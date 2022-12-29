ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Thursday Night Football: Bettors are counting on Ezekiel Elliott to find his way into the endzone during Cowboys-Titans

By Cole Huff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y54ex_0jxvE8jt00

While Week 17 isn’t the official end of the regular season as it was for so many years, it does mark the conclusion of Thursday Night Football.

On this last Thursday of the calendar year, the TNF finale between the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans features two teams trending in opposite directions — the Cowboys have won five of their last six games while the Titans are losers of five straight.

Superstar running back Derrick Henry’s bothersome hip has put his availability for tonight’s game in doubt, moving Dallas from a 9.5 to 12.5-point favorite and dropping the over/under from 42.5 to 39.5 points, according to John Ewing of BetMGM.

Even with arguably the best running back in the league unlikely to play and a one-sided affair potentially on the horizon, there’s still plenty to bet on.

Other star players remain — including Ezekiel Elliott and CeeDee Lamb — and both Cowboys skill position players are at the top of bettors’ lists this Thursday night.

Many are placing money on Lamb to go over 71.5 receiving yards (-115), something he’s done in back-to-back weeks and in over half of the 15 games this season. But Elliott’s player props are the two most wagered on by bettors, and each one is touchdown based.

Whether you’re tailing the public or making your own bets, you could become richer by the end of the night. Just be sure to get your betting done before the game begins at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers tie Raiders on Brock Purdy TD pass to Brandon Aiyuk

The 49ers didn’t face much resistance on their first offensive series Sunday. Christian McCaffrey did a lion’s share of the work on the eight-play, 67-yard drive. He carried the ball three times for 53 yards, and his 37-yard dash set the 49ers up with a first-and-goal at the 1. Two plays later it was Brock Purdy finding a wide open Brandon Aiyuk for a touchdown to tie the game at 7.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football lost to TCU in Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Woulda, coulda, shoulda — that was the case for Michigan football in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines made uncharacteristic mistakes repeatedly, starting with going for it on fourth-and-goal and running an end-around rather than relying on the interior offensive line. There was also the fumble at the goal line after the overturned touchdown, two pick-sixes by QB J.J. McCarthy, and multiple defensive lapses — not to mention what appeared to be a targeting call that was overturned.
ANN ARBOR, MI
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Rips Ezekiel Elliott Despite Cowboys Win

Bayless was not happy with what he saw from his Cowboys last night. Skip Bayless is one of the biggest Cowboys fans out there. Ever since becoming an analyst on TV, Bayless has ridden for his Cowboys. Unfortunately, they haven’t given him too much to cheer about, especially when it comes to the postseason. Overall, they have done very little in the Dak Prescott era, and it remains to be seen if they ever will.
Yardbarker

Cowboys Future RB Over Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott?

Dallas Cowboys standout running Tony Pollard was absent from Thursday night's 27-13 road over the Tennessee Titans due to a thigh injury. But the sloppy win might’ve given Cowboys fans a glimpse of what the future could look like in the backfield should he choose a different path.m. Despite...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nick Saban and the SEC have scared college football fans into thinking a 12-team playoff is bad

Yes, a 12-team College Football Playoff has its flaws. Yes, there will be years when the outcome is frustrating. Yes, there will probably be a season in which Alabama goes 10-2, finishes third in the SEC, and yet gets into the playoff and wins three games to take home the title. It will be annoying. However, we can’t live in complete fear of Nick Saban and the SEC. They have scared a lot of college football fans into thinking a 12-team playoff is bad for the sport.
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Has Honest Reaction To Cowboys Win Over Titans

The Cowboys improved to 12-4 on Thursday night, defeating the Titans on the road. However, "America's Team" didn't look that impressive against an opponent that was resting Derrick Henry for Week 18. During this Friday's episode of "Undisputed" on FS1, Shannon Sharpe offered his thoughts on the Cowboys' win over...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

QB Teddy Bridgewater sustained broken finger vs. Patriots

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater got his second start of the season against the New England Patriots on Sunday, but he left the game in the third quarter. The broadcast continued to show Bridgewater in the blue medical tent with sideline reporter Evan Washburn explaining that the training staff was trying to stint the injury. However, he wasn’t able to return, leaving the game to rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

197K+
Followers
249K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy