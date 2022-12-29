Read full article on original website
Nostradamus’ Doomsday Forecasts for 2023: Apparently the World’s Going to Hell in a Handbasket
The annual Nostradamus forecast for 2023 is officially out, and folks, it’s not looking good. The grim doomsday forecast is calling for an all-out world war and the arrival of the antichrist, just to name a few. If you’re unfamiliar with Nostradamus, he was an astrologer from the 16th...
Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death
Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year
As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
Traditional New Year’s Eve Foods Around the World
New Year’s Eve is a time for celebration and reflection, and for many cultures around the world, that means gathering around the dinner table to share a meal. While the customs and traditions of New Year’s Eve vary from culture to culture, there are some common foods that are enjoyed around the world.
a-z-animals.com
The Largest Saber Toothed Marsupial Weighed Nearly 300lbs
The earth has hosted a variety of life through its billion of years of existence. Animals of the past tended to grow much larger than those of today. Luckily, not many giant predators walk the earth today, but we can still learn about the ones from the past using fossil evidence. Here you will discover the largest saber-toothed marsupial, which weighed nearly 300 lbs. Called the Thylacosmilus, this animal looked very similar to the saber-toothed cats but is actually more closely related to animals like kangaroos and wombats. Let’s look at the now-extinct ancient marsupial relative which lived between 3 to 10 million years ago.
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Turkey: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
The Turkish flag is a crimson flag with a white star and crescent, and it is the country’s official flag. it is also known as “the red flag,” or al bayrak, and “the red banner,” al sancak, in the Turkish national song. The modern Turkish flag is an exact descendant of the Ottoman flag, which was first used in the late 1700s and finally settled in 1844. The Turkish Flag Law, enacted on May 29, 1936, codified the dimensions, geometric proportions, and precise shade of red of the flag of Turkey.
a-z-animals.com
The Top 10 Oldest Cat Breeds Ever
Domesticated cats (Felis catus) are some of the most popular pets on the planet. While researchers previously believed that the ancient Egyptians domesticated the first cats, studies show cats started hanging around humans for food scraps and rodents around 10,000 years ago. So, what are the top 10 oldest cat breeds ever?
a-z-animals.com
Lobster Mushrooms: A Complete Guide
Looking for a unique and intriguing fungi to add to your knowledge base and culinary adventures? Consider the lobster mushroom, a bright orange to red fungus that is reasonably plentiful but hard to predict due to its unique nature not as a mushroom but as a parasite. They’re delicious, unique,...
a-z-animals.com
The 4 Oldest Zoos in the World (What Rare Animals Do They Hold?)
The 4 Oldest Zoos in the World (What Rare Animals Do They Hold?) The concept of non-native animals being kept for display is as old as Ancient Egypt. However, today’s modern zoos began developing just a few centuries ago. What are the 4 oldest zoos in the world, and what rare animals do they hold?
a-z-animals.com
Douglas Fir vs. Balsam Fir
Douglas fir and balsam fir trees are two popular Christmas tree options. Despite the similarities in appearance and name, these two coniferous legends aren’t closely related. Let’s explore the key differences between the Douglas fir and balsam fir, so you can identify them and choose which one is right...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Ground Sloth That Stood as Tall as a House and Weighed 4 Tons
Meet the Ground Sloth That Stood as Tall as a House and Weighed 4 Tons. Sloths are small mammals famous for their low energy, extensive sleeping habit, long claws, and slow movement, moving only as far as 40 yards daily. The saying “as lazy as a sloth” was coined from the observation of these arboreal animals. Sloths weigh an average of 10 to 17 pounds and grow to a maximum length of about 31 inches.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the WW2 Plot to Bomb San Diego with Plague-Infested Fleas
Discover the WW2 Plot to Bomb San Diego with Plague-Infested Fleas. If nothing else, humans are innovative. Sadly, many of our greatest ideas are centered on ways to end the lives of others. In the waning months of World War II, some Japanese military officials devised a desperate plan to counter the encroaching U.S. military. The idea was to unleash biological warfare on the shores of the United States by dropping plague-infested fleas into San Diego and unleashing other massive, potentially irreparable outbreaks of horrible diseases like bubonic plague, typhus, cholera, and others.
Time Out Global
A brand-new overnight train will link several European cities in 2023
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know by now that European train travel is back in a big way. A slew of new sleeper trains have been announced in recent months, including Nightjet’s Germany to Croatia service and an exciting new route from Prague to Switzerland via Czech national rail operator ČD.
These are the world’s best villages you’ve never heard of
A list of more than 30 beautiful, rural villages has been published by UNWTO, the World Travel Council, as part of efforts to combat overtourism.The organisation’s list of 32 remote destinations aims to recognise lovely, small-scale places to visit, as well as spotlighting places that are embracing sustainable tourism away from the world’s big-hitter capitals and major cities.The “Best Tourism Villages” list is described as “a global initiative to highlight those villages where tourism preserves cultures and traditions, celebrates diversity, provides opportunities and safeguards biodiversity,” says UNWTO.The top 32 villages chosen for 2022 span 18 countries across the globe,...
a-z-animals.com
Green, White, and Orange Flag: Ireland Flag History, Meaning, and Symbolism
Green, White, and Orange Flag: Ireland Flag History, Meaning, and Symbolism. The Irish flag should not be confused with the Ivory Coast flag, which features the same three colors but in the opposite order – a common error made by many people worldwide. It also looks a lot like the flag of Italy and the flag of India, yet the tales underlying them are very distinct. The tricolor can be observed flying confidently from Irish households’ windows, Irish restaurants, bars, and, of course, anywhere Ireland is participating in sports.
homedit.com
Cottage Style House: History of This Charming House Type
A cottage-style house is a quaint and small structure dating back to the Middle Ages in Europe. Workers of the land created these small dwellings to keep them warm and dry. They built the homes from local materials like thatch, stone, and wood. They also made the cottages self-sufficient, equipping them with gardens for food and a well for water.
dornob.com
A Look at the Spectacular Winning Shots from the 2022 British Ecological Society Photography Competition
The winners of this year’s British Ecological Society Photography Competition captured animals interacting with the world around them in bold and breathtaking ways.The annual contest aims to showcase the wonder of ecology across six categories. The 2022 entrants focused on everything from prey-predator relationships and wildlife affected by human changes to the beauty of biology on a microscopic scale.
lacademie.com
Vietnamese Dipping Sauce (Nước Chấm)
If you’re familiar with the food culture of Vietnam, I’m sure that Vietnamese dipping sauce is something you have heard about numerous times. The reason is simple, this condiment is common in the everyday meals of the Vietnamese and appears in the country’s most well-known dishes. The...
sucasamagazine.com
cabernet sauvignon: the winner and still champion
IT’S A COZY WEEKEND, a fire crackles; tantalizing scents drift from the kitchen. It’s time to open a wine compatible with what’s coming out of the oven and perfect for your evening. Of the 1,300 grapes cultivated for wine, cabernet sauvignon is the most widely planted in the world, providing distinctive, approachable profiles.
