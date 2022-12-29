ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve

Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
Rams owner buys massive shopping mall in Woodland Hills

Plans to move the Los Angeles Rams’ headquarters to Woodland Hills appear to be falling into place. Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased The Village shopping center in the San Fernando Valley for $325 million, the Commercial Observer reports. The Village spans 600,000 square feet of shops and restaurants...
Ye Collaborator Theophilus London Reported Missing; Not Heard From Since July

A rapper who has been known to collaborate with Ye has been reported missing. According to Deadline, rapper Theophilus London, has not been heard from since July, according to his family said. The rapper hasn’t spoken to anyone over the course of the past five months. His family recently filed a missing person’s report Tuesday in Los Angeles after trying unsuccessfully to contact him. He was reportedly last seen in the Los Angeles Skid Row section of the city in October.
