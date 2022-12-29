ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEO: Lakewood Homeowner Catches Alleged Thief Redhanded

A Lakewood homeowner tells TLS he spotted this person looking into vehicles this morning, and then came outside to find the person going through his car, stealing his iPad. When confronted, the suspect returned the iPad and fled on foot. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

JUST IN: Photographer At Lakewood Wedding Saves Choking Baby

When a baby in his mother’s arms choked at a wedding in Lakewood moments ago, the mother ran into the center of the hall in a panic, not knowing what to do. The photographer (pictured) saw the commotion and sprang into action. He immediately put down his equipment and...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Oregon Coast Breaking News

OSP Responds To DUII Complaint Finds Felon With Weapons

On 12/19/2022 a driving complaint was called in on a Ram truck on Highway 101 for failing to drive within its lane. The truck was located and stopped for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as 51-year old Zenos J. Rodriguez of Bend, was asked to perform Safety Field Sobriety Test's. He consented, and subsequently performed poorly. Rodriguez was found to be in possession of two restricted weapons as a felon and was arrested was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he provided a breath sample and provided a urine sample. Rodriguez was lodged on the crimes of DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, 2 counts of Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and other charges. He was found to be driving while suspended and uninsured as well.
BEND, OR
Jersey Shore Online

Local Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting

FREEHOLD – A Neptune man has been arrested for the killing of a 41-year-old man in Oceanport last night, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Saturday. Michael Westbrook, 41, of Neptune Township, was charged with one count of first-degree Murder, along with second-degree Possession of a Weapon...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
advantagenews.com

Fatal accident affects Interstate 70 traffic

One driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 Friday night in St. Charles County. The Missouri Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Floyd Shinn of Waterford Michigan died after his car was hit from behind. It struck the median wall of eastbound 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive. Two lanes...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
Shore News Network

State Police searching for driver of fatal hit-and-run crash

UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ – The New Jersey State Police released a sketch of a man suspected in Friday night’s fatal hit-and-run crash. Now, detectives with the agency are seeking public assistance in identifying the man in the composite sketch as a person of interest who may have been at the scene of the fatal hit-and-run accident. As part of its ongoing investigation, the New Jersey State Police Troop “A” Criminal Investigation Office has requested assistance from the public in identifying the driver of a fatal hit-and-run that occurred at 6:28 PM on 12/29/2022 at the intersection of Stagecoach Road and The post State Police searching for driver of fatal hit-and-run crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
southjerseyobserver.com

Winslow Twp. Man Charged in Death of 75-Year Old Father

A Winslow Township man has been charged in the death of his 75-year-old father, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 3:13 a.m., Winslow Township Police Officers were dispatched to a home on Kresson Court for...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

Using a navigation app could get you a $200 ticket in NJ

A state appeals court has clarified what has long been a gray area in New Jersey's anti-texting while driving laws. The court essentially ruled that while it is lawful to open an app on your phone for navigation while driving, tapping in the password for the app is illegal. In...

Comments / 0

Community Policy