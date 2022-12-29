ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jedi Fallen Order leads the January PS Plus games lineup

By Josh Broadwell
 3 days ago
A new month is coming up fast, and that means time for new PS Plus games. Sony announced January’s PS Plus games lineup in a new PlayStation Blog post, though only for the basic tier. The Extra- and Premium-tier offerings will be announced at a later date.

First up is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the first adventure of Cal Kestis, a fugitive Jedi-in-training who must learn the ropes and survive the Empire’s brutal persecution in the post-Revenge of the Sith era. The blend of Metroid-style exploration with combat inspired by Dark Souls was such a hit that EA and Respawn made a sequel – Star Wars Jedi Survivor – which launches March 17, 2023.

Next up is Fallout 76, Bethesda’s take on a live-service multiplayer game set in the Fallout world. While Fallout 76 was a bit of a wasteland itself when it first launched in 2018, several hefty updates have transformed the wilderness and added much more substance. Fallout 5 may be ages away, but 76 is as good a way as any to pass the time before Amazon’s Fallout TV show airs.

Finally is Axiom Verge 2, a bigger, bolder take on the original Axiom Verge that sets you loose in a sci-fi hellscape with a staggering range of abilities and an even more impressive array of secrets to uncover.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF

