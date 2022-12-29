ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Can you legally 'scatter ashes' in Colorado?

By Spencer McKee
 3 days ago
Photo Credit: Des Green (iStock).

Following a loved one's death, one common tradition is to scatter ashes of the cremated individual in a beautiful place. Given the stunning nature of the Colorado landscape, it's no surprise that many people wish to have their ashes scattered in the Centennial State.

If this is something you're considering, here are a few things you should know:

1. When picking a place to scatter ashes, always check with the land manager, first. Rules vary wildly and policies can change, making it crucial to find the most up-to-date rules. Plus, by checking with a land manager, sometimes exceptions can be made for private property areas.

2. Avoid private property, unless you are the landowner. Do not plan on trespassing in order to scatter ashes. Sometimes private property land managers or owners will allow someone on their land for this purpose, but it's crucial to check first. In general, heading to public places is easier from a legal standpoint unless you own the private land, in which most cases, scattering ashes is permitted.

3. Rocky Mountain National Park is a popular place for scattering ashes. A free permit is required to do so and there are limited rules regarding where scattering can be done. In short, the location must be away from developed areas and at least 200 feet from streams. Ashes can't be buried or marked in any way.

4. Be courteous of others. Many places that allow for the spreading of ashes will also note that being considerate of others is important. Don't spread ashes if wind could blow them onto another person. Wait for the breeze to subside or find a more secluded spot.

5. Bureau of Land Management lands often allow scattering of ashes, provided that ceremonies are small and take place at least 100 yards from trails, picnic areas, and other places where people may gather. That being said, rules can vary by location – may sure you confirm that scattering ashes is legal at the specific area by calling the local field office. They may be able to provide localized recommendations, as well.

6. While few limitations exist statewide, many popular tourist attractions do not permit spreading ashes on the premise. According to Pikes Peak Region Attractions, a few example spots where this act is not permitted in the Colorado Springs area include Garden of the Gods, the Pikes Peak Summit, Cave of the Winds, and Seven Falls. Always check with land managers before deciding to spread ashes.

7. Scattering is not typically allowed in national forests, as placing remains creates "perpetual occupancy" that may not align with management plans.

ragergamer 614
3d ago

they are ashes they don't hurt anything or anyone I say go for it fk what people say that is part of the grieving process for people releasing their loved one in a special spot

13
Augie
3d ago

You don't need to ask. Stop this psychological bs, be free, do as you wish as long as it doesn't harm anyone else. It's time to become self sufficient.

6
Swede Switzer
3d ago

During the winter of 1996, Faron Young, a singer as well as a close friend of Johhny Cash, committed suicide. Johnny Cash and his family held a ceremony to scatter Faron's ashes across their garden. Sadly, a breeze blew the ashes onto Johnny's car. Johnny explained the incident by saying "When I came home, I found I had Faron on my windshield. I turned the wipers on. There he went, back and forth, back and forth, until he was all gone."

