ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Dispatch

How Mississippi State football, Illinois match up in ReliaQuest Bowl

Mississippi State has a chance to post its first nine-win season since 2017. The Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) take on Illinois (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) at 11 a.m. Monday in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida. Here’s how MSU and Illinois match up at every position on the field....
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Bryce Young throws for 5 TDs; Alabama tops K-State in Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — Bryce Young passed for 321 yards and five touchdowns in a game that other top NFL prospects might have skipped, and No. 5 Alabama responded to an early two-score deficit with 35 straight points to defeat 11th-ranked Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State women’s basketball opens SEC play with commanding win at Vanderbilt

Mississippi State women’s basketball began Thursday’s Southeastern Conference opener with a purpose, as Debreasha Powe nailed a 3-pointer on the very first possession against Vanderbilt. It set the tone early on in a decisive and commanding team performance, earning the Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 SEC) their first conference win of the season. They were hoping to carry their momentum over the holiday break and did just that to the tune of 72-44 in Nashville.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

The Commercial Dispatch’s top 10 sports stories of 2022

2022 was another busy year in the Golden Triangle when it came to sports. From championships galore to exciting postseason runs, from surprising hirings and personnel moves to tragic losses, there was plenty going on all year long. The Commercial Dispatch sports staff — sports editor Theo DeRosa and sports...
COLUMBUS, MS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama Defensive Coordinator Announcement

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has had somewhat of an up-and-down tenure in Tuscaloosa over the last few seasons. This year alone, Golding's unit is 10th in the nation in scoring defense (18.0 ppg), 15th in total defense (311.3 ypg) and 17th in passing defense (186.0), but also surrendered 52 points in a loss to Tennessee and could not get the critical stop it needed in a loss to LSU.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Ask Rufus: 200 years ago steamboats arrived in Columbus

The new year marks the 200th anniversary of the first steamboat to arrive at Columbus. It was the Steamer Cotton Plant, which arrived in March 1823. Prior to the arrival of the Cotton Plant, Columbus’ river commerce had been by flatboats and keelboats. The earliest newspaper reference to river...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

In Memoriam

From public servants to a decorated war hero to a master craftsman to a legendary coach and long-serving recreation figures, 2022 marked the departure of many memorable people in the Golden Triangle. Brad Freeman, 97, Caledonia. Decorated veteran and last surviving member of the famed “Band of Brothers” company of...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Zeynab Khatirzad

STARKVILLE — Zeynab “Homa” Khatirzad, 72, died Dec. 25, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. A private graveside service will be held. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, at Welch Funeral Home. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Khatirzad was born Nov. 26,...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Community Calendar for the week of 1-1-23

■ Mamas and Mimosas: Mamas and Mimosas will be at 1 p.m. on Jan. 7 at Dunkington, 109 South Lafayette St., Starkville. It is an experience for mamas to sit back and enjoy with other mamas while setting their goals for the year in a judgment free zone. Tickets: $40, can be purchased via the link on the event Facebook page.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Gladys Hollis

SULLIGENT, Ala. — Gladys Mae Hollis, 90, died Dec. 26, 2022, at Generations of Vernon in Vernon, Alabama. Funeral services are at 1 p.m. today, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Gilmore Addition of Sulligent City Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
VERNON, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Robert Bell

STARKVILLE — Robert James Bell, 76, died Dec. 26, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Blackjack M.B. Church. Burial will follow at Fox Cemetery. Visitation is from noon-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Anna Davis

WEST POINT — Anne Liza Davis, 85, died Dec. 22, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Third Mt. Olive M.B. Church, with the Rev. Al Latham Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at West Point Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Zebedee Jones

REFORM, Ala. — Zebedee “Big Zeb” Jones, 74, died Dec. 27, 2022, at DCH Regional Medical center in Tuscaloosa. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday, at Lavender’s Funeral Services. Lavender’s Funeral Services of Aliceville, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Rain moves in later today; slight risk up for Tuesday

THE LAST FRIDAY OF 2022: Today will start off mainly dry but rain and a few embedded claps of thunder will begin to move into the area by midday and move into the Birmingham area right around the 4-5 pm time frame. Rain and storms should reach the Gadsden, Anniston, and Auburn areas by the 6-7 pm time frame. Severe weather is not expected for Central Alabama, but a few strong storms will be possible down in the southwestern corner of the state. Highs will be in the lower 60s to the mid 70s.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Jeanette Sorrells

GATTMAN — Jeanette Howard Sorrells, 81, died Dec. 26, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Otts Funeral Home, with Edward Puckett officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
SULLIGENT, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy