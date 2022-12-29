A changing of the guard at the highest level of state government means a potential change in headwinds for the 2023 economic forecast. “You are going to have a Republican [in the] Governor’s Mansion, a super majority in the Assembly but not in the Senate, even though the Senate and Assembly are both Democrat controlled,” explained Cindy Creighton, president, Nevada Taxpayer’s Association (NTA). “What’s good for all taxpayers is, you have this divided government. Any time you have something like that, people are going to collaborate more, work together for the betterment of the citizens and the constituents.”

NEVADA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO