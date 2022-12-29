ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

wpde.com

Dates announced for 2023 Black Bike Week in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The dates for the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival in 2023 have been announced. The 43rd annual event will take place Memorial Day weekend on May 26-29. There will be live music, entertainment, meet and greets and other events happening throughout the...
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
WMBF

Ring in 2023 at the Marshwalk

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Head down to the MarshWalk and ring in the New Year! All eight of their participating MarshWalk restaurants will have the best food and drink specials along with their amazing live entertainment. It’s also your last chance to experience the Wonderland of Lights event as they will be coming down after January 1st!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Community invited to Myrtle Beach cornhole tournament

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It is cornhole mania at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center this weekend. The American Cornhole League is hosting the open series and the pro shootout series. There is a guaranteed payout of $50,000 up for grabs. The founder of the league, Stacey Moore, said...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Granger

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Dec. 31-Jan. 1 is Granger, a dog with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Granger is approximately five or six years old and came to the GSHS as a stray, according to GSHS spokesperson Jess. “He loves meeting new people,” Jess said. “He is […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

RIP Steve Robertson, Founder, MyHorryNews and Waccamaw Publishing

Horry County residents mourned today hearing news of the passing of Waccamaw Publishing and MyHorryNews’ Steve Robertson. Steve was the impetus behind putting together multiple local news operations under the umbrella of Waccamaw Publishing. The group manages: MyHorryNews.com, The Horry Independent, The Myrtle Beach Herald, Carolina Forest Chronicle, North...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Florence News Journal

Masons join together to make donation

Members of J.H. Fordham Masonic Lodge No. 7 of Florence and St. Joseph Masonic Lodge No. 450 of Lake City are shown following their monthly meeting and toy donation collection on Dec. 22 in Florence. The J.H. Fordham Lodge has been active in the community in donating supplies and toys to various local agencies.
FLORENCE, SC
wbtw.com

2023 Starting Off Warm Across The Area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Happy New Year! 2023 is starting off how, 2022 left us. Another warm day across the area. A cold front passed through the area Saturday evening, but not much “cold” air moved through. Today we will see a decrease in clouds throughout the day. I don’t think we become completely sunny, but should see some by this afternoon. High temperatures today will warm into the mid to upper 60s.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wbtw.com

Temperatures climb to well-above average today

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At noon, temperatures will already be in the low to mid-60s and then eventually parts of the area will likely break 70 degrees. There is more cloud cover around today and sky conditions will only be partly sunny. There will be some isolated showers throughout the morning and afternoon, more so in the Pee Dee than the Grand Strand. Still, most of the area is going to be dry today. The big rain story is slated for tomorrow.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
gotodestinations.com

5 PRIMO Pizza Spots in Myrtle Beach

È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot on Myrtle Beach that will send your taste buds to the far reaches of pizza heaven?. Then…read on fellow pizza traveler and discover the best pizza Myrtle Beach has to offer!. Aj’s Pizza. Need to...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Hubert Grice Memorial Road Unveiled

On Saturday, December 10, the Late Hubert Grice was honored with the “Hubert Grice Memorial Road” that is located where he once lived in Floyd Dale. Many family members and friends were present for the occasion. Stevie Grice, Hubert Grice’s nephew, thanked everyone for being present at the...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
Radio Ink

How Would You Like to Work in Myrtle Beach?

Dick Broadcasting Company is looking for a Sales/Market Manager in one of its most exciting and successful markets; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Here are all the details on our job opening of the week…. “We’re seeking a seasoned leader with sales management experience that will be heavily focused on managing...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

