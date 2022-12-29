Read full article on original website
Comicon’s 5 Best Comic Book Films Of 2022
As an adjunct to our Best of the Year Awards, Comicon would like to also recognize the best in films based on comic books in the past year. Of course, fewer than ten were released in 2022, but putting them into a top 5 order of relative quality reveals how much potential still exists in the genre while also highlighting some of its unfortunate pitfalls. And with studios ever hungry to convert comics into films, they’d do well to pay attention what these five films did and how they fared at the box office and in public opinion.
Scout Comics Announces ‘Oswald And The Star-Chaser’ For February 2023
Scout Comics has announced Oswald And The Star-Chaser, dropping in February from writers Tommy Kulik and Tyler Villano Maron, line artist Tom Hoskisson, and color artist Rebecca Good. ‘Following a list of his childhood heroes, a young space knight ventures across the stars with an enigmatic mercenary to reclaim their...
Attitude In A Half Shell: Reviewing ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II’ #1
‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II’ brings the two beloved 80s/90s franchises back together for an explosive new series that picks up where the last one left off while spinning off in its own direction. Any fan of these characters is in for a delightful gorgeous colorful fun experience that will make them want to pick up their colored bandana or jump around doing some impressive martial arts style kicks.
New To You Comics #124: It’s Clobberin’ Time In ‘The Thing’
Everyone has different tastes in comics. Here at New To You Comics, we explore that as Tony and Scott dive into comics that, well, it’s right there in the column title. This week, we dive into a recent hit starring one of Marvel’s greatest. Ben Grimm was probably...
Art From Art’s Sake #189: For The Love Of Comics
Welcome once more to Art For Art’s Sake, Comicon’s weekly look at just a little of all that gorgeous artwork that’s out there on that there Internet…. So, enjoy the art… beginning with some wonderful Sergio Aragones’ Groo…. And we’ll follow that with a VERY...
Brothers Reunited – Previewing ‘Shang-Chi: Master Of The Ten Rings’ #1
Colours: Erick Arciniega w/Protobunker’s Fer Sifuentes-Sujo. Shang-Chi is lost in time and the only one who can help him is…his father?! What will Shang-Chi do when he meets the younger version of his evil parent? Will he be able to change the course of history? Or will Shang-Chi be shocked to discover he didn’t know his father as well as he thought? Find out as Gene Luen Yang’s Shang-Chi saga comes to its shocking conclusion!”
Previewing ‘Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty’ #8
“When Captain America’s allies find themselves scattered across the country with no recollection of how they got there, Steve calls in a favor with the one person he knows can help—mutant telepath Emma Frost! But what Emma finds, chills Steve Rogers to the bone… As Steve and his allies race to save a city under siege by A.I.M., the Outer Circle’s ultimate assassin is revealed: Introducing M.O.D.O.C., the Mental Organism Designed Only for Control!”
Look Out, Villains! Reviewing ‘Peter Parker & Miles Morales Spider-Men: Double Trouble’ #2
‘Peter Parker & Miles Morales Spider-Men: Double Trouble’ captures all the fun of comic books and the things that one loves about Spider-Man in one perfectly all-ages comic that truly appeals to all ages. The world needs as many of these Double Trouble books as the creative team wants to keep giving us because fun powerful comic books like this are always needed.
Art For Art’s Sake Mini Special – Happy New Year With Pippa And Liz From ‘Wired World’
It’s the turning of the year again, meaning time for celebrations/reflections* [delete as appropriate] and seeing in the new year whilst looking back on the old one. And there’s no better comic strip that’s ever done that than Philip Bond‘s Wired World…. I’ve already shown you...
Commentary: ‘Glass Onion’ And Sherlock Holmes
With the release of Glass Onion, the Knives Out franchise is certainly setting itself up as a unique player in the murder mystery genre. This is mostly due to the fact that the two movies are linked by a single character: Daniel Craig‘s Benoit Blanc. He was introduced in the first film as a quirky and unorthodox, but effective, detective. There are no hints in the first film that the character would return for a follow-up, but that is exactly what writer/director Rian Johnson ended up doing. If this trend is to continue, this could be a franchise that has Craig’s character bouncing from mystery to mystery with no connection from one story to the next.
Adult Animation Revolution: Why Aspiring Showrunners Should Make Comics
Many art school graduates dream of making the next Adventure Time or Stephen Universe and becoming a showrunner in their 20s. However, I would advocate for young professionals to consider creating comic books. Most young creatives want to do: hand drawn animation, high concepts, plot driven narratives, female and queer...
TV Review: ‘National Treasure: Edge Of History’ Season 1, Episode 3
The tough thing to do with reboots and remakes is capture the spirit of the original. Besides new characters, plots, music, and even themes, the spirit has to be there. It’s some unquantifiable force that can only be experienced. The National Treasure movies had a very specific spirit. It was about adventure, familial legacy, and cultural history. While the first two episodes of the new National Treasure: Edge of History try hard to reconfigure this universe for a new generation, it stumbled on embodying that spirit. But the third episode shows hope that it can be restored.
