Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
crescentcitysports.com
Four Privateers reach double figured in SLC opening defeat at HCU
HOUSTON, Texas – The New Orleans Privateers (1-9, 0-1) had a big run early in the fourth quarter but couldn’t cut the gap any further as they fell 68-59 to the HCU Huskies (6-6, 1-0) on Saturday afternoon at Sharp Gym. New Orleans entered the fourth quarter trailing...
crescentcitysports.com
Happy New Year from CCS
Collectively, we simply have to keep trying. Of course, all times seem to be difficult these days. The last time we had what was deemed to be a “normal” year was 2019. Things changed in our lives dramatically early in 2020 with the arrival of a deadly pandemic.
crescentcitysports.com
This time the Tide woke up and rolled in the Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS – The biggest question going into the 89th Sugar Bowl was whether Alabama would be sufficiently motivated to take care of business against underdog Kansas State. The Crimson Tide had a recent Sugar Bowl history of playing championship football when the stakes were the highest and underperforming when the stakes were lower.
crescentcitysports.com
Soccer: Mandeville edges Holy Cross
Mandeville and Holy Cross are two of the highest ranked teams in their respective classifications. The Skippers entered Thursday’s match with the Tigers fourth in the Division I power rankings while Holy Cross was fifth in the LHSAA Division II rankings. The two sides played like it Thursday with...
crescentcitysports.com
Rowbury’s season high not enough for SLU at Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team saw Brody Rowbury go off for a new season high, but a barrage of three-pointers by Vanderbilt was too much for the Lions to handle in a 93-55 loss to the Commodores Friday night at the Memorial Gymnasium.
crescentcitysports.com
Soccer: Mandeville rolls over Beau Chene
Mandeville downed Beau Chene with ease Friday, 6-1. It was a balanced effort for the Skippers with six different players each scoring a goal, including seniors Hendrix Regaud and Dom Zapata, sophomores Ayden Daigle, Aidan Mann and Creighton Wilbanks, along with freshman Danny Zapata. Gavin Carney got the win in...
crescentcitysports.com
Cincinnati downs Tulane in AAC opener, 88-77
CINCINNATI – Tulane Men’s Basketball dropped its first game of conference play 88-77 to the Bearcats on Thursday night inside Fifth Third Arena. Four players would reach double digit scoring figures with Kevin Cross dropping 22 points with eight rebounds. Jaylen Forbes had 20, Jalen Cook finished with 15 points and Sion James tabbed 12.
crescentcitysports.com
Recruiting: Lutcher star QB Winfield commits to Ragin’ Cajuns
The Lutcher Bulldogs have a history a great athletes who have lined up at quarterback. Terrence Jones, Blaine Gautier, Jontre’ Kirklin and Gavin Webster are part of a special tradition. The latest in that line is senior D’Wanye “Lunch” Winfield, who was tabbed the best offensive player in the...
