New Castle County, DE

firststateupdate.com

Man Arrives At Hospital Shot Friday Afternoon

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:01 p.m., in the 2200 block of Jessup Street. Police located a 34-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible. Anyone with...
WILMINGTON, DE
Shore News Network

Woman found dead, stabbed inside Wilmington motel room

WILMINGTON, DE – A woman was found dead, stabbed to death inside a motel room in Wilmington Friday night. According to the Delaware State Police, at approximately 5:03 p.m., troopers responded to the SureStay Plus Hotel, located at 1807 Concord Pike in Wilmington, regarding a subject who had been stabbed. “Upon their arrival, troopers learned that 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle had been sharing a room at the hotel with a 26-year-old woman from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,” investigators said. “The two began arguing in the room, which led to Nartey becoming angry and stabbing the victim several times with a kitchen knife.” The post Woman found dead, stabbed inside Wilmington motel room appeared first on Shore News Network.
WILMINGTON, DE
WGMD Radio

Milford Police Arrest Intoxicated Man for Shooting at Cars

A 65-year-old Milford man is facing numerous felony charges following a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening in Milford. At just after 6:30 that evening, police went over to the area of Knollac Drive and Surrey Court. They learned that a man identified as E. Keith Hudson walked away from his home carrying a firearm in a bag. He then called a relative and told him that he was going to shoot someone. Two family members approached Hudson, and then he pointed a gun at their vehicle and threatened to shoot them. According to police, Hudson then shot at three different cars driven by three women. The gunfire did not strike anyone, and no one was hurt.
MILFORD, DE
southjerseyobserver.com

Camden City Man Charged in Fatal Stabbing of 16-Year Old Victim

CA Camden City man has been charged with Aggravated Manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old male victim this morning, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 2:54 a.m., a 9-1-1 call was received with...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Police ID suspect in hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are seeking a Strawberry Mansion man in connection with the hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old Julia Mae Abraham on Wednesday.Police identified the man they're searching for as Jovan Lowe, 18. He's wanted on multiple charges including murder, homicide by vehicle and evading police.Investigators believe Lowe was behind the wheel of a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck a parked Mercury Mariner on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue in West Philadelphia. Abraham was inside the Mariner, which was hit on the driver's side.Police said the driver and the passenger of the Jeep fled the scene....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police Update Fairfax Shooting Incident

On Friday (12/23) at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the area of Devonshire Road and Waverly Road in Fairfax for multiple calls of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and located multiple shell casings and an unoccupied vehicle with damage consistent...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
nccpdnews.com

Police Seek Information regarding Fairfax Shots Fired Incident

(Wilmington, Del.-19803) On Friday (12/23) at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the area of Devonshire Road and Waverly Road in Fairfax for multiple calls of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and located multiple shell casings and an unoccupied vehicle with...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

1 dead, 1 in stable condition after double shooting in Strawberry Mansion: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are in an ongoing investigation of a shooting in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section that killed a man and left another in stable condition Sunday afternoon.A 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital by police after getting shot in the chest on near 3000 block of Clifford Street. He was pronounced dead shortly after.Police say a 34-year-old man was also taken to the same hospital after getting shot in the left leg. He's in stable condition.No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.Before this shooting, there were at at least eight shootings since midnight in Philly to start 2023. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGMD Radio

Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle

A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Delaware LIVE News

State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Accident

The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Lewes last night that involved a pedestrian. On December 30, 2022, at approximately 9:53 p.m., a 2004 red […] The post State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Accident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Early morning Frederica house fire caused by fireworks, say investigators

FREDERICA, Del. – An early morning house fire in Frederica has been deemed accidental. The blaze was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Tidewater Court near Frederica Road. The Frederica Volunteer Fire Company arrived on scene, finding an active fire on the outside of the home. The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal says the flames were moving inside.
FREDERICA, DE
BreakingAC

Child airlifted from Atlantic City Expressway crash

A child sustained serious injuries after a truck struck a car that was stopped on the shoulder of the Atlantic City Expressway, State Police said. The crash was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday around milepost 37.8 east, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. An Infiniti was stopped on the right shoulder due...
NORRISTOWN, PA

