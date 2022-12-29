ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bryan & Vinny & Craig Show: Granny 2023 debut, plus Rampage and more!

Bryan & Vinny & Craig & Granny return for the first show of 2023 and we've got a lot to get into! Questions and NEW YEAR'S GUILT from Granny, a Twitter Subscriber Q&A, then the boys review AEW Rampage, which by Rampage standards was a pretty good show. A fun time as always so check ...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Detroit Lions embarrass Chicago Bears in Week 17

DETROIT, MI., — With the Chicago Bears eliminated from playoff contention early this season, the rest of the way is for pride. And on Sunday, the Bears didn't show much of it in the 41-10 blowout loss on the road against Detroit. Chicago opened up the game with a...
Furious George Returning to the Blue in 2023

Sunday, January 1st, turned out to be a great Holiday for Boise State and its fans, as #1 Running Back George Holani announced his intention to return for another season on the Blue. Holani, who has been the #1 RB since he stepped on the Blue as a True Freshman,...
