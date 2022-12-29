ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, MS

WTOK-TV

Neshoba County crash kills one

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to a Mississippi Highway Patrol press release, a single-car crash on Highway 482 in Neshoba County killed one person around 10 A.M. on Sunday morning. The release states, a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 21-year-old Breanne Mingo of Philadelphia, MS, traveled west on Highway 482...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Waynesboro police asking for public’s help in Dec. 21 shootings

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Waynesboro police are still searching for those responsible for last week’s shooting deaths of 24-year-old Cam Carter and 16-year-old Tiera Harris. Lt. Don Hopkins is the lead investigator, and he said the department has heard rumors, but is yet to hear directly form witnesses. “As...
WAYNESBORO, MS
WDAM-TV

ATV theft ring ramps up in Laurel, Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A string of ATV thefts in Laurel and Jones County have law enforcement officers concerned for residents. Both the Laurel Police Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Department are working together on investigations. Although some people have been arrested in connection to the case because...
JONES COUNTY, MS
Madison County Journal

Canton police searching for home invasion killer

CANTON — Police here are looking for leads following a fatal shooting reported last week during a home invasion on North West Street, the authorities said. “This is an ongoing investigation and we have no leads or motives at this time,” Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said. Brown...
CANTON, MS
kicks96news.com

Trash Dumping, a Crash, and Bridge Out in Leake County

At 6:40 a.m., Leake County Deputies, Carthage Fire Department, and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Hwy 35 near Hopoca Rd. One person was transported to the hospital. At approximately 5 p.m., there was a report of a large amount of trash being dumped on Ealy...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Black Lives Matter groups call for justice in deaths of two men

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. — A group of protestors gathered in Smith County Saturday afternoon to call for justice. They blame law enforcement for the deaths of two men. Demonstrators held signs and chanted "no justice, no peace" while marching in the streets of Taylorsville. This comes after the deaths...
SMITH COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Not Crying Over Spilled Milk in Leake

4:35 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Utah Road, near the Scott County line, for a milk tanker truck that had flipped onto its side. No one was injured and no milk was spilled. 7:52 a.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to cows out in the roadway...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Major structure fire on 5th Street in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 911 received multiple calls of smoke pouring from a building on 5th Street in Meridian about 6:30 Friday night. News 11 was on scene as the fire consumed the building. Meridian Fire Chief Jason Collier told News 11 when the roof collapsed, it essentially protected the...
MERIDIAN, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Body found inside home in Meridian, police say possible homicide

According to the Scotty Ray Report in Meridian, a body was found today in the 600 block of Murphy Road. Ray reports that a door was kicked in leading to the discovery of the body. We have reached out to Lauderdale County coroner Clayton Cobler for more information. Police told...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Human remains found in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed the discovery of human remains in Meridian Thursday, Dec. 29. Cobler said the remains were found off 3rd Avenue and E Street. He added the remains are at least two years old and that there were no obvious signs of trauma.
MERIDIAN, MS
kicks96news.com

30 Felony Indictments in Neshoba County

MASON COLE ANTHONY, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment X 3, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $5,000, $5,000. JONIE D BELL, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. ANGELA KAY BOSWELL, 53, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000. THOMAS JAMES BOSWELL, 55, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO....
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Deputies bust woman with meth, pills

A Philadelphia woman was arrested and charged with felony drug possession following a traffic stop near House last week, the authorities said. The woman, Lynda Lenette Jones, 49, 11321 Road 520, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Jones was out on a...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WTOK-TV

House fire claims life

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A house fire claimed the life of one Newton County resident over the weekend. 63 year old Nyla Garth passed away in a fire on the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Newton. This all according to Newton County Coroner Rebecca Burton. The fire...
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

AAA: Gas Prices Creeping Higher in MS

After six straight weeks of falling prices, it’s getting a little more expensive to fill up your car across Mississippi. AAA says the average price for gas statewide has climbed more than seven cents in the past week, now at just under $2.79. Locally, the auto club says gas is averaging more than $2.78 in Neshoba County, while Leake County is above $2.81 and Attala County is close to $2.83.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Two bodies found inside burned house on tribal land

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two bodies were found inside a house that burned Monday, Dec. 26, in the Pearl River community of Neshoba County. The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians said the identities of the people “will not be disclosed at this time.”. Information provided by the Tribe’s...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Funeral set for Clarke Co. man who died Christmas Day

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for a Clarke County man who died in a collision Christmas Day. 42-year-old Wilt Alford was walking on Highway 11 when he was struck by a car and died of his injuries. Alford’s funeral will be Wednesday, Jan. 4, starting...
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Anderson Regional Health System welcomes New Year’s Day baby

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There was a cause of celebration at Anderson Regional Health System on Sunday. The hospital welcomed its New Year’s Day baby. Parents Tamela Soloman and Braxton Amos had their baby girl, Autum Rose, this morning at 9:46. Autum weighed 8 pound and 15 ounces. The...
MERIDIAN, MS

