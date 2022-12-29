ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Penn State vs. Utah Rose Bowl Blitz Game Guide

No. 11 Penn State closes out the 2022 season with a Rose Bowl showdown against No. 8 Utah. The first meeting between the two programs is slated to kick off at 5 p.m. Eastern and will be carried by ESPN. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions are 10-2 on the season. Kyle...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Penn State fights off furious Iowa comeback for key Big Ten win

Penn State started the new year by lighting the Bryce Jordan Center on fire during the first half of its Sunday evening clash with Iowa. The Hawkeyes flipped the script and returned the favor over the final 20 minutes of action, but it was the Nittany Lions who had enough left in the tank to kick off 2023 with a key conference win.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
kslsports.com

End Of An Era: Penn State Versus Utah The Last ‘Traditional’ Rose Bowl Game

PASADENA, CA– “The Grandaddy of them All” had humble beginnings in 1902 but has survived 109 years of history like a rose out of concrete. Two World Wars, a Cold War, many Presidents, social issues and a pandemic later it feels in a way, like we are saying “good-bye” to a dear old friend who has seen us through the best of times and the worst of times. No matter what has been going on in the world, we could all put it aside for a minute on January 1 of the new year and enjoy the “Tournament of Roses”.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

247Sports

68K+
Followers
413K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy