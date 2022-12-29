ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemines Parish, LA

theadvocate.com

Gulf helicopter crash was third this year for Broussard-based aircraft company

The helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday was the third serious accident this year for Broussard-based aircraft operator Rotorcraft Leasing Co., according to federal records and the Coast Guard. Four people were still missing Friday after the Rotorcraft-operated helicopter went down about 10 miles off Southwest Pass,...
BROUSSARD, LA
KPLC TV

4 missing after helicopter crashes in Gulf of Mexico

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours searching the waters off Louisiana for four people on board a helicopter that crashed Thursday while departing an oil platform. “It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Keefe, Coast Guard Sector...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Flooding Rains Moving Through Louisiana This Morning

The National Weather Service has already posted Flood Watches for many communities in Louisiana. The Weather Prediction Center has much of western Louisiana included in the "slight risk" zone for an excessive rainfall event today. The Weather Service Radar out of Lake Charles is showing the reason why so many meteorologists are telling us to tell you, it's going to rain.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Timing Louisiana’s Storm and Heavy Rain Threat Today and Friday

Scattered showers have already been indicated by weather service radar installations in Lake Charles and Shreveport this morning. Those weather radar sites will likely find their screens filled with indications of even more showers and thunderstorms as we move through today and Friday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service in...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Crawfish harvests impacted by winter freeze in South Louisiana

The weather has not only impacted travel, but it is also impacting Louisiana's bread and butter: the seafood industry. Crawfish experts say harvests are low due to the freezing temperatures we experienced last week. LSU crawfish specialist with the AG Center, Mark Shirley, told WDSU the freezing temperatures sent crawfish...
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

2 from Alexandria killed in crash in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two people from Alexandria were killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on US 190 east of LA 978 in Pointe Coupee Parish on Dec. 29. Louisiana State Police reported that around 10 a.m., Barbara Dobard Rigby, 69, and Maynette Dobard, 98, were traveling east on US 190. LSP said they exited the roadway to the right and collided with a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder, which had its emergency lights activated.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
woodworkingnetwork.com

Great Southern Wood announces $5.9 million expansion of Louisiana facility

MANSURA, La. – Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity and allow for the manufacturing of components used in the oil field and for storm relief and mitigation.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Experts Say Wait on Removing Frost Damaged Plants

From Shreveport in the northwestern corner of Louisiana to New Orleans in the far southeast, it got cold in Louisiana this past week, and now that our seasonal winter warmth has returned a lot of you are looking for damage control in your yards and gardens. While it's no fun to drive up to a yard filled with dead and dying plants, it just might be in your best interest to not be such an overachiever as far as pruning back the dead leaves go.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Remembering some of those New Orleans lost to violence in 2022

If 2022 was anything, it was violent. As of Thursday, New Orleans had tallied 264 murders in 2022, surpassing the 2021 total and averaging 23 a month. The bloodiest years in recent history were 1993 and 1994, with 395 and 424 murders respectively. After reaching a historic low in 2018, with only 146 killings, murders have ticked up each consecutive year. The current total places New Orleans among the nation's most murderous cities.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

