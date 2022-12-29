Thursday Night Football: Bettors are counting on Ezekiel Elliott to find his way into the endzone during Cowboys-Titans

While Week 17 isn’t the official end of the regular season as it was for so many years, it does mark the conclusion of Thursday Night Football.

On this last Thursday of the calendar year, the TNF finale between the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans features two teams trending in opposite directions — the Cowboys have won five of their last six games while the Titans are losers of five straight.

Superstar running back Derrick Henry’s bothersome hip has put his availability for tonight’s game in doubt, moving Dallas from a 9.5 to 12.5-point favorite and dropping the over/under from 42.5 to 39.5 points, according to John Ewing of BetMGM.

Even with arguably the best running back in the league unlikely to play and a one-sided affair potentially on the horizon, there’s still plenty to bet on.

Other star players remain — including Ezekiel Elliott and CeeDee Lamb — and both Cowboys skill position players are at the top of bettors’ lists this Thursday night.

Many are placing money on Lamb to go over 71.5 receiving yards (-115), something he’s done in back-to-back weeks and in over half of the 15 games this season. But Elliott’s player props are the two most wagered on by bettors, and each one is touchdown based.

Whether you’re tailing the public or making your own bets, you could become richer by the end of the night. Just be sure to get your betting done before the game begins at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.