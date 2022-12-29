ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Mashed

Why Brewers Choose 12 Oz Vs 16 Oz Beer Cans

Beers are often sold at retail, grocery, and convenience stores in either 12-oz or 16-oz can size options. Depending on what you're looking for on a particular occasion, you might choose the 12-oz variety because those won't heat up as quickly when you're in more of a sipping mood. On...
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Serving 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers for the Next 2 Days

If there’s something fast food chains do well, it is concoct deals to lure through their doors. Ok, that’s an exaggeration. What they do well is make burgers and fries. But they also pile up deals. McDonald’s is not immune. It has stacked up a series of deals...
GOBankingRates

Bacon Prices Through the Years

Much like other breakfast staples like eggs and cereal, bacon has not been immune to the soaring cost of inflation this year. According to data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and...
consumerqueen.com

Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
CNN

The soda market is flat, but not for Dr Pepper

In the pantheon of sodas, Dr Pepper is the odd one out: It doesn't have the popularity or sales of Coca-Cola or Pepsi, you can't use it in a standard cocktail, and it doesn't fall neatly into a category like cola or root beer.
DoYouRemember?

The First Chain Restaurant In America May Surprise You

Have you ever wondered what was the very first chain restaurant in the United States? There are so many to choose from that have been around for decades. However, it was A&W that was the very first, which opened in 1919 and still remains popular today. White Castle is technically the first fast-food chain but A&W holds the title for the first restaurant chain.
probrewer.com

800 Liter Stainless Steel, 1.0 Bar pressure Tanks (USED)

800 Liter Stainless Steel, 1.0 Bar pressure Tanks (USED) ( $1,750 ) Cornerstone Stainless Containers currently has a limited inventory of used, aseptic, 1.0 bar containers that are being sold for $1,750 each!!. These tanks were produced back in the 2000’s and are in fairly decent shape for used equipment....
thecountrycook.net

Slow Cooker Cube Steak - Weekend Potluck #562

Our most popular recipe from the last Weekend Potluck was this Slow Cooker Cube Steak from The Recipe Life. Our other popular recipes include: Brazilian Coconut Cake from Easy Brazilian Food, New Years Pork and Sauerkraut from Intentional Hospitality and Mandy is sharing her recipe for Polish Noodles!. HOW DO...

