Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin Recently
From bakeries and restaurants to bookstores and breweries, these closures have left a significant impact on the community. Photo by(Jason Leung/Unsplash) Austin, Texas has seen a number of beloved businesses close their doors in recent months and years due to a range of factors including supply chain issues, rising rents, and changing cultural dynamics. In this article, we will explore the stories behind the closures of several iconic Austin businesses and the memories they have left behind.
LIST: Iconic Austin businesses we said goodbye to in 2022
Supply chain issues, soaring rents and a changing culture are among the reasons owners cited as what drove them to close the doors of these iconic Austin businesses. Here are a few that Austinites will undoubtedly miss in the New Year.
Top Austin Bar Owner To Open New Project
Given that the filing estimates a mid-February completion date, readers and partners can anticipate that the establishment could be running as early as Spring 2023.
Beer, wine available at Austin’s NYE celebration, fireworks at midnight instead of 10 p.m.
Some changes are coming to the City of Austin's official New Year's Eve celebration at Auditorium Shores this year.
Check out these family-friendly New Year's Eve events in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — New Year’s Eve is Saturday and there are several family-friendly events the whole family can enjoy. Over at Thinkery, a fun hands-on children's museum in the Mueller area, they are preparing for a big party. "It'll end up being about 3,000 balloons that staff and...
Austin City Limits Announces 2023 Broadcast Schedule
As a television show, Austin City Limits is the longest-running music series in television history. The program shows no signs of stopping. Earlier this month, ACL announced its full Season 48 broadcast schedule for 2023. Six new episodes will air starting in January as part of the show’s 14-episode season....
First babies born in 2023 brought the new year in with style
AUSTIN, Texas — New Year's Day of 2023 rang in with one of Austin's first-born babies almost 20 minutes apart shortly after the clock struck midnight. Gianna Muhimbare was born at 12:29 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, making her the first baby born in the St. David's Healthcare system this year.
austinmonthly.com
Austin’s 2023 Top Doctors
Search the directory HERE. Using an online survey, Austin Monthly solicited peer nominations from physicians in the greater Austin area, asking them to nominate up to three doctors per practice area who they would trust with the medical care of themselves or their family. To ensure the nomination pro- cess is peer-based, full contact information was requested before nominating and doctors were asked to limit their nominations to physicians whose work they’ve personally witnessed. Austin Monthly then tallied the results, selecting the top percentage of vote recipients in each practice area before submitting the final list to our fact-checking process, which includes a review of good standing among medical boards.
Here's Where To Find The Best Bacon Cheeseburger In Austin
Yelp has a list of the best bacon cheeseburgers in the city.
Texas Waffle House Erupts Into Chair-Throwing Brawl [VIDEO]
Waffle House is legendary for a few things- one, for having hangover-curing food, and two, also occasionally devolving into sheer shenanigans. Here, have a delightful Waffle House meme:. Honestly, it's not Waffle House's fault that wild things happen there- it's a by-product of being open very late and serving food...
Central Texas high school band set to perform in the historic Rose Parade
The Leander ISD school also holds the unique honor of being the only band directly invited by parade organizers to participate. The other 20 schools were selected through an application process.
This Is The Best Pancake House In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best pancake house in each state.
This cafe is the best pancake house in Texas & among the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Hotcakes, flapjacks, or pancakes, whatever you call these beautifully tasty breakfast discs, there’s one thing for sure, they’re constantly battling waffles and french toast for the top sweet spot for the most important meal of the day. But today is the day we let...
147 unit senior living project in Northwest Austin expected to open late 2023
Arbor Park senior development is located close to the MoPac Expy. and Parmer Lane intersection. (Courtesy DMA Development Company, LLC.) Arbor Park, an affordable senior living multi-family development under construction in Austin at 6306 McNeil Drive, Austin, is expected to open in late 2023. The four-story, $17 million housing facility is slated to have a modern design and has an age restriction of 55 years and over. The community living is designed for older adults, empty nesters and out-of-town or out-of-state seniors.
Houston Chronicle
Exciting new winery proves this small Texas town is booming
Johnson City's reputation as a wine destination is continuing to grow. Acclaimed Texas winery Lost Draw opened a new tasting room alongside 7 acres of vineyard off Highway 290 on Dec. 8. Lost Draw acquired the land in this corner of Texas Hill Country a little over four years ago...
fox7austin.com
Pet of the Week: 'Antonio' from Austin Animal Center
Antonio is a joyful 7-year-old dog who loves playing fetch, hiking, and running. He's hoping to start the new year with a new family.
fox7austin.com
Pet of the Weekend: Robin Goodfellow at Austin Pets Alive
Robin Goodfellow is a one-year-old Dutch shepherd, a real sweetheart who makes friends with ease. He walks a little funny due to a lameness in his left leg and no control over his tail, but he doesn't let that stop him from exploring and learning about everything around him. He's available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive's Town Lake Adoption Center.
A positive in Austin’s housing market heading into 2023
ABoR said while every new home built helps build up affordable housing stock, Austin needs an "all of the above" strategy to build more market-rate housing, too.
Strangers Snag Very Last Rent Car, Drive 23 Hours Back To Texas Together
The strangers drove 23 hours back to Texas after their flight was cancelled.
Deaf Austin teen stuck 1,800 miles away without luggage, cochlear implant charger after Southwest cancelations
AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
