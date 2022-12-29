ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Brady, Bucs take aim at NFC South title against Panthers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers don’t have to sort through a bunch of potential tiebreaker scenarios to know what they need to do to win the NFC South and host a first-round playoff game. Beat the Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James...
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Kayvon Thibodeaux had awkward celebration after Nick Foles injury

Kayvon Thibodeaux had an awkward moment during Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, as one of his sack celebrations wound up looking pretty bad. The Giants rookie collected his fourth sack of the season Sunday, taking down Colts quarterback Nick Foles late in the first half. Foles suffered a significant injury on the play and... The post Video: Kayvon Thibodeaux had awkward celebration after Nick Foles injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: Betting edges on Panthers-Bucs, Browns-Commanders, more

This week's NFL slate has some great matchups in store, including the Panthers-Buccaneers on FOX and the FOX Sports App. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 17 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is to always provide you with nuggets you didn’t know before reading this piece.
TAMPA, FL

