Penn State OL Olu Fashanu a ‘game-time decision’ vs. Utah in Rose Bowl; RB Keyvone Lee set to return
LOS ANGELES — Penn State offensive lineman Olu Fashanu will be a “game-time decision” for the Rose Bowl, while running back Keyvone Lee is poised to return to action, coach James Franklin said Sunday morning. Fashanu hasn’t played since he was injured against Ohio State on Oct....
Penn State Football News: Rose Bowl injury report, players returning in 2023 and more
Penn State Football is just one day away from facing Utah in the Rose Bowl. Rose Bowl media day availability on Saturday made a few things clearer for Penn State Football fans. The Nittany Lions are set to face Utah in the Rose Bowl on Monday, and we may have...
Rose Bowl Preview: Everything James Franklin, Kyle Whittingham said before Penn State vs Utah
LOS ANGELES — As their programs prepare to meet for the first time ever, Penn State coach James Franklin and Utah coach Kyle Whittingham spent some time together Sunday morning. Leading up to a 5 p.m. ET kickoff in the Rose Bowl, they sat down in front of a large media group to field final questions before their matchup.
Penn State vs. Utah Rose Bowl Blitz Game Guide
No. 11 Penn State closes out the 2022 season with a Rose Bowl showdown against No. 8 Utah. The first meeting between the two programs is slated to kick off at 5 p.m. Eastern and will be carried by ESPN. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions are 10-2 on the season. Kyle...
WATCH: Rose Bowl joint press conference with James Franklin & Kyle Whittingham
LOS ANGELES — Penn State coach James Franklin and Utah coach Kyle Whittingham wrapped up their pre-Rose Bowl media responsibilities with a joint press conference at the Sheraton Grand in downtown LA here Sunday. The No. 11 Nittany Lions face the No. 8 Utes in nearby Pasadena Monday. You can see a link to the video of the entire presser (and then some) below.
Penn State-Utah Rose Bowl Expert Score Predictions
These are the Lions247 expert score predictions for Penn State’s Rose Bowl matchup with Utah. The No. 11 Nittany Lions (10-2) face the No. 8 Utes (8-3) in Pasadena in a game that will kick off at 5 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on ABC. At the time...
Penn State fights off furious Iowa comeback for key Big Ten win
Penn State started the new year by lighting the Bryce Jordan Center on fire during the first half of its Sunday evening clash with Iowa. The Hawkeyes flipped the script and returned the favor over the final 20 minutes of action, but it was the Nittany Lions who had enough left in the tank to kick off 2023 with a key conference win.
kslsports.com
End Of An Era: Penn State Versus Utah The Last ‘Traditional’ Rose Bowl Game
PASADENA, CA– “The Grandaddy of them All” had humble beginnings in 1902 but has survived 109 years of history like a rose out of concrete. Two World Wars, a Cold War, many Presidents, social issues and a pandemic later it feels in a way, like we are saying “good-bye” to a dear old friend who has seen us through the best of times and the worst of times. No matter what has been going on in the world, we could all put it aside for a minute on January 1 of the new year and enjoy the “Tournament of Roses”.
247Sports
