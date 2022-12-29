Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Protesters march in Taylorsville demanding answers in Rasheem Carter death
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Protesters marched in Smith County Saturday demanding answers in the death of Rasheem Carter. Carter, 25, lived in Laurel, but worked in Taylorsville. He went missing in October and was last seen at a Laurel hotel. His remains were found in early November, just outside Taylorsville.
WTOK-TV
Neshoba County crash kills one
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to a Mississippi Highway Patrol press release, a single-car crash on Highway 482 in Neshoba County killed one person around 10 A.M. on Sunday morning. The release states, a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 21-year-old Breanne Mingo of Philadelphia, MS, traveled west on Highway 482...
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro police asking for public’s help in Dec. 21 shootings
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Waynesboro police are still searching for those responsible for last week’s shooting deaths of 24-year-old Cam Carter and 16-year-old Tiera Harris. Lt. Don Hopkins is the lead investigator, and he said the department has heard rumors, but is yet to hear directly form witnesses. “As...
WDAM-TV
ATV theft ring ramps up in Laurel, Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A string of ATV thefts in Laurel and Jones County have law enforcement officers concerned for residents. Both the Laurel Police Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Department are working together on investigations. Although some people have been arrested in connection to the case because...
Madison County Journal
Canton police searching for home invasion killer
CANTON — Police here are looking for leads following a fatal shooting reported last week during a home invasion on North West Street, the authorities said. “This is an ongoing investigation and we have no leads or motives at this time,” Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said. Brown...
kicks96news.com
Trash Dumping, a Crash, and Bridge Out in Leake County
At 6:40 a.m., Leake County Deputies, Carthage Fire Department, and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Hwy 35 near Hopoca Rd. One person was transported to the hospital. At approximately 5 p.m., there was a report of a large amount of trash being dumped on Ealy...
WAPT
Black Lives Matter groups call for justice in deaths of two men
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. — A group of protestors gathered in Smith County Saturday afternoon to call for justice. They blame law enforcement for the deaths of two men. Demonstrators held signs and chanted "no justice, no peace" while marching in the streets of Taylorsville. This comes after the deaths...
Alabama woman killed after being ejected during head-on collision
An Alabama man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Selma resident Clarence W. King, 63, was fatally injured when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma got struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Shannon L. Moore, 31, of Scooba, Mississippi. King was a...
WLBT
Canton family seeks justice on death anniversary; city proclaims Dec. 28 ‘Jamal Day’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Canton is remembering one of its own. December 28 is now considered Jamal Day. It’s named in honor of Jamal Porter, the 21-year-old who was shot and killed a year ago today. At just 21 years old, Porter had a meaningful impact...
kicks96news.com
Not Crying Over Spilled Milk in Leake
4:35 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Utah Road, near the Scott County line, for a milk tanker truck that had flipped onto its side. No one was injured and no milk was spilled. 7:52 a.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to cows out in the roadway...
WTOK-TV
Major structure fire on 5th Street in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 911 received multiple calls of smoke pouring from a building on 5th Street in Meridian about 6:30 Friday night. News 11 was on scene as the fire consumed the building. Meridian Fire Chief Jason Collier told News 11 when the roof collapsed, it essentially protected the...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Body found inside home in Meridian, police say possible homicide
According to the Scotty Ray Report in Meridian, a body was found today in the 600 block of Murphy Road. Ray reports that a door was kicked in leading to the discovery of the body. We have reached out to Lauderdale County coroner Clayton Cobler for more information. Police told...
WTOK-TV
Human remains found in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed the discovery of human remains in Meridian Thursday, Dec. 29. Cobler said the remains were found off 3rd Avenue and E Street. He added the remains are at least two years old and that there were no obvious signs of trauma.
kicks96news.com
30 Felony Indictments in Neshoba County
MASON COLE ANTHONY, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment X 3, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $5,000, $5,000. JONIE D BELL, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. ANGELA KAY BOSWELL, 53, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000. THOMAS JAMES BOSWELL, 55, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO....
Neshoba Democrat
Deputies bust woman with meth, pills
A Philadelphia woman was arrested and charged with felony drug possession following a traffic stop near House last week, the authorities said. The woman, Lynda Lenette Jones, 49, 11321 Road 520, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Jones was out on a...
WTOK-TV
House fire claims life
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A house fire claimed the life of one Newton County resident over the weekend. 63 year old Nyla Garth passed away in a fire on the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Newton. This all according to Newton County Coroner Rebecca Burton. The fire...
kicks96news.com
AAA: Gas Prices Creeping Higher in MS
After six straight weeks of falling prices, it’s getting a little more expensive to fill up your car across Mississippi. AAA says the average price for gas statewide has climbed more than seven cents in the past week, now at just under $2.79. Locally, the auto club says gas is averaging more than $2.78 in Neshoba County, while Leake County is above $2.81 and Attala County is close to $2.83.
WTOK-TV
Two bodies found inside burned house on tribal land
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two bodies were found inside a house that burned Monday, Dec. 26, in the Pearl River community of Neshoba County. The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians said the identities of the people “will not be disclosed at this time.”. Information provided by the Tribe’s...
WLBT
Funeral set for Clarke Co. man who died Christmas Day
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for a Clarke County man who died in a collision Christmas Day. 42-year-old Wilt Alford was walking on Highway 11 when he was struck by a car and died of his injuries. Alford’s funeral will be Wednesday, Jan. 4, starting...
WTOK-TV
Anderson Regional Health System welcomes New Year’s Day baby
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There was a cause of celebration at Anderson Regional Health System on Sunday. The hospital welcomed its New Year’s Day baby. Parents Tamela Soloman and Braxton Amos had their baby girl, Autum Rose, this morning at 9:46. Autum weighed 8 pound and 15 ounces. The...
