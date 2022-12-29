Read full article on original website
Eyes and Ears of PA
5d ago
Sounds like we may have a serial person on the loose in our community! This makes at least the 3rd woman. How many more women are going to have to come up missing before something is done about this? I wonder how many other missing women there are in other surrounding counties there are?
Eddie P
5d ago
wow, thought this was an old story. Previous writers are right, there's a problem for woman in Crawford County. Carry a handgun girls
yourdailylocal.com
UPDATE: Missing Conneautville Woman Found Deceased
BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police said a Conneautville woman who was reported missing on Dec. 28 has been found deceased. According to a statement from PSP-Meadville, troopers found Kelli Mead, 41 of Conneautville, deceased in Beaver Township at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 29. Police said, “there were no indicators of foul play and the investigation is now closed.”
Victims identified in fatal Trumbull County crash
Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to County Line Turnpike Road around 12:45 a.m. This is half a mile east of Phalanx Mills Herner Road.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Stolen Box Trailer
VENANGO/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin responded to a location on May Avenue in Titusville, Crawford County, to investigate the theft of a box trailer. According to a release issued on Monday, January 2, a white 1992 J.C. Penney box...
WFMJ.com
Grove City Walmart exposure suspect has history of indecency arrests
More than eight months after a woman told police a man exposed himself to her in a local Walmart parking lot, police have arrested a man with a history of indecent exposure arrests. It was April of last year when an 18-year-old woman told Grove City Police that a man...
explore venango
Arrest Warrant Issued for Area Man Accused of Assaulting Wife
CANAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have issued an arrest warrant for an area man accused of assaulting his wife in Canal Township last week. According to a release issued by State Police in Franklin on Sunday, January 1, troopers responded to a location on Old Route 322 in Canal Township, Venango County, to do a welfare check around 8:33 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28.
erienewsnow.com
Three Charged Following Burglary, Man With A Weapon Call In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Three people face a slew of charges following a reported burglary and man with a weapon call in the City of Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police, deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with New York State Police all responded to an east side address on New Year’s Eve for a person with a weapon.
Trumbull County man reports being scammed on Christian dating site
A 30-year-old North Bloomfield man reported being scammed on a Christian dating site.
Struthers man accused of breaking into home, assaulting child
Jason Schilling, 42, is charged with aggravated burglary, assault and resisting arrest.
explore venango
Woman Accused of Harboring Wanted Man in Hotel Room in Emlenton Area Due in Court Tomorrow
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an area woman accused of harboring a wanted man in the Emlenton area is scheduled for Wednesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 26-year-old Keirstan Nicole Wiles, of Sarver, is set for Wednesday, January 4, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey on the following charge:
explore venango
Area Man Accused of Tampering With Evidence in Meth Overdose Case Faces Hearing Tomorrow
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for an area man accused of tampering with a victim’s cell phone following a methamphetamine overdose in Oakland Township. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, January 4, at 1:30 p.m. for...
butlerradio.com
Butler Man Dies In Pedestrian Accident
One person died in a pedestrian accident that happened Monday night in Butler Township. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on New Castle Road near the intersection with Sharon Drive. Butler Township Police say 32-year-old Nathan Saul of Butler was dressed in dark clothing and running in and out of...
State police looking for Lawrence County teen who ran away
State police in New Castle are looking for a runaway teen from Wampum Borough. Alley Elizabeth Parks, 16, from Beaver Street, is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information can contact troopers at 724-598-2211. ©2023 Cox Media Group...
Mercer County man accused of intentionally ramming vehicle while drunk
A Jamestown man is facing charges after police say he intentionally rammed his vehicle into another vehicle while a woman was inside.
explore venango
Franklin Man Charged With Homicide by Vehicle After Passenger Dies
WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing homicide by vehicle while DUI charges after his passenger died as a result of a crash that occurred on June 14 on Sandy Lake-Grove City Road. According to court documents, Mercer-based State Police filed the following charges against 34-year-old...
explore venango
Local Man Charged With Homicide By Vehicle While DUI Stemming From Crash in Mercer County
WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing homicide by vehicle while DUI charges stemming from a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Sandy Lake-Grove City Road on June 14 in which a female passenger succumbed to her injuries. According to court documents, Mercer-based State Police filed the...
OVI arrest turns into guns drawn in Trumbull County
A man from Pennsylvania is facing several charges in Trumbull County after police say he crashed his truck, left the scene, and then resisted officers when they tried to arrest him.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Sentenced In 2021 Stabbing
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 46-year-old Jamestown man was sentenced to serve four years in state prison in connection with a 2021 stabbing. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced Sean McIlveen was sentenced Tuesday by County Court Judge David Foley after he was convicted of second-degree assault, a Class D violent felony. In September 2021 McIlveen was accused of stabbing his neighbor with a knife.
explore venango
Tionesta Man Accused of DUI Following Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 208
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man is accused of DUI following a two-vehicle crash in Washington Township on Friday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on Friday, December 30, near the intersection of State Route 208 and Old Fryburg Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.
erienewsnow.com
Meadville Man Pleads Guilty to Felony for Actions During January 6th Capitol Breach
A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the felony charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021. Mikhail Edward Slye, 32, of Meadville, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to the charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers. The felony...
Two women who went missing in 2022 in Crawford County remain missing
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — While many people gathered with their families to celebrate the holiday season, two families spent their first holiday seasons without their missing loved ones. Both Candice Caffas and Debra Sue Daniel have been missing from Meadville since the summer of 2022. Candice Candice Leeann Caffas is a Meadville resident who was last seen […]
