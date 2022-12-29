ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

abccolumbia.com

One killed in high speed chase through two Midlands counties

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Clarendon and Sumter County Sheriff’s Offices say on January 1st a deputy saw Tywene Brown driving at a high rate of speed on Highway 378 in Turbeville. When the deputy tried to stop him, deputies say he sped up eventually crossing into...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

22 year-old killed in Horry County shooting, coroner says

A 22 year-old Conway man died and others were injured after a shooting in the Poplar area of Horry County on Monday, according to authorities. Emanuel Melvin was pronounced dead at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center about 4:30 a.m., said Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At least two...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner IDs woman whose body was found in Kershaw County clothing bin

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the body found in a Lugoff clothing donation bin on Saturday, December 31, 2022. The body was identified as Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff, who had been missing since March 2022. The autopsy did not reveal her cause...
kool1027.com

Kershaw County Sheriff Updates Lugoff Donation Bin Case

On Monday, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan updated the case of the body found in Lugoff. Via their facebook page, they say information is still very limited. They say they are NOT withholding any information from the public. An unidentified body was located in a clothing donation bin at 850 Highway 1 South in Lugoff on Saturday morning. SLED crime scene investigators were called to process the bin and properly recover the body. The body appears to have been in the bin for months. They believe it is an adult female based on the clothing located on the body. Kershaw County Coroner David West was able to scheduled an autopsy for Wednesday. The autopsy may give additional information but there will be a wait on lab work from the autopsy. Boan says, “I can assure you that your KCSO and coroner’s office investigators are thoroughly working this suspicious death. We will know more facts as the investigation moves forward. It is very early in the investigation. We are NOT ruling out anything at this time.”
LUGOFF, SC
cbs17

Teen has life-threatening injuries after shootout with SC police

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night after he was shot at a Conway officer, according to officials. An officer initiated a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. in the area of Forest Loop Road when the man pulled into a driveway, got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, according to officials.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Coroner identifies 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took the lives of two people. Authorities were called around 9 p.m. Monday to Gemini Drive, off East McIver Road, in the Darlington area. Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee said 25-year-old...
wpde.com

SC man sentenced for kidnapping, murder of 80-year-old Horry County woman

FLORENCE S.C. (WCIV) — Dominique Brand is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.for the kidnapping, carjacking, and murder of Mary Anne Elvington. On March 28, 2021, police said Brand went inside Elvington's home in Nichols and forced her to drive him from her house to Lake Waccamaw, NC, and back into South Carolina. Brand reportedly sat behind Ms. Elvington, holding a shotgun during the drive.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Laurinburg police search for New Year’s Day shooting suspect

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — The Laurinburg Police Department is searching for a man accused in a New Year’s Day shooting, according to a news release. Floyd Sylvester Davis, 41, of Laurinburg, is wanted on warrants of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to police. The shooting happened at […]
LAURINBURG, NC
wfxb.com

HCFR Crews Fought A Fire That Spread Nearly 6 Acres

On Tuesday, Horry County Fire Rescue crews fought to put out a fire that spread nearly 6 acres. Around 1:45p.m., crews arrived to the 1000 block of Gilbert Road. The firefighters fought to keep the brush fire from reaching structures off nearby Pope Mountain Road. The incident was under control...
WMBF

Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Longs area. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the incident happened Thursday evening at a home on Jefferson Road. She added that 51-year-old Bobby Liles, of Liles died of a gunshot wound. The Horry County Police...
LONGS, SC

