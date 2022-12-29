Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearbyRoger MarshMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of lightRoger MarshLoris, SC
The Largest Restaurant in South Carolina Has an Unforgettable BuffetTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
wpde.com
Dates announced for 2023 Black Bike Week in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The dates for the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival in 2023 have been announced. The 43rd annual event will take place Memorial Day weekend on May 26-29. There will be live music, entertainment, meet and greets and other events happening throughout the...
WMBF
Ring in 2023 at the Marshwalk
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Head down to the MarshWalk and ring in the New Year! All eight of their participating MarshWalk restaurants will have the best food and drink specials along with their amazing live entertainment. It’s also your last chance to experience the Wonderland of Lights event as they will be coming down after January 1st!
wpde.com
Community invited to Myrtle Beach cornhole tournament
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It is cornhole mania at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center this weekend. The American Cornhole League is hosting the open series and the pro shootout series. There is a guaranteed payout of $50,000 up for grabs. The founder of the league, Stacey Moore, said...
WMBF
‘He always had that smile’: Community gathers to remember, celebrate Jonah Burton
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Jonah Burton is remembered by his family as being courageous and kind to others in the last few months of his life. Those whose lives he impacted gathered Friday to celebrate his own, which was tragically cut short on Christmas Eve. Jonah died at the...
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Granger
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Dec. 31-Jan. 1 is Granger, a dog with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Granger is approximately five or six years old and came to the GSHS as a stray, according to GSHS spokesperson Jess. “He loves meeting new people,” Jess said. “He is […]
Here’s where to celebrate on New Year’s Eve in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Editor’s note: This list is not exhaustive, and events are subject to change due to weather. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Here’s a list of New Year’s Eve celebrations planned across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee regions. BISHOPVILLE Corner Bar New Year’s Eve Party — The event begins at 10 p.m. Multiple artists will […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing burgers, every day of the week.
Rappel down a building in North Myrtle Beach to raise money for New Directions
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — People will soon be able to rappel down a building in North Myrtle Beach to help raise money for New Directions, which assists the homeless population in Myrtle Beach. Over the Edge will be in North Myrtle Beach on Feb. 25. The event was organized by New Directions CEO […]
WMBF
Community rallies after busted water heater floods Winna’s Kitchen in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach restaurant whose mission is to provide hot meals to those who are struggling, is now in need of some help. Kinsey Muller, one of the owners of the restaurant, said a busted water heater from the apartment above the restaurant, flooded the business on Wednesday.
myrtlebeachsc.com
RIP Steve Robertson, Founder, MyHorryNews and Waccamaw Publishing
Horry County residents mourned today hearing news of the passing of Waccamaw Publishing and MyHorryNews’ Steve Robertson. Steve was the impetus behind putting together multiple local news operations under the umbrella of Waccamaw Publishing. The group manages: MyHorryNews.com, The Horry Independent, The Myrtle Beach Herald, Carolina Forest Chronicle, North...
Florence News Journal
Masons join together to make donation
Members of J.H. Fordham Masonic Lodge No. 7 of Florence and St. Joseph Masonic Lodge No. 450 of Lake City are shown following their monthly meeting and toy donation collection on Dec. 22 in Florence. The J.H. Fordham Lodge has been active in the community in donating supplies and toys to various local agencies.
The Grand Strand, Pee Dee’s top 10 Google ‘near me’ searches in 2022
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Google has revealed a list of the top 10 “near me” searches in 2022 across the Myrtle Beach and Florence areas. The list groups together the greater Myrtle Beach and Florence areas, and combines them into one “place” for the purpose of the data. Many people searched for the cheapest […]
wbtw.com
2023 Starting Off Warm Across The Area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Happy New Year! 2023 is starting off how, 2022 left us. Another warm day across the area. A cold front passed through the area Saturday evening, but not much “cold” air moved through. Today we will see a decrease in clouds throughout the day. I don’t think we become completely sunny, but should see some by this afternoon. High temperatures today will warm into the mid to upper 60s.
wbtw.com
Temperatures climb to well-above average today
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At noon, temperatures will already be in the low to mid-60s and then eventually parts of the area will likely break 70 degrees. There is more cloud cover around today and sky conditions will only be partly sunny. There will be some isolated showers throughout the morning and afternoon, more so in the Pee Dee than the Grand Strand. Still, most of the area is going to be dry today. The big rain story is slated for tomorrow.
gotodestinations.com
5 PRIMO Pizza Spots in Myrtle Beach
È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot on Myrtle Beach that will send your taste buds to the far reaches of pizza heaven?. Then…read on fellow pizza traveler and discover the best pizza Myrtle Beach has to offer!. Aj’s Pizza. Need to...
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearby
A South Carolina witness at Myrtle Beach reported watching three bright lights forming a triangle that briefly appeared and disappeared about 5:20 a.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
dillonheraldonline.com
Hubert Grice Memorial Road Unveiled
On Saturday, December 10, the Late Hubert Grice was honored with the “Hubert Grice Memorial Road” that is located where he once lived in Floyd Dale. Many family members and friends were present for the occasion. Stevie Grice, Hubert Grice’s nephew, thanked everyone for being present at the...
Radio Ink
How Would You Like to Work in Myrtle Beach?
Dick Broadcasting Company is looking for a Sales/Market Manager in one of its most exciting and successful markets; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Here are all the details on our job opening of the week…. “We’re seeking a seasoned leader with sales management experience that will be heavily focused on managing...
Grand Strand, Pee Dee see uptick in gas prices ahead of New Year’s holiday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As 2022 comes to a close, South Carolina gas prices are on the upswing, but a gallon of regular, unleaded fuel is still more than 10 cents cheaper than a year ago on average. As of Friday, the average price in South Carolina was $2.91 a gallon, according to online […]
WMBF
‘They need role models’: Impacted Florence County community reacts to shooting involving 2 teens
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A 15-year-old is in a hospital bed, while the teen accused of shooting him is now in jail. Florence County deputies arrested 17-year-old Javorious Gore Wednesday after they said he shot a 15-year-old along Allies Court, between Freedom Boulevard and National Cemetery Road. RELATED COVERAGE |...
Comments / 0