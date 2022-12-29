Read full article on original website
Latest helicopter crash in Gulf is third this year for Louisiana company
It’s been a bad year for Rotorcraft Leasing Company of Broussard. Friday a helicopter carrying four into the Gulf after leaving an oil rig 10-miles off Southwest Pass.
theadvocate.com
Gulf helicopter crash was third this year for Broussard-based aircraft company
The helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday was the third serious accident this year for Broussard-based aircraft operator Rotorcraft Leasing Co., according to federal records and the Coast Guard. Four people were still missing Friday after the Rotorcraft-operated helicopter went down about 10 miles off Southwest Pass,...
wbrz.com
Coast Guard suspends search for passengers after helicopter leaving oil platform crashed in Gulf near La. coast
PLAQUEMINES PARISH - Search and rescue crews have suspended a search effort for four people who were aboard a helicopter when it crashed near the Louisiana coast early Thursday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard got a call reporting the crash around 8:40 a.m. Thursday. While reportedly leaving an oil rig,...
KPLC TV
4 missing after helicopter crashes in Gulf of Mexico
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours searching the waters off Louisiana for four people on board a helicopter that crashed Thursday while departing an oil platform. “It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Keefe, Coast Guard Sector...
fox8live.com
LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans was fatally shot Friday (Dec. 30) in the Central American country of Belize, according to published reports. The student was identified as 23-year-old J’Bria Michelle Bowens of Indianapolis. Bowens graduated from Xavier University in May, and according to...
theadvocate.com
What's the difference between Cajun and Creole? The answer is more nuanced than you might think.
In Lafayette, you can eat a Cajun Samurai pizza after cheering on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team to victory at Cajun Field, next to the Cajundome. Opelousas recently hosted the Holy Ghost Creole Festival, two miles from the Creole Heritage Folklife Center and two hours from the Creole Heritage Center in Natchitoches.
KPLC TV
Parents of 2008 helicopter crash victim call for beacon locators for victims
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A family in Jennings knows all too well what the families of the recent helicopter crash victims are going through. The Coast Guard has suspended the search for four people missing after a helicopter went down off the Louisiana coast Thursday. In 2008, Jacob Matt was...
theadvocate.com
'How many deaths will it take?': Louisiana man leads effort for field burning alternatives
John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
Flooding Rains Moving Through Louisiana This Morning
The National Weather Service has already posted Flood Watches for many communities in Louisiana. The Weather Prediction Center has much of western Louisiana included in the "slight risk" zone for an excessive rainfall event today. The Weather Service Radar out of Lake Charles is showing the reason why so many meteorologists are telling us to tell you, it's going to rain.
Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck
A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month.
Timing Louisiana’s Storm and Heavy Rain Threat Today and Friday
Scattered showers have already been indicated by weather service radar installations in Lake Charles and Shreveport this morning. Those weather radar sites will likely find their screens filled with indications of even more showers and thunderstorms as we move through today and Friday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service in...
Meet Ochsner Lafayette General’s first baby of 2023
Ochsner Lafayette General welcomed the first baby of 2023 just 11 minutes past midnight.
WDSU
Crawfish harvests impacted by winter freeze in South Louisiana
The weather has not only impacted travel, but it is also impacting Louisiana's bread and butter: the seafood industry. Crawfish experts say harvests are low due to the freezing temperatures we experienced last week. LSU crawfish specialist with the AG Center, Mark Shirley, told WDSU the freezing temperatures sent crawfish...
kalb.com
2 from Alexandria killed in crash in Pointe Coupee Parish
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two people from Alexandria were killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on US 190 east of LA 978 in Pointe Coupee Parish on Dec. 29. Louisiana State Police reported that around 10 a.m., Barbara Dobard Rigby, 69, and Maynette Dobard, 98, were traveling east on US 190. LSP said they exited the roadway to the right and collided with a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder, which had its emergency lights activated.
2 Louisiana Teens Killed After Police Run Red Light During Chase
2 Louisiana teens were killed on Saturday after a police officer allegedly ran a red light during a high-speed chase and crashed into their vehicle. The two girls, aged 17 and 16, were not involved in the chase. According to WBRZ, the officer was involved in a high-speed chase of...
Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash
A motorcyclist is dead after an early morning crash in St. Martin Parish according to Louisiana State Police Troopers.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Great Southern Wood announces $5.9 million expansion of Louisiana facility
MANSURA, La. – Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity and allow for the manufacturing of components used in the oil field and for storm relief and mitigation.
Louisiana man admits to conspiring with bank president to defraud the bank
A Louisiana businessman has pled guilty to conspiring with the First NBC Bank president to defraud the bank.
Louisiana Experts Say Wait on Removing Frost Damaged Plants
From Shreveport in the northwestern corner of Louisiana to New Orleans in the far southeast, it got cold in Louisiana this past week, and now that our seasonal winter warmth has returned a lot of you are looking for damage control in your yards and gardens. While it's no fun to drive up to a yard filled with dead and dying plants, it just might be in your best interest to not be such an overachiever as far as pruning back the dead leaves go.
NOLA.com
Remembering some of those New Orleans lost to violence in 2022
If 2022 was anything, it was violent. As of Thursday, New Orleans had tallied 264 murders in 2022, surpassing the 2021 total and averaging 23 a month. The bloodiest years in recent history were 1993 and 1994, with 395 and 424 murders respectively. After reaching a historic low in 2018, with only 146 killings, murders have ticked up each consecutive year. The current total places New Orleans among the nation's most murderous cities.
