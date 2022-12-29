A rapper who has been known to collaborate with Ye has been reported missing. According to Deadline, rapper Theophilus London, has not been heard from since July, according to his family said. The rapper hasn’t spoken to anyone over the course of the past five months. His family recently filed a missing person’s report Tuesday in Los Angeles after trying unsuccessfully to contact him. He was reportedly last seen in the Los Angeles Skid Row section of the city in October.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO