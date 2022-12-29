ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

spectrumnews1.com

BYU offensive lineman Veikoso dies in construction accident

HONOLULU (AP) — Brigham Young University offensive lineman Sione Veikoso was killed in a construction accident in his hometown in Hawaii, family members said. Veikoso, 22, died Friday after a retaining wall he was helping repair during holiday break from school collapsed, his family confirmed. The Honolulu Fire Department reported that three others were injured when the 15-foot (4.5-meter) rock wall partially fell behind a home in Kailua, which is about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northeast of Honolulu.
KAILUA, HI
flosoftball.com

Top Pitchers In College Softball For 2023: Faraimo Star Of UCLA Rotation

Have a steady and standout presence on the mound you can rely on, and a college softball team can do just about anything. Good pitching always is important in installing a winning culture within a program, but it has proven to be especially vital in a recent era of record-shattering offense and powerful slugging.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California

The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?

F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Report: UCLA Star RB Zach Charbonnet Not Dressed For Sun Bowl

No Israel Abanikanda for Pitt, and now it appears no Zach Charbonnet for UCLA. UCLA head coach Chip Kelly said during his final Sun Bowl press conference yesterday that he expected there to be no opt-outs, but KTSM TV’s Colin Deaver reported that Charbonnet is not suited up during Sun Bowl warm ups.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCRA.com

Travel woes reignite debate on California bullet train

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week, as hundreds of flights between California cities were canceled, flight prices surged and travelers were left stranded, the California High-Speed Rail Authority saw an opening. The authority said in a tweet on Wednesday that Californians need an efficient travel alternative and that the high-speed...
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
News Channel 3-12

Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - There’s something “cooking” in Santa Ynez. And you won’t find it at most restaurants. It’s sizzling at the Victor restaurant in Santa Ynez.  “It’s called Josper Grill … we use mesquit … and we cook pretty much anything in there. All the proteins. Steaks, salmon, chicken," said executive chef Beto The post Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
KTLA.com

New Year’s Eve storm drenches Southern California; more rain in the forecast

Southern California is starting the New Year by drying out from a storm that delivered heavy rainfall to the region, causing localized street flooding and leading to several rescues. In the Los Angeles area, the storm dumped more than 2 inches of rain in the San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel...
LIFE_HACKS

5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
CBS LA

Body found at base of cliff near Sunken City in San Pedro

Authorities Sunday responded to San Pedro following a report of a possible fatality. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter flying overhead located a body at the base of a cliff near Sunken City. Firefighters and other first responders were working to retrieve the body of the victim who was determined to be deceased. No further information was immediately available. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

DUI Driver Passes Out in Vehicle on 57 Freeway Exit

Glendora, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was found passed out in a vehicle on the northbound 57 Freeway at the Auto Center Drive exit Saturday morning in the city of Glendora. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers received a 911 call around 5:03 a.m., Dec. 31, regarding a driver...

