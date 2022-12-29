No. 23 NC State's Ben Finley, Drake Thomas, and Isaiah Moore met with the media following the Wolfpack's 16-12 loss to Maryland in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl Friday afternoon. Finley completed 22 of his 48 pass attempts for 269 yards with two interceptions versus the Terrapins. Moore and Thomas led the Pack defensively with 11 total tackles each. Thomas added four tackles for a loss, one of which was a sack, while Moore had 1.5 tackles in the backfield while also tallying two quarterback hurries.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO