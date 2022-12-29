Read full article on original website
Bucs injury report: 2 doubtful, 6 questionable for Sunday vs. Panthers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their final injury report for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and there are key players still in doubt on both sides of the ball. Cornerback Carlton Davis III (shoulder) and outside linebacker Carl Nassib (pectoral) are both listed as doubtful, while six...
Score Predictions for Panthers at Buccaneers
Our staff picks who will win this week's game between Carolina and Tampa Bay.
FOX Sports
Brady, Bucs take aim at NFC South title against Panthers
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers don’t have to sort through a bunch of potential tiebreaker scenarios to know what they need to do to win the NFC South and host a first-round playoff game. Beat the Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James...
Bucs vs. Panthers injury report: Good news, bad news for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have updated their injury report for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and there’s both good and bad news for Bucs fans. Getting the bad news out of the way first, cornerback Carlton Davis III missed practice for the second day in a row Thursday, putting his status for Sunday’s critical division matchup in doubt.
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Panthers WR/KR Andre Roberts active for Week 17 vs. Buccaneers
The biggest inactive for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 17 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is, undoubtedly, cornerback Jaycee Horn. But we already knew he’d be down for the day. Instead, it’s who the Panthers do have in uniform that may be more telling—and they’ll have wide...
Buccaneers Byron Leftwich Speaks Ahead of Carolina Panthers Matchup
It's hard to win in the NFL, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have learned often this season. But it's harder to beat a team twice. Something the Carolina Panthers are trying to do this weekend.
Panthers-Buccaneers inactives: Horn out for Carolina, Davis sidelined for Tampa Bay
The Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will each be without their top cornerbacks on Sunday in an all-important Week 17 matchup.
Video: Kayvon Thibodeaux had awkward celebration after Nick Foles injury
Kayvon Thibodeaux had an awkward moment during Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, as one of his sack celebrations wound up looking pretty bad. The Giants rookie collected his fourth sack of the season Sunday, taking down Colts quarterback Nick Foles late in the first half. Foles suffered a significant injury on the play and... The post Video: Kayvon Thibodeaux had awkward celebration after Nick Foles injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patriots' Kyle Dugger scores 39-yard pick-six against Dolphins
In a key AFC East matchup against the Dolphins, the Patriots' defense came up with a big play.
WATCH: A.J. Brown scores on Eagles' longest offensive play of 2022
Brown’s 68-yard catch earlier this season had been the Eagles’ longest play of the year…until he reeled off a 78-yard catch and run for a TD in the third quarter Sunday.
Live In-Game Updates: Chargers vs. Rams Week 17
Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers vs. Rams Week 17 matchup.
Live updates: Bucs-Panthers could determine NFC South champion
If you are viewing this story via our mobile app and are unable to see videos and tweets, click here. The Bucs face the Panthers this afternoon at Raymond James Stadium in a game that very well could determine the NFC South champion. Win, and Tampa Bay (7-8) will earn...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: Betting edges on Panthers-Bucs, Browns-Commanders, more
This week's NFL slate has some great matchups in store, including the Panthers-Buccaneers on FOX and the FOX Sports App. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 17 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is to always provide you with nuggets you didn’t know before reading this piece.
All Panthers: The Best of 2022
Looking back at some of the most viewed articles of the year.
