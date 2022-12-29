Read full article on original website
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve
Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
KTLA.com
Rams owner buys massive shopping mall in Woodland Hills
Plans to move the Los Angeles Rams’ headquarters to Woodland Hills appear to be falling into place. Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased The Village shopping center in the San Fernando Valley for $325 million, the Commercial Observer reports. The Village spans 600,000 square feet of shops and restaurants...
realitytitbit.com
Josh Altman’s 2022 net worth depicts his ultra-successful real estate career
Famed real estate broker Josh Altman stars in the new season of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles and we take a look at the famed reality star’s soaring net worth in 2022. Josh is a man of business. Bravo‘s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles showcases the real estate maestro’s love for his field of work.
Ye Collaborator Theophilus London Reported Missing; Not Heard From Since July
A rapper who has been known to collaborate with Ye has been reported missing. According to Deadline, rapper Theophilus London, has not been heard from since July, according to his family said. The rapper hasn’t spoken to anyone over the course of the past five months. His family recently filed a missing person’s report Tuesday in Los Angeles after trying unsuccessfully to contact him. He was reportedly last seen in the Los Angeles Skid Row section of the city in October.
Ezekiel Elliott Stands Out With Supreme Air Jordans
Ezekiel Elliott wore rare Air Jordan sneakers before the Dallas Cowboys game on Thursday night.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Consulting Multiple Doctors, Aiming To Avoid Surgery
The Brow got unexpectedly candid with reporters today.
