With the release of Glass Onion, the Knives Out franchise is certainly setting itself up as a unique player in the murder mystery genre. This is mostly due to the fact that the two movies are linked by a single character: Daniel Craig‘s Benoit Blanc. He was introduced in the first film as a quirky and unorthodox, but effective, detective. There are no hints in the first film that the character would return for a follow-up, but that is exactly what writer/director Rian Johnson ended up doing. If this trend is to continue, this could be a franchise that has Craig’s character bouncing from mystery to mystery with no connection from one story to the next.

10 HOURS AGO