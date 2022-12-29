Sonya Yoncheva is set to appear at the Metropolitan Opera in future performances of “Un Ballo in Maschera,” “Medea,” and “Pique Dame.”. Per an article by The Associated Press entitled “At top of opera, Yoncheva worries about classical music,” the Bulgarian soprano will be involved in a new production of the Verdi classic as well as revivals of the Tchaikovsky and Cherubini works. It also reveals that Yoncheva was originally slated to productions of “The Ghosts of Versailles” and “Madama Butterfly,” but those plans were “dropped.”

2 DAYS AGO