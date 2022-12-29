ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

A Look at Nevada’s Economic Forecast for 2023

A changing of the guard at the highest level of state government means a potential change in headwinds for the 2023 economic forecast. “You are going to have a Republican [in the] Governor’s Mansion, a super majority in the Assembly but not in the Senate, even though the Senate and Assembly are both Democrat controlled,” explained Cindy Creighton, president, Nevada Taxpayer’s Association (NTA). “What’s good for all taxpayers is, you have this divided government. Any time you have something like that, people are going to collaborate more, work together for the betterment of the citizens and the constituents.”
NEVADA STATE
Rental Assistance Program To End January 2023

The federal rental assistance program known as CHAP, the Cares Housing Assistance Program, will be coming to an end for many in Clark County in January 2023. According to an article written by KTNV Staff and posted on KTNV.com, Clark County officials announced on Thursday, December 30, that the rental assistance program will no longer be accepting applications as of January 23, 2023. At that time, only households which meet certain qualifications may become eligible for CHAP rental assistance.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Over 34,500 NV Energy customers without power in northern Nevada

NV Energy is reporting that over 34,500 customers are without power in northern Nevada. As of 10:30 p.m., Saturday, December 31, that number was over 49,000 customers. NV Energy says the cause of the outages is due to the large area storm that is bringing lots of snow and rain into our area.
NEVADA STATE
DETR responds to unemployment filing issues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) responded to issues regarding the filing system for unemployment on Friday. The workforce development agency said some people said they have been dealing with issues as they attempted to file for unemployment. DETR responded on Twitter just after 2 p.m. and said […]
NEVADA STATE
Timeline: Sisolak's four years as Nevada governor

Steve Sisolak made history in 2018 by becoming the first Democrat to win the Nevada governor’s race in more than two decades. Click through the interactive timeline for highlights from Sisolak's term, which ends on Tuesday. The post Timeline: Sisolak's four years as Nevada governor appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada casinos win more than $1 billion for 21st straight month

Casinos continued to roll in November, winning more than a billion dollars from gamblers for the 21st month in a row. Nevada casinos win more than $1 billion for 21st …. Casinos continued to roll in November, winning more than a billion dollars from gamblers for the 21st month in a row.
NEVADA STATE
MGM announces land purchase by FBIR

MGM Resorts International has announced that the Three Affiliated Tribes, TAT, of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, FBIR, has purchased a 15.26-acre lot along the Las Vegas Strip. The property, officially known as the Las Vegas Village, is situated across from the Luxor on the Las Vegas Strip and is...
LAS VEGAS, NV

