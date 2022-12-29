Read full article on original website
Sonya Yoncheva to Headline Future New Production of ‘Un Ballo in Maschera’ at Metropolitan Opera
Sonya Yoncheva is set to appear at the Metropolitan Opera in future performances of “Un Ballo in Maschera,” “Medea,” and “Pique Dame.”. Per an article by The Associated Press entitled “At top of opera, Yoncheva worries about classical music,” the Bulgarian soprano will be involved in a new production of the Verdi classic as well as revivals of the Tchaikovsky and Cherubini works. It also reveals that Yoncheva was originally slated to productions of “The Ghosts of Versailles” and “Madama Butterfly,” but those plans were “dropped.”
Gran Teatre del Liceu Announces Cast Change for ‘Tosca’
The Gran Teatre del Liceu has announced a cast change for Puccini’s “Tosca.”. The company said that Vittorio Grigolo will sing the role of Cavaradossi, replacing Joseph Calleja, who has laryngitis. Grigolo recently performed the role of Cavaradossi in Zurich and also sang productions of “La Bohème” in...
Diana Damrau, Michael Spyres & Véronique Gens Lead New CD/DVD Releases
With the year coming to an end, we bring you the last releases of 2022. Audiences will get a chance to hear a monodrama, a Christmas album, a solo album and rarities. Long-time musical partners Lea Desandre and Iestyn Davies present Thomas Dunford’s complete Handel program recorded with Ensemble Jupiter. Featuring Dunford on the lute, the new album features arias from “Semele,” “Theodora,” “Saul,” “Susanna, and “Esther.”
Mark Delavan, Brian Major, Mary Feminear to Headline Maryland Lyric Opera’s ‘Falstaff’
Maryland Lyric Opera is set to present Verdi’s “Falstaff” on Jan. 20 and 22, 2023. The production of Verdi’s final opera will star Mark Delavan as Sir John Falstaff, Brian Major as Ford, Rachel Blaustein as Nannetta, Mary Feminear as Alice Ford, Allegra De Vita as Meg Page, Catherine Martin as Mistress Quickly, Yi Li as Fenton, Mauricio Miranda as Dr. Caius, Joseph Michael Brent as Bardolfo, and Andrea Silvestri as Pistola.
How to Watch Teatro La Fenice’s New Year’s Eve Concert
The Teatro La Fenice is set to celebrate the New Year with its annual gala performance. The concert, which is set to be performed four times from Dec. 29 through Jan. 1, will feature soloists Freddie De Tommaso and Federica Lombardi and will be conducted by Daniel Harding. Audiences not...
Opéra National de Paris 2022-23 Review: La Forza del Destino
Put Simply, Anna Pirozzi & Russell Thomas Lead the ‘Best Production’ of the Season. In very direct terms: Paris’s “La Forza del Destino” is the best production of the opera company this season so far. The success is living proof of the golden rule of opera: great music with great musicians make opera (always) great. It seems to be an easy rule, but it is often forgotten.
