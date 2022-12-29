ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemines Parish, LA

KPEL 96.5

U.S. Coast Guard Searching Gulf of Mexico for Helicopter Just South of Louisiana

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing helicopter that was carrying four people over the Gulf of Mexico Thursday. According to a social media post from the Coast Guard, the helicopter was approximately 10 miles offshore from Southwest Pass in Plaquemines Parish. It had departed from an oil platform and on its way back onshore at the time of the crash.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
WLBT

Pascagoula man dies in overnight wreck on I-10 while driving ambulance

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WLOX) - A Pascagoula man is dead after an overnight wreck in Louisiana. John Crow, 36, died in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 in St. Tammany Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. Authorities said Crow was heading westbound driving an ambulance with a box truck...
PASCAGOULA, MS
Tina Howell

Bonfires on the levee, a Louisiana Christmas Eve tradition

Every Christmas Eve, bonfires light the way for Papa Noel along the levees in St. James and John Parishes of Louisiana. This annual tradition dates back 300 years according to Kiki Mannear, the communications and engagement manager for Louisiana’s River Parishes Tourist Commission. Mannear says that early settlers of the River Parishes are believed to have carried over knowledge of summer and winter bonfires. Established in the early 1720s, “La Cote des Allemands” included initial settlements on the West Bank of the Mississippi River.
LOUISIANA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Inside Louisiana's forced prison labor and a failed overhaul attempt

BATON ROUGE - Breakfast at Louisiana's state Capitol includes fresh coffee, cookies and egg sandwiches - made and served in part by incarcerated people working for no pay. "They force us to work," said Jonathan Archille, 29, who is among more than a dozen current and formerly incarcerated people in Louisiana who told The Washington Post they have felt like enslaved people in the state's prison system.
LOUISIANA STATE
WKRG News 5

Louisiana residents want justice for neighborhood pet deer

SATSUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Residents in one Livingston Parish neighborhood are outraged tonight after a deer who they considered a pet was shot. A beloved member of the community, now gone. “It’s heartbreaking knowing that, that she ain’t here no more,” cried Patt Leblanc, a neighbor who witnessed the doe’s shooting. For the past three years, […]
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WGNO

Louisiana sheriff deputy, 26 dies while on vacation in Colorado

LOUISIANA (KLFY) The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it was mourning the loss of one of their own who died while on vacation in Colorado. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Deputy Adam Nelson, 26 passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. According to Mitchell, Nelson suffered a medical event while on vacation with his family. “We […]
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Louisiana to receive $150M federal grant to replace aging Calcasieu River Bridge

(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Louisiana $150 million in grant funding to replace the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge, officials announced this week. The grant, administered through a federal MEGA Grant Program to support large projects with regional impacts, will help to replace the bridge with a larger six lane structure that includes walking and bike paths, higher clearance, center barriers and other improvements. "This...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WDSU

Southeast Louisiana's Severe Weather Threat

NEW ORLEANS — A strong line of storms tracked a low risk for severe weather, and a slight risk for flash Flooding this morning. The strong line of storms has moved into Alabama with the southern portion of this line brushing over Southwest Pass and extending over open waters in the Gulf of Mexico. What remains in the wake of that strong long of storms is Flashing Flood Warnings for the River Parishes, then west to Lafourche, Jefferson and Orleans Parishes. On the Northshore, Central and South Tangipahoa Parish. Earlier on the Northshore, winds were gusting from 43-60 mph, sustained winds were 20-35 mph. Rain rates 1-2" inches/ hour. Rainfall amounts 0.62 - 3.28". Several Thunderstorms Warnings have been issued today, mostly on the Northshore.
LOUISIANA STATE

