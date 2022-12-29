ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money

By Jasmine Jackson
 3 days ago
sweet dreams
3d ago

I personally think he's mentality ill and needs help Don't care for his music or brand. But I pray he's alright and gets help. praying for him and his family

Exodus Matthew 5:18
2d ago

Stories like this show how sick humanity is at heart with the comments section and how this earth really needs a world wide disaster like a super Volcano to go off to teach humanity a lesson. I hope and pray all of humanity both poor and rich suffer for their unconscious thoughts and idiotic judgment of people they don't like or agree with

Laurence Morris
3d ago

Hopefully he's fine and in a good mental health institution. He'll still have a lot of consequences to face, for his foolishness.

Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

