PHOTOS: Rose Bowl press conference with James Franklin & Kyle Whittingham
LOS ANGELES — Penn State coach James Franklin and Utah counterpart Kyle Whittingham had their final media availability of Rose Bowl week in a joint press conference as the Sheraton Grand in downtown LA here Sunday. This is our photo gallery from the session. The No. 11 Nittany Lions...
Rose Bowl Preview: Everything James Franklin, Kyle Whittingham said before Penn State vs Utah
LOS ANGELES — As their programs prepare to meet for the first time ever, Penn State coach James Franklin and Utah coach Kyle Whittingham spent some time together Sunday morning. Leading up to a 5 p.m. ET kickoff in the Rose Bowl, they sat down in front of a large media group to field final questions before their matchup.
Penn State OL Olu Fashanu a ‘game-time decision’ vs. Utah in Rose Bowl; RB Keyvone Lee set to return
LOS ANGELES — Penn State offensive lineman Olu Fashanu will be a “game-time decision” for the Rose Bowl, while running back Keyvone Lee is poised to return to action, coach James Franklin said Sunday morning. Fashanu hasn’t played since he was injured against Ohio State on Oct....
Penn State vs. Utah Rose Bowl Blitz Game Guide
No. 11 Penn State closes out the 2022 season with a Rose Bowl showdown against No. 8 Utah. The first meeting between the two programs is slated to kick off at 5 p.m. Eastern and will be carried by ESPN. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions are 10-2 on the season. Kyle...
Penn State-Utah Rose Bowl Expert Score Predictions
These are the Lions247 expert score predictions for Penn State’s Rose Bowl matchup with Utah. The No. 11 Nittany Lions (10-2) face the No. 8 Utes (8-3) in Pasadena in a game that will kick off at 5 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on ABC. At the time...
PODCAST: Latest Penn State updates from Los Angeles; Rose Bowl predictions
LOS ANGELES — Penn State is putting the finishing touches on preparations for its final game of the 2022 season. As we continue coverage of Rose Bowl week in Southern California, the coach and player media sessions have concluded and the clock is ticking toward a 5 p.m. ET Monday kickoff.
How Utah's Front Seven Will Fare Against the Rushing Attack of Penn State
The Rose Bowl is less than a week away, and with each day, the excitement builds more and more as Utah prepares to take on Penn State in their second straight appearance in the Granddaddy of them all. Both the Utes and Nittany Lions possess exceptional talent on offense and defense, which will likely result in a close game. There are many factors that will decide the winner of this year’s contest, but here, I will be evaluating how Penn State’s rushing attack matches up against the run defense of Utah in the fifth of six pieces breaking down the matchups within the 109th Rose Bowl Game.
Penn State fights off furious Iowa comeback for key Big Ten win
Penn State started the new year by lighting the Bryce Jordan Center on fire during the first half of its Sunday evening clash with Iowa. The Hawkeyes flipped the script and returned the favor over the final 20 minutes of action, but it was the Nittany Lions who had enough left in the tank to kick off 2023 with a key conference win.
First Impressions: Iowa loses third straight game, fall to 0-3 in Big Ten play with loss at Penn State
The Iowa men's basketball team lost its third straight game on Sunday, Jan. 1 as the Hawkeyes fell to Penn State, 83-79, at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania. The Hawkeyes are now 8-6 on the season and are off to an 0-3 start in Big Ten play....
