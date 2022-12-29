Read full article on original website
Williamson County now included in counties not ending cash bail
Williamson County is now included in the group of Illinois counties that will not end cash bail beginning at midnight, WFCN reports. Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said on Saturday a temporary restraining order has been granted. On Wednesday, Kankakee County Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington declared unconstitutional parts of the...
Kentucky AG announces $197 million opioid settlement
Kentucky will receive over $197 million in settlements with CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens for the companies’ role in the opioid epidemic, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Friday. CVS will pay over $94 million over 10 years and Walgreens more than $102 million over the next 15 years....
Missouri Veterans Commission offers free estate planning clinics
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Missouri Veterans Commission will host two free clinics to assist veterans in planning their wills during the month of January. MVC Veteran Resources and Outreach Coordinator Al Seymour says a team of volunteer, Cape Girardeau-based attorneys will assist veterans in creating simple wills, powers of attorney, living wills and health care directives.
KY Fish and Wildlife updates regulations, expands elk hunting drawing
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources updated fish and wildlife-related regulation amendments that have received final legislative approval and are now in effect, in accordance with KRS 150.025. The following is an overview of changes that affect our area:. How migratory game birds may be taken. The amendment...
Lyon County's Travis Perry moves to 2nd on the all-time state scoring list
PADUCAH, KY -- it was only a matter of time, but Lyon County junior Travis Perry moved into 2nd place on the all-time career scoring list in Kentucky high school basketball history on Friday night. Perry scored 31 points in the Lyons 92-85 double overtime win over Mason County. He...
Murray State rolls to 68-55 win over Illinois-Chicago in MVC debut
MURRAY, KY -- The Murray State women picked up a 68-55 win over Illinois-Chicago on Friday night, marking their first conference win in their debut in the Missouri Valley Conference. No surprise as Katelyn Young led the Racers in scoring with 21 points. Hannah McKay added 17 points of her...
Murray State rolls past Valpo 67-48
The Murray State women's basketball team improved to 2-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 67-48 win over Valparaiso Sunday afternoon at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. Fast Facts. Up by just three points at the end of the third quarter, the Racers absolutely dominated the fourth quarter...
