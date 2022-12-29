Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
BYU offensive lineman Veikoso dies in construction accident
HONOLULU (AP) — Brigham Young University offensive lineman Sione Veikoso was killed in a construction accident in his hometown in Hawaii, family members said. Veikoso, 22, died Friday after a retaining wall he was helping repair during holiday break from school collapsed, his family confirmed. The Honolulu Fire Department reported that three others were injured when the 15-foot (4.5-meter) rock wall partially fell behind a home in Kailua, which is about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northeast of Honolulu.
flosoftball.com
Top Pitchers In College Softball For 2023: Faraimo Star Of UCLA Rotation
Have a steady and standout presence on the mound you can rely on, and a college softball team can do just about anything. Good pitching always is important in installing a winning culture within a program, but it has proven to be especially vital in a recent era of record-shattering offense and powerful slugging.
NBC Los Angeles
New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California
The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
NBC Los Angeles
Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?
F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Report: UCLA Star RB Zach Charbonnet Not Dressed For Sun Bowl
No Israel Abanikanda for Pitt, and now it appears no Zach Charbonnet for UCLA. UCLA head coach Chip Kelly said during his final Sun Bowl press conference yesterday that he expected there to be no opt-outs, but KTSM TV’s Colin Deaver reported that Charbonnet is not suited up during Sun Bowl warm ups.
Father drives 1,100 miles from Simi Valley to Denver to pick up daughter stranded by Southwest
A Simi Valley father drove 1,100 miles through a winter storm to pick up his daughter who was stuck in Denver because her Southwest flight kept getting delayed and canceled.
Panthers Make Bowl Game History vs UCLA
The Pitt Panthers set a school and college football record with their win over UCLA.
Defense Helps UCLA Men’s Basketball Avoid Upset vs. Washington State
Freshman Adem Bona got a go-ahead bucket on a goaltend with 19 seconds left to seal the win for Mick Cronin’s Bruins.
KCRA.com
Travel woes reignite debate on California bullet train
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week, as hundreds of flights between California cities were canceled, flight prices surged and travelers were left stranded, the California High-Speed Rail Authority saw an opening. The authority said in a tweet on Wednesday that Californians need an efficient travel alternative and that the high-speed...
KTLA
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - There’s something “cooking” in Santa Ynez. And you won’t find it at most restaurants. It’s sizzling at the Victor restaurant in Santa Ynez. “It’s called Josper Grill … we use mesquit … and we cook pretty much anything in there. All the proteins. Steaks, salmon, chicken," said executive chef Beto The post Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KTLA.com
New Year’s Eve storm drenches Southern California; more rain in the forecast
Southern California is starting the New Year by drying out from a storm that delivered heavy rainfall to the region, causing localized street flooding and leading to several rescues. In the Los Angeles area, the storm dumped more than 2 inches of rain in the San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel...
Inside The Panthers
Postgame Reaction to Pitt's Thrilling Win over UCLA
Players and fans took to Twitter to celebrate the Pitt Panthers' wild victory in the Sun Bowl.
LIFE_HACKS
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles
Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
spectrumnews1.com
SoCal gets break from rain for New Year’s Day, but more storms coming
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Southland was drying out from a wet New Year’s Eve Sunday and looking forward to two days of dry, crisp weather before more rain hits the area later this week. The forecast for Monday’s Rose Parade and Rose Bowl football game in Pasadena...
Body found at base of cliff near Sunken City in San Pedro
Authorities Sunday responded to San Pedro following a report of a possible fatality. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter flying overhead located a body at the base of a cliff near Sunken City. Firefighters and other first responders were working to retrieve the body of the victim who was determined to be deceased. No further information was immediately available.
LA couple offering reward for safe return of stolen $8K French bulldog: 'Please bring my son back!'
A couple is heartbroken after their beloved French bulldog was snatched from them in a brazen robbery in the Los Angeles area. They're offering a reward for the safe return of their pet.
SpaceX to launch observation satellite Thursday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base
SpaceX announced it aims to launch an observation satellite aboard a Falcon 9 rocket at 11:17 p.m. Thursday from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The post SpaceX to launch observation satellite Thursday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Key News Network
DUI Driver Passes Out in Vehicle on 57 Freeway Exit
Glendora, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was found passed out in a vehicle on the northbound 57 Freeway at the Auto Center Drive exit Saturday morning in the city of Glendora. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers received a 911 call around 5:03 a.m., Dec. 31, regarding a driver...
2 Men Charged with Murder in Death of SD-Connected Rapper Half Ounce
Two men were in custody Friday and facing murder charges stemming from the October shooting death of rapper Half Ounce in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles. He recorded with the San Diego label Wrongkind Records. His songs include “Roll Call” from 2015, “Throw It Up” in 2017, and this year’s “Gangbangin.”
