A Look at Nevada’s Economic Forecast for 2023
A changing of the guard at the highest level of state government means a potential change in headwinds for the 2023 economic forecast. “You are going to have a Republican [in the] Governor’s Mansion, a super majority in the Assembly but not in the Senate, even though the Senate and Assembly are both Democrat controlled,” explained Cindy Creighton, president, Nevada Taxpayer’s Association (NTA). “What’s good for all taxpayers is, you have this divided government. Any time you have something like that, people are going to collaborate more, work together for the betterment of the citizens and the constituents.”
Nurses association joins call for Nevada to join multistate compact, remove license barriers
Opposition to Nevada participation in the Nurse Licensure Compact is dropping away, signaling a better chance that the state could opt in and remove barriers that have been a problem during the pandemic and the recent surge of RSV cases.
Rental Assistance Program To End January 2023
The federal rental assistance program known as CHAP, the Cares Housing Assistance Program, will be coming to an end for many in Clark County in January 2023. According to an article written by KTNV Staff and posted on KTNV.com, Clark County officials announced on Thursday, December 30, that the rental assistance program will no longer be accepting applications as of January 23, 2023. At that time, only households which meet certain qualifications may become eligible for CHAP rental assistance.
Over 34,500 NV Energy customers without power in northern Nevada
NV Energy is reporting that over 34,500 customers are without power in northern Nevada. As of 10:30 p.m., Saturday, December 31, that number was over 49,000 customers. NV Energy says the cause of the outages is due to the large area storm that is bringing lots of snow and rain into our area.
DETR responds to unemployment filing issues
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) responded to issues regarding the filing system for unemployment on Friday. The workforce development agency said some people said they have been dealing with issues as they attempted to file for unemployment. DETR responded on Twitter just after 2 p.m. and said […]
Nevada lithium extraction and battery manufacturing facilities get $107M federal boost
New battery manufacturing facilities are coming to Nevada and will receive more than $100 million dollars of federal. funding, a move meant to fulfill the Biden Administration’s commitment to ensure that half of all new vehicle sales by 2030. are electric and to transition to a net-zero emissions economy...
Timeline: Sisolak's four years as Nevada governor
Steve Sisolak made history in 2018 by becoming the first Democrat to win the Nevada governor’s race in more than two decades. Click through the interactive timeline for highlights from Sisolak's term, which ends on Tuesday. The post Timeline: Sisolak's four years as Nevada governor appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Louisiana regulators continue allowing weak insurers to take on risky policies
BATON ROUGE, La. - After four insurers failed in late 2021, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon put the fate of thousands of Louisiana homeowners in the hands of little-known Safepoint Insurance Co. The Florida-based firm took on 30,000 risky policies after three companies abruptly collapsed. Three months later, Safepoint assumed 24,000...
UPDATE: Storm knocks out power to 53K customers in Northern Nevada, closes highways on New Year’s Eve
About 53,000 customers are without power in widespread power outages in the Reno area, and NV Energy advises that service might not be restored until Sunday afternoon.
Las Vegas Strip Adds Cannabis Lounges, $3.2 Billion in 2023 Projects
The Las Vegas Strip somehow came through the covid pandemic stronger than it was in 2019. Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report both made major moves with MGM selling Mirage and buying Cosmopolitan while Caesars rebranded Bally's under its Horseshoe Brand.
Nevada casinos win more than $1 billion for 21st straight month
Casinos continued to roll in November, winning more than a billion dollars from gamblers for the 21st month in a row. Nevada casinos win more than $1 billion for 21st …. Casinos continued to roll in November, winning more than a billion dollars from gamblers for the 21st month in a row.
Time to reduce water use, Nevada tells upper Colorado River basin states
The organization managing Nevada's share of the Colorado River water suggested the time has come for Colorado and its upper Colorado River basin neighbors to contribute water to help alleviate the looming disasters at Lake Powell and Lake Mead. In a Dec. 20 letter to Tanya Trujillo, assistant secretary for...
70-foot drop at Lake Mead among urgent concerns in 2023 on Colorado River
Nevada water officials seek big water use cuts for Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico -- the "Upper Basin states" of the Colorado River Basin -- to keep Glen Canyon Dam producing power.
Power, progress and a pandemic: Steve Sisolak’s legacy as Nevada governor
Even late in his term, Gov. Steve Sisolak’s tenure was defined by his COVID response — a response he argued saved lives, even if it caused collateral economic damage. The post Power, progress and a pandemic: Steve Sisolak’s legacy as Nevada governor appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Data shows Georgia was third worst for railroad crossing crashes
(The Center Square) — Data shows Georgia is among the worst states for grade crossing crashes. According to Operation Lifesaver, citing preliminary 2021 Federal Railroad Administration statistics, Georgia had 132 grade crossing collisions with eight deaths and 37 injuries. The Peach State ranked behind Texas and California for the number of collisions.
New Mexico couple killed in Las Vegas, Nevada, crash
One died on scene; one at the hospital.
Political Notebook: State will have $13 billion to spend in FY 2024
Big money: The state will have $13 billion available for the fiscal year 2024 budget, it was announced last week. The Board of Equalization, which consists of the governor. lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, state superintendent, state auditor and inspector, and state secretary of agriculture, certified the preliminary estimate on which the governor’s budget proposal, to be presented Feb. 6, is based. A final estimate, from which actual appropriations will be determined by the Legislature and the governor, is expected Feb. 15.
Here's a look at reader's top 10 Virginia stories from 2022
(The Center Square) – Firearms, Virginia school boards and marijuana were among the topics covered in The Center Square’s top stories that drew the most interest from readers in 2022. Below is a roundup of Virginia’s top 10 stories from The Center Square between Jan. 1-Dec. 28 based...
MGM announces land purchase by FBIR
MGM Resorts International has announced that the Three Affiliated Tribes, TAT, of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, FBIR, has purchased a 15.26-acre lot along the Las Vegas Strip. The property, officially known as the Las Vegas Village, is situated across from the Luxor on the Las Vegas Strip and is...
California decides to implement the Fast Act on Jan. 1 despite the move toward a referendum
California has alerted leaders of the restaurant industry that it intends to begin adoption of the Fast Act, a law that involves fast-food workers in the process of setting their own wages, on Jan. 1, or roughly two years earlier than expected. A coalition representing the restaurant industry filed a...
