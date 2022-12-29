Read full article on original website
insidepacksports.com
OUR FINAL TAKE: NC State vs. Maryland
Several members of the Inside Pack Sports staff predict the winner of the NC State-Maryland matchup. James Henderson (IPS Publisher) I have high expectations for NC State today, especially on defense. I expect to see a big-time performance from that unit and it should be the reason for the win.
insidepacksports.com
IPS IN 5: Wolfpack Fans Should Be Thrilled About Payton Wilson's Decision
NC State star linebacker Payton Wilson announced on New Year's Eve that he will be returning to school for a final season, and that decision is major news for Wolfpack football. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log...
insidepacksports.com
TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: Jalen Frazier Enters Portal
The college football transfer portal is officially open and we'll continue to update this feature whenever a NC State player enters the portal. NC State is expected to have multiple players enter the portal throughout the period, which opened today and closes 45 days later on Jan. 18, 2023. There...
insidepacksports.com
Former Lou Groza Semifinalist Transferring to NC State
With the departure of Lou Groza award winning PK Chris Dunn, what has been a given for the last five years suddenly became a question mark as NC State now turns its attention towards 2023. The Wolfpack wasted no time in answering that question when Western Kentucky PK Brayden Narveson...
insidepacksports.com
NC State Star LB Payton Wilson Makes His Decision On 2023
NC State linebacker Payton Wilson has made his decision. Here is his official announcement of his intentions for next year. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the annoucement and in a few minutes we will have live the full interview with Wilson.
insidepacksports.com
LOCKER ROOM REPORT: Wolfpack Players
No. 23 NC State's Ben Finley, Drake Thomas, and Isaiah Moore met with the media following the Wolfpack's 16-12 loss to Maryland in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl Friday afternoon. Finley completed 22 of his 48 pass attempts for 269 yards with two interceptions versus the Terrapins. Moore and Thomas led the Pack defensively with 11 total tackles each. Thomas added four tackles for a loss, one of which was a sack, while Moore had 1.5 tackles in the backfield while also tallying two quarterback hurries.
insidepacksports.com
Dave Doeren: "It's Time for Us to Change and Evolve"
No. 23 NC State head coach Dave Doeren met with the media following the Wolfpack's 16-12 loss to Maryland in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl Friday afternoon. NOTE: Click on the video in the player above to watch Doeren’s press conference. Opening Statement. Obviously, I’m disappointed with the outcome....
insidepacksports.com
POSTGAME HOOPS TALK: Duke
Here is our postgame podcast looking back at NC State's 72-58 home loss to Duke. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated in a previous trial.
