Rose Bowl: No. 7 Utah (10-3, No. 8 CFP) vs. No. 9 Penn State (10-2, No. 11 CFP), Jan 2. 17, 5 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Utah by 1 1/2. Series record: First meeting. WHAT’S AT STAKE The Utes won the Pac-12 for the second straight season and can now get a […]

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 37 MINUTES AGO