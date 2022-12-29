Read full article on original website
Raiders giving Davante Adams space to 'feel however you feel' hoping he'll come around
This week the Raiders made a decision they haven’t made in a decade — they benched their starting quarterback. That move is obviously going to be greeted in different ways by the players on the team. And in this case, no player on the team is more affected by it than their All Pro receiver, Davante Adams.
NBC Sports
Aiyuk clarifies IG comment directed at Adams amid Carr drama
SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk ruffled Las Vegas Raiders fans' feathers this week, but the 49ers wide receiver shared it all was in good fun. Earlier in the week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams spoke out in support of embattled quarterback Derek Carr, and NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" Instagram account posted the video. Aiyuk left a comment urging the All-Pro wideout to sit the game out with his teammate.
theScore
Giants rout Colts, clinch 1st playoff berth since 2016
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more and the New York Giants routed the Indianapolis Colts 38-10 Sunday to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Landon Collins, one of two players from the '16 team, broke the...
NBC Sports
Purdy reveals how 49ers approached him leading up to draft
The 49ers had quite the decision on their hands when making their final selection at No. 262 during the 2022 NFL Draft. San Francisco could have used the pick on another position player and then signed quarterback Brock Purdy, who they had their eye on, as an undrafted free agent. But the 49ers would run the risk of another team signing him.
Packers Get Brutal Injury Update On Key Offensive Star
The Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 26-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day. They will look to keep things rolling this week in a big matchup against their rivals and NFC North champion, Minnesota Vikings, at Lambeau Field this weekend. Both teams have...
What uniforms the Bills, Bengals will wear in Week 17
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will wear during their Week 17 matchup at Paycor Stadium:. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)
Colin Cowherd Names 3 Landing Spots For Derek Carr
Derek Carr's time with the Raiders will most likely come to an end this offseason. The coaching staff announced on Wednesday that he'll be benched for the final two weeks of the regular season. With Carr expected to be on the move this offseason, Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports named...
Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season
The Las Vegas Raiders will be going in a different direction at quarterback for 2023, and a notable player is favored to be their QB. The Raiders on Wednesday effectively parted ways with Derek Carr, who will likely be traded over the offseason. Though they are giving Jarrett Stidham a look in Week 17, he... The post Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ESPN analyst compares 1 college QB to Aaron Rodgers
Bryce Young is expected by many to be the first player taken in the 2023 NFL Draft, and one ESPN analyst clearly believes the quarterback is deserving of the honor. Orlovsky had high praise for Young during ESPN’s broadcast of the Cheez-It Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida State on Thursday night. He described the Alabama... The post ESPN analyst compares 1 college QB to Aaron Rodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
theScore
Report: Jets don't plan to shop Wilson
New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas doesn't plan to explore trading quarterback Zach Wilson in the 2023 offseason, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Wilson's difficult second season has included multiple demotions. He was benched for Mike White in Week 12 after a string of inconsistent performances. He returned to the starting lineup when White was sidelined with a rib injury but was benched once again for Chris Streveler at halftime of a Week 16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. After White was cleared to return, Wilson was named the third-string quarterback in Week 17.
DeAndre Hopkins injury update will have fantasy football managers on edge
Arizona Cardinals’ star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is reportedly dealing with a knee ailment, per Ian Rapoport. It was also reported that Hopkins left the Cardinals’ practice field, per Bo Brack. The Cardinals have been hit hard by the injury bug throughout the 2022 campaign. Kyler Murray and...
Bills at Bengals: Friday injury reports
RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) OL Mitch Morse (concussion) WR Stefon Diggs (illness) Notes: Morse cleared concussion protocol, per Sean McDermott. … Poyer, Knox, Phillips, Milano all played in the Bills’ last game vs. the Bears. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) Did not practice. OL La’el Collins...
theScore
Fantasy: Start, Sit, Stash, Quit - Week 17
SSSQ is a weekly look at underappreciated fantasy players to consider starting and potential busts you should leave on your bench. We also identify breakout candidates to stash on your roster and players you can safely cut. For the rest of your lineup decisions, consult our Week 17 rankings, or...
theScore
Report: Giants want to retain Barkley, Jones
The New York Giants consider running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones as part of their long-term future, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. New York plans to try working out a contract with the two impending free agents this offseason, Rapoport adds. The star running back and quarterback found...
theScore
Cardinals move to 4th starting QB as Blough gets nod vs. Falcons
The Arizona Cardinals will start quarterback David Blough against the Atlanta Falcons after Colt McCoy began reexperiencing concussion symptoms, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday. Trace McSorley started in Arizona's Week 16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McSorley completed 24 of 45 attempts for 217 yards and...
NBC Sports
Purdy's record-setting 49ers jersey sent to Pro Football Hall
The legend of Brock Purdy's ascension from Mr. Irrelevant to the 49ers' starting quarterback job continues to grow. On Friday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that the jersey Purdy wore in each of his first two home starts is in Canton, Ohio. That's because Purdy became the first quarterback in 49ers history to win his first three career starts.
theScore
Report: Raiders expected to explore Carr trade in offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to explore trades involving quarterback Derek Carr this offseason, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday the team would bench Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham for the club's final two games amid a disappointing 6-9 campaign. Carr threw four touchdowns to six interceptions over the last three games.
Rams inactives: Leonard Floyd, Tyler Higbee active vs. Chargers
The Rams only listed two players as questionable to play against the Chargers this week, and both of them will officially suit up and play. Leonard Floyd is active after coming down with a stomach bug last week, while Tyler Higbee will also play through his elbow injury. Sean McVay...
theScore
Eagles' Hurts doubtful to face Saints in Week 17
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is doubtful to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints due to a shoulder injury, the team announced Friday. Gardner Minshew would be in line to make his second straight start if Hurts is unable to go. Hurts participated in practice Thursday - his first...
Yardbarker
NFL Score Predictions - Week 17
Nathaniel Hackett is gone but the Broncos' problems are not. This team is an absolute mess, especially on offense. I don't see how Denver has any care in the world to show up for this game and because of that, Kansas City routs them for the season sweep. Prediction: Chiefs...
