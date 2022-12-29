Read full article on original website
Pelé brought renown to Santos, Brazilian port city and team
SANTOS, Brazil — (AP) — Pelé. Santos, Brazil. Over decades, adoring fans around the world mailed thousands of letters, postcards and packages to the sports legend without his address or full name. Almost without fail, they reached the office of Edson Arantes do Nascimento in the port...
With Pelé’s passing, a cornerstone of soccer has died. Especially in Santos, Brazil
A native of Santos who played soccer at Park University mourns Thursday’s death of ‘The King’ and tries to put into perspective what this loss means to his hometown.
Pelé remembered for transcending soccer around world
Pelé was remembered for a life beyond the field, for transcending the sport of soccer and becoming perhaps the most well-known person on Earth.
Brazil mourns Pelé, who made every part of the country proud
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Bocaina de Minas, BRAZIL (AP) — Down a dirt road in the mountains of Minas Gerais, Pelé’s home state, Jorge Tavares received the news of the star’s death from a 4 a.m. newscast. As a...
Pele, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died
SAO PAULO (AP) Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had...
Brazil starts three days of mourning for legendary footballer Pelé
Tributes poured in from across Brazil and beyond Friday for football legend Pele, as the country held three days of mourning for the player widely regarded as the greatest of all time after his death at age 82. Emotional Brazilians flocked to the Sao Paulo hospital where "O Rei" (The...
Loyal to Santos, Pelé toured and scored in Europe
Pelé or Diego Maradona? Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Endless arguments over the greatest player in the history of men's soccer can often see cheap hits aimed at Pelé, who died Thursday at age 82, with the claim that he wasn't tested in European leagues. The contention is that Pelé didn’t prove himself against some of the best clubs in the world — and other soccer greats did.But despite playing most of his career at Brazilian club Santos, and later with the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League, Pelé did actually face some of the finest...
Pelé funeral details: Santos FC's Vila Belmiro Stadium will host wake services on Monday and Tuesday
The consecrated ground of Vila Belmiro Stadium on the center circle of the pitch is where the wake for Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known to most as Pelé, the eternal king of the footballing world, will take place. In a wish granted by his family and those close to him, the two-day vigil will take place at the home stadium of Santos FC where he earned his name and reached several memorable milestones in his iconic white and black No. 10 shirt.
