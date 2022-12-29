Read full article on original website
Bryan & Vinny & Craig Show: Granny 2023 debut, plus Rampage and more!
Bryan & Vinny & Craig & Granny return for the first show of 2023 and we've got a lot to get into! Questions and NEW YEAR'S GUILT from Granny, a Twitter Subscriber Q&A, then the boys review AEW Rampage, which by Rampage standards was a pretty good show. A fun time as always so check ...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Controversial targeting review magnified after Fiesta Bowl ending marred TCU, Michigan classic
TCU defensive back Kee’Yon Stewart appeared lower his head while converging on Loveland and made contact with his helmet. After a lengthy review, the officials decided that there was no targeting on the play and the Horned Frogs took over on downs in the victory formation. Michigan coach Jim...
Detroit Lions embarrass Chicago Bears in Week 17
DETROIT, MI., — With the Chicago Bears eliminated from playoff contention early this season, the rest of the way is for pride. And on Sunday, the Bears didn't show much of it in the 41-10 blowout loss on the road against Detroit. Chicago opened up the game with a...
Five predictions for No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane (Cotton Bowl Edition)
It's been a while since I've made some game predictions and sadly these will be the final ones of the season. I made a huge comeback after a terrible start to the year and I look to close out on a high note. Much like USC in the title game, I laid a dude and went 0-for-5 on my picks.
Furious George Returning to the Blue in 2023
Sunday, January 1st, turned out to be a great Holiday for Boise State and its fans, as #1 Running Back George Holani announced his intention to return for another season on the Blue. Holani, who has been the #1 RB since he stepped on the Blue as a True Freshman,...
Texas QB Quinn Ewers needs to 'mature' vocally after Alamo Bowl loss to Washington
With quarterback Quinn Ewers under center, Texas finished 2022 with a 27-20 loss to No. 12 Washington in the Alamo Bowl, with the former five-star completing 76.6% of his passes for a career-high 369 yards and a touchdown. Despite his career game through the air, Ewers used his postgame press conference to focus on the improvements he can make ahead of next season.
First impressions of 10 prospects at Under Armour, Part I
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- With the Under Armour All-America Game bringing prospects from across the country together in central Florida, it means my first look at a bunch of prospects. The game is Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Camping World Stadium (ESPN) but there is plenty of action on...
