CANAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have issued an arrest warrant for an area man accused of assaulting his wife in Canal Township last week. According to a release issued by State Police in Franklin on Sunday, January 1, troopers responded to a location on Old Route 322 in Canal Township, Venango County, to do a welfare check around 8:33 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28.

