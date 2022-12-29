ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 19

Eyes and Ears of PA
5d ago

Sounds like we may have a serial person on the loose in our community! This makes at least the 3rd woman. How many more women are going to have to come up missing before something is done about this? I wonder how many other missing women there are in other surrounding counties there are?

Reply(4)
9
Eddie P
5d ago

wow, thought this was an old story. Previous writers are right, there's a problem for woman in Crawford County. Carry a handgun girls

Reply(1)
4
Related
yourdailylocal.com

UPDATE: Missing Conneautville Woman Found Deceased

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police said a Conneautville woman who was reported missing on Dec. 28 has been found deceased. According to a statement from PSP-Meadville, troopers found Kelli Mead, 41 of Conneautville, deceased in Beaver Township at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 29. Police said, “there were no indicators of foul play and the investigation is now closed.”
CONNEAUTVILLE, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Stolen Box Trailer

VENANGO/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin responded to a location on May Avenue in Titusville, Crawford County, to investigate the theft of a box trailer. According to a release issued on Monday, January 2, a white 1992 J.C. Penney box...
TITUSVILLE, PA
explore venango

Arrest Warrant Issued for Area Man Accused of Assaulting Wife

CANAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have issued an arrest warrant for an area man accused of assaulting his wife in Canal Township last week. According to a release issued by State Police in Franklin on Sunday, January 1, troopers responded to a location on Old Route 322 in Canal Township, Venango County, to do a welfare check around 8:33 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28.
FRANKLIN, PA
erienewsnow.com

Three Charged Following Burglary, Man With A Weapon Call In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Three people face a slew of charges following a reported burglary and man with a weapon call in the City of Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police, deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with New York State Police all responded to an east side address on New Year’s Eve for a person with a weapon.
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Woman Accused of Harboring Wanted Man in Hotel Room in Emlenton Area Due in Court Tomorrow

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an area woman accused of harboring a wanted man in the Emlenton area is scheduled for Wednesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 26-year-old Keirstan Nicole Wiles, of Sarver, is set for Wednesday, January 4, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey on the following charge:
EMLENTON, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Man Dies In Pedestrian Accident

One person died in a pedestrian accident that happened Monday night in Butler Township. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on New Castle Road near the intersection with Sharon Drive. Butler Township Police say 32-year-old Nathan Saul of Butler was dressed in dark clothing and running in and out of...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Franklin Man Charged With Homicide by Vehicle After Passenger Dies

WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing homicide by vehicle while DUI charges after his passenger died as a result of a crash that occurred on June 14 on Sandy Lake-Grove City Road. According to court documents, Mercer-based State Police filed the following charges against 34-year-old...
FRANKLIN, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Sentenced In 2021 Stabbing

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 46-year-old Jamestown man was sentenced to serve four years in state prison in connection with a 2021 stabbing. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced Sean McIlveen was sentenced Tuesday by County Court Judge David Foley after he was convicted of second-degree assault, a Class D violent felony. In September 2021 McIlveen was accused of stabbing his neighbor with a knife.
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Tionesta Man Accused of DUI Following Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 208

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man is accused of DUI following a two-vehicle crash in Washington Township on Friday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on Friday, December 30, near the intersection of State Route 208 and Old Fryburg Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.
TIONESTA, PA
YourErie

Two women who went missing in 2022 in Crawford County remain missing

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — While many people gathered with their families to celebrate the holiday season, two families spent their first holiday seasons without their missing loved ones. Both Candice Caffas and Debra Sue Daniel have been missing from Meadville since the summer of 2022. Candice Candice Leeann Caffas is a Meadville resident who was last seen […]
MEADVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy