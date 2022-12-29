Ole Miss can’t get out of its own way early in Texas Bowl loss to Texas Tech

Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Alford: Next season will be big if Ole Miss is going to get what it paid for
Sometimes you really don’t get what you pay for. Whether Ole Miss gets what it’s paying for with Lane Kiffin remains to be seen. Kiffin signed a new deal in November that pays him at least $9 million a year. When he signed, there were some in the...
Commercial Dispatch
Henry Gillespie Jr.
HOLLY SPRINGS — Henry Lee Gillespie Jr., 70, died Dec. 25, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at New Dimension Salt & Light Ministries, with Jemmie Goss officiating. Burial will follow at Cottrell Memorial Garden. J.F. Brittenum and Sons Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Comments / 0