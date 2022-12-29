Part of your first aid kit may have been recalled for bacterial contamination

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A burn cream that was distributed in several types of first aid kits, as well as separately, is being recalled because a U.S. Food and Drug Administration analysis found it was contaminated with Bacillus licheniformis and Bacillus sonorensis .

The FDA recall warns that people who use the recalled Easy Care® AfterBurn® Cream, which came in 0.9-gram single-use packets, could experience complications including skin infections. Immunocompromised people may even experience severe complications like bacteremia, sepsis or peritonitis.

The following products are impacted by the recall:

Product Type Product Number Product Name Lot Number Expiration

Box of 109999-1515Easy Care First Aid® AfterBurn® Cream, 0.9g single-use packetW06I2809/28/2024

First Aid Kit1015-0150Adventure® Marine 150W06I2009/20/2024

0120-0213Adventure® First Aid 1.0W06C05 W06F10 W06H1503/05/2024

06/10/2024 08/15/2024

0120-0212Adventure® First Aid 1.5W06H1508/15/2024

9999-2129Easy Care First Aid® 25 Person 2009 ANSIW05L2812/28/2023

9999-2128Easy Care First Aid® 10 Person 2009 ANSIW05L28 W06F10

W06H1512/28/2023

06/10/2024

08/15/2021

9999-2150Easy Care First Aid® Class A ANSI 25 PersonW06C05

W06H1503/05/2024

08/15/2024

9999-2132Easy Care First Aid® 25 Person 2009 ANSIW06H1508/15/2024

2980-0700CVS® First Aid HomeW06H1508/15/2024

9999-2131Easy Care First Aid® 10 Person 2009 ANSIW06H1508/15/2024

A table that includes the recalled products. Credit: FDA.

Those who have the impacted products are asked to stop using single-use packets of Easy Care® AfterBurn® Cream and discard them.

Those with questions can contact the product’s distributor, Adventure Ready Brands, by email at regulatory@adventurereadybrands.com or by phone at 603-837-0285, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Those who experienced any health problems as a result of using the product are advised by the FDA to contact their healthcare provider.

Adverse reactions can be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or fax. Click here to download a reporting form, or call 1-800-332-1088 to request one. Completed forms can be faxed to 1-800-FDA-0178.