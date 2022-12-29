ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State vs. Utah Rose Bowl Blitz Game Guide

No. 11 Penn State closes out the 2022 season with a Rose Bowl showdown against No. 8 Utah. The first meeting between the two programs is slated to kick off at 5 p.m. Eastern and will be carried by ESPN. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions are 10-2 on the season. Kyle...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
How Utah's Front Seven Will Fare Against the Rushing Attack of Penn State

The Rose Bowl is less than a week away, and with each day, the excitement builds more and more as Utah prepares to take on Penn State in their second straight appearance in the Granddaddy of them all. Both the Utes and Nittany Lions possess exceptional talent on offense and defense, which will likely result in a close game. There are many factors that will decide the winner of this year’s contest, but here, I will be evaluating how Penn State’s rushing attack matches up against the run defense of Utah in the fifth of six pieces breaking down the matchups within the 109th Rose Bowl Game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Penn State fights off furious Iowa comeback for key Big Ten win

Penn State started the new year by lighting the Bryce Jordan Center on fire during the first half of its Sunday evening clash with Iowa. The Hawkeyes flipped the script and returned the favor over the final 20 minutes of action, but it was the Nittany Lions who had enough left in the tank to kick off 2023 with a key conference win.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
