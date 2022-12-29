Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
PHOTO: Lakewood Family Luckily Unharmed in Hotplate Incident
A Lakewood family was luckily unharmed when their hot plate exploded on Shabbos. “It just made a loud noise and shattered all over…. there was glass everywhere, but no fire bh.”. The resident tells TLS the hot plate was not covered, but had items on it at the time.
VIDEO: Accident On Madison Avenue in Lakewood Caught on Video
The accident occurred this afternoon at the intersection of Madison Avenue and 12th St. No serious injuries were reported. (Video provided by Ari’z Car Rental)
VIDEO: Lakewood Homeowner Catches Alleged Thief Redhanded
A Lakewood homeowner tells TLS he spotted this person looking into vehicles this morning, and then came outside to find the person going through his car, stealing his iPad. When confronted, the suspect returned the iPad and fled on foot. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police...
VIDEO: Vehicle Bursts Into Flames in Gas Station in Lakewood
A vehicle burst into flames inside a gas station on route 88 in Lakewood this evening. It happened shortly after 7:00 PM at the intersection of Rt. 88 and Chambers Bridge Road. Nobody was injured. (TLS-95/Carlos A., Natalie DS)
JUST IN: Photographer At Lakewood Wedding Saves Choking Baby
When a baby in his mother’s arms choked at a wedding in Lakewood moments ago, the mother ran into the center of the hall in a panic, not knowing what to do. The photographer (pictured) saw the commotion and sprang into action. He immediately put down his equipment and...
Police Chase In Bensalem Ends In Crash Stemming From Assault On Police
A Croydon woman is in trouble with the law after an incident last night, about 10:45PM. Sources said that said there was an assault near the WAWA at Street Road and Kingston Way. A woman ran from that incident to a vehicle and proceeded to drive on Street Road towards...
Police release photos of ‘person of interest’ in death of woman found near busy highway on Christmas
Police are seeking help identifying a person of interest in their investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found on the shoulder of a busy highway in Mercer County on Christmas day. The West Windsor Police Department on Saturday shared a grainy photo of the person of...
OSP Responds To DUII Complaint Finds Felon With Weapons
On 12/19/2022 a driving complaint was called in on a Ram truck on Highway 101 for failing to drive within its lane. The truck was located and stopped for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as 51-year old Zenos J. Rodriguez of Bend, was asked to perform Safety Field Sobriety Test's. He consented, and subsequently performed poorly. Rodriguez was found to be in possession of two restricted weapons as a felon and was arrested was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he provided a breath sample and provided a urine sample. Rodriguez was lodged on the crimes of DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, 2 counts of Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and other charges. He was found to be driving while suspended and uninsured as well.
Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Monmouth County, police say
Police arrested a man from Neptune in connection to the killing of a 41-year-old in Oceanport Friday night, officials said. Michael Westbrook, 41, was charged with first-degree murder after the death of Amad Jones, also 41, formerly of Oceanport. The Oceanport Police Department was dispatched to Gosselin Ave. in Fort...
Local Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting
FREEHOLD – A Neptune man has been arrested for the killing of a 41-year-old man in Oceanport last night, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Saturday. Michael Westbrook, 41, of Neptune Township, was charged with one count of first-degree Murder, along with second-degree Possession of a Weapon...
Man driving pickup truck killed in crash on LI
A 33-year-old man driving a pickup truck was killed after going off the roadway early Friday morning, according to Suffolk police.
Police: 23-year-old dead following South Brunswick crash
The incident happened Saturday morning on Route 1 South near Greenview Ave.
What Should Lakewood Township officials focus on in 2023?
2023 is here, and Lakewood Township officials will soon be discussing the issues they’d like to tackle for the year. Let us know in the comments section below.
Fatal accident affects Interstate 70 traffic
One driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 Friday night in St. Charles County. The Missouri Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Floyd Shinn of Waterford Michigan died after his car was hit from behind. It struck the median wall of eastbound 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive. Two lanes...
State Police searching for driver of fatal hit-and-run crash
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ – The New Jersey State Police released a sketch of a man suspected in Friday night’s fatal hit-and-run crash. Now, detectives with the agency are seeking public assistance in identifying the man in the composite sketch as a person of interest who may have been at the scene of the fatal hit-and-run accident. As part of its ongoing investigation, the New Jersey State Police Troop “A” Criminal Investigation Office has requested assistance from the public in identifying the driver of a fatal hit-and-run that occurred at 6:28 PM on 12/29/2022 at the intersection of Stagecoach Road and The post State Police searching for driver of fatal hit-and-run crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 23, dead after 3-vehicle crash in South Brunswick
A 3-vehicle car crash in Middlesex County killed a 23-year-old man just after midnight on Saturday, police said. The collision occurred on Route 1 South in South Brunswick at about 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, officials said. The 23-year-old was driving a Toyota Camry and lost control, hitting two vehicles and...
Winslow Twp. Man Charged in Death of 75-Year Old Father
A Winslow Township man has been charged in the death of his 75-year-old father, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 3:13 a.m., Winslow Township Police Officers were dispatched to a home on Kresson Court for...
After 30 Years, This Burlington County Hallmark is Shutting Its Doors in 2023
It's been a decades-long run for this beloved store in Marlton, New Jersey, but now it's coming to an end. Joy's Hallmark, located in the Crispin Square in Marlton NJ (230 N Maple Ave C1), has announced that after 30 years, they'll be shutting their doors for good come Jan 25, 2023, according to Facebook community page A View from Evesham.
Wife charged in Christmas Day fatal shooting death of husband in NJ home
A 51-year-old woman was arrested over the alleged Christmas Day fatal shooting of her husband, authorities said Monday.
Using a navigation app could get you a $200 ticket in NJ
A state appeals court has clarified what has long been a gray area in New Jersey's anti-texting while driving laws. The court essentially ruled that while it is lawful to open an app on your phone for navigation while driving, tapping in the password for the app is illegal. In...
