basketball began Thursday’s Southeastern Conference opener with a purpose, as Debreasha Powe nailed a 3-pointer on the very first possession against Vanderbilt. It set the tone early on in a decisive and commanding team performance, earning the Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 SEC) their first conference win of the season. They were hoping to carry their momentum over the holiday break and did just that to the tune of 72-44 in Nashville.
Commercial Dispatch
The Commercial Dispatch’s top 10 sports stories of 2022
2022 was another busy year in the Golden Triangle when it came to sports. From championships galore to exciting postseason runs, from surprising hirings and personnel moves to tragic losses, there was plenty going on all year long. The Commercial Dispatch sports staff — sports editor Theo DeRosa and sports...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Starting 5: Putting John Calipari on the hot seat, Alabama stays dominant and a surprise unbeaten team
Welcome back to the Starting 5! The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @BlueChipGrit. 1. Opening tipoff. I don’t want...
Commercial Dispatch
Trojan Holiday Classic: Columbus boys basketball hands Hartfield Academy first loss
NEW HOPE — The Columbus High School boys basketball team is “growing.”. Head coach Phillip Morris has seen glimpses of what the Falcons could be this season, but the growing pains of a young team have led to “inconsistent” practices and games in their non-district schedule.
Alabama Football: Swirling rumors about new Tide Coordinators
Based on message boards and social media there is almost as much interest in the next Alabama Football Coordinators as there is for the Sugar Bowl. Not since Lane Kiffin was coaching in Tuscaloosa have so many rumors been swirling. For anyone unaware, note the opening sentence and the plural...
Football World Reacts To Alabama Defensive Coordinator Announcement
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has had somewhat of an up-and-down tenure in Tuscaloosa over the last few seasons. This year alone, Golding's unit is 10th in the nation in scoring defense (18.0 ppg), 15th in total defense (311.3 ypg) and 17th in passing defense (186.0), but also surrendered 52 points in a loss to Tennessee and could not get the critical stop it needed in a loss to LSU.
Commercial Dispatch
Oktibbeha’s Year in Review: A coaching legend passes, Starkville grows, county lake gets federal help
Those words from Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers at Humphrey Coliseum encapsulated the feelings of a community and so many others across the college football world as they mourned the loss of a coaching legend. A month before, MSU’s athletic director jumped ship for Auburn. Other issues making headlines...
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: 200 years ago steamboats arrived in Columbus
The new year marks the 200th anniversary of the first steamboat to arrive at Columbus. It was the Steamer Cotton Plant, which arrived in March 1823. Prior to the arrival of the Cotton Plant, Columbus’ river commerce had been by flatboats and keelboats. The earliest newspaper reference to river...
Commercial Dispatch
In Memoriam
From public servants to a decorated war hero to a master craftsman to a legendary coach and long-serving recreation figures, 2022 marked the departure of many memorable people in the Golden Triangle. Brad Freeman, 97, Caledonia. Decorated veteran and last surviving member of the famed “Band of Brothers” company of...
Commercial Dispatch
Zeynab Khatirzad
STARKVILLE — Zeynab “Homa” Khatirzad, 72, died Dec. 25, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. A private graveside service will be held. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, at Welch Funeral Home. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Khatirzad was born Nov. 26,...
Commercial Dispatch
Community Calendar for the week of 1-1-23
■ Mamas and Mimosas: Mamas and Mimosas will be at 1 p.m. on Jan. 7 at Dunkington, 109 South Lafayette St., Starkville. It is an experience for mamas to sit back and enjoy with other mamas while setting their goals for the year in a judgment free zone. Tickets: $40, can be purchased via the link on the event Facebook page.
Commercial Dispatch
Gladys Hollis
SULLIGENT, Ala. — Gladys Mae Hollis, 90, died Dec. 26, 2022, at Generations of Vernon in Vernon, Alabama. Funeral services are at 1 p.m. today, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Gilmore Addition of Sulligent City Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Robert Bell
STARKVILLE — Robert James Bell, 76, died Dec. 26, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Blackjack M.B. Church. Burial will follow at Fox Cemetery. Visitation is from noon-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Anna Davis
WEST POINT — Anne Liza Davis, 85, died Dec. 22, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Third Mt. Olive M.B. Church, with the Rev. Al Latham Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at West Point Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Zebedee Jones
REFORM, Ala. — Zebedee “Big Zeb” Jones, 74, died Dec. 27, 2022, at DCH Regional Medical center in Tuscaloosa. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday, at Lavender’s Funeral Services. Lavender’s Funeral Services of Aliceville, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Rain moves in later today; slight risk up for Tuesday
THE LAST FRIDAY OF 2022: Today will start off mainly dry but rain and a few embedded claps of thunder will begin to move into the area by midday and move into the Birmingham area right around the 4-5 pm time frame. Rain and storms should reach the Gadsden, Anniston, and Auburn areas by the 6-7 pm time frame. Severe weather is not expected for Central Alabama, but a few strong storms will be possible down in the southwestern corner of the state. Highs will be in the lower 60s to the mid 70s.
Commercial Dispatch
Jeanette Sorrells
GATTMAN — Jeanette Howard Sorrells, 81, died Dec. 26, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Otts Funeral Home, with Edward Puckett officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
