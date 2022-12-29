ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Aiyuk clarifies IG comment directed at Adams amid Carr drama

SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk ruffled Las Vegas Raiders fans' feathers this week, but the 49ers wide receiver shared it all was in good fun. Earlier in the week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams spoke out in support of embattled quarterback Derek Carr, and NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" Instagram account posted the video. Aiyuk left a comment urging the All-Pro wideout to sit the game out with his teammate.
theScore

Giants rout Colts, clinch 1st playoff berth since 2016

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more and the New York Giants routed the Indianapolis Colts 38-10 Sunday to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Landon Collins, one of two players from the '16 team, broke the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Purdy reveals how 49ers approached him leading up to draft

The 49ers had quite the decision on their hands when making their final selection at No. 262 during the 2022 NFL Draft. San Francisco could have used the pick on another position player and then signed quarterback Brock Purdy, who they had their eye on, as an undrafted free agent. But the 49ers would run the risk of another team signing him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names 3 Landing Spots For Derek Carr

Derek Carr's time with the Raiders will most likely come to an end this offseason. The coaching staff announced on Wednesday that he'll be benched for the final two weeks of the regular season. With Carr expected to be on the move this offseason, Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports named...
Larry Brown Sports

Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season

The Las Vegas Raiders will be going in a different direction at quarterback for 2023, and a notable player is favored to be their QB. The Raiders on Wednesday effectively parted ways with Derek Carr, who will likely be traded over the offseason. Though they are giving Jarrett Stidham a look in Week 17, he... The post Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN analyst compares 1 college QB to Aaron Rodgers

Bryce Young is expected by many to be the first player taken in the 2023 NFL Draft, and one ESPN analyst clearly believes the quarterback is deserving of the honor. Orlovsky had high praise for Young during ESPN’s broadcast of the Cheez-It Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida State on Thursday night. He described the Alabama... The post ESPN analyst compares 1 college QB to Aaron Rodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
theScore

Report: Jets don't plan to shop Wilson

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas doesn't plan to explore trading quarterback Zach Wilson in the 2023 offseason, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Wilson's difficult second season has included multiple demotions. He was benched for Mike White in Week 12 after a string of inconsistent performances. He returned to the starting lineup when White was sidelined with a rib injury but was benched once again for Chris Streveler at halftime of a Week 16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. After White was cleared to return, Wilson was named the third-string quarterback in Week 17.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Bengals: Friday injury reports

RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) OL Mitch Morse (concussion) WR Stefon Diggs (illness) Notes: Morse cleared concussion protocol, per Sean McDermott. … Poyer, Knox, Phillips, Milano all played in the Bills’ last game vs. the Bears. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) Did not practice. OL La’el Collins...
CINCINNATI, OH
theScore

Fantasy: Start, Sit, Stash, Quit - Week 17

SSSQ is a weekly look at underappreciated fantasy players to consider starting and potential busts you should leave on your bench. We also identify breakout candidates to stash on your roster and players you can safely cut. For the rest of your lineup decisions, consult our Week 17 rankings, or...
theScore

Report: Giants want to retain Barkley, Jones

The New York Giants consider running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones as part of their long-term future, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. New York plans to try working out a contract with the two impending free agents this offseason, Rapoport adds. The star running back and quarterback found...
NEW YORK STATE
theScore

Cardinals move to 4th starting QB as Blough gets nod vs. Falcons

The Arizona Cardinals will start quarterback David Blough against the Atlanta Falcons after Colt McCoy began reexperiencing concussion symptoms, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday. Trace McSorley started in Arizona's Week 16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McSorley completed 24 of 45 attempts for 217 yards and...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Purdy's record-setting 49ers jersey sent to Pro Football Hall

The legend of Brock Purdy's ascension from Mr. Irrelevant to the 49ers' starting quarterback job continues to grow. On Friday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that the jersey Purdy wore in each of his first two home starts is in Canton, Ohio. That's because Purdy became the first quarterback in 49ers history to win his first three career starts.
OHIO STATE
theScore

Report: Raiders expected to explore Carr trade in offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to explore trades involving quarterback Derek Carr this offseason, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday the team would bench Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham for the club's final two games amid a disappointing 6-9 campaign. Carr threw four touchdowns to six interceptions over the last three games.
theScore

Eagles' Hurts doubtful to face Saints in Week 17

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is doubtful to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints due to a shoulder injury, the team announced Friday. Gardner Minshew would be in line to make his second straight start if Hurts is unable to go. Hurts participated in practice Thursday - his first...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Score Predictions - Week 17

Nathaniel Hackett is gone but the Broncos' problems are not. This team is an absolute mess, especially on offense. I don't see how Denver has any care in the world to show up for this game and because of that, Kansas City routs them for the season sweep. Prediction: Chiefs...
MINNESOTA STATE

