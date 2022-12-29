The earth has hosted a variety of life through its billion of years of existence. Animals of the past tended to grow much larger than those of today. Luckily, not many giant predators walk the earth today, but we can still learn about the ones from the past using fossil evidence. Here you will discover the largest saber-toothed marsupial, which weighed nearly 300 lbs. Called the Thylacosmilus, this animal looked very similar to the saber-toothed cats but is actually more closely related to animals like kangaroos and wombats. Let’s look at the now-extinct ancient marsupial relative which lived between 3 to 10 million years ago.

