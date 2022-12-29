‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money

I personally think he's mentality ill and needs help Don't care for his music or brand. But I pray he's alright and gets help. praying for him and his family
Stories like this show how sick humanity is at heart with the comments section and how this earth really needs a world wide disaster like a super Volcano to go off to teach humanity a lesson. I hope and pray all of humanity both poor and rich suffer for their unconscious thoughts and idiotic judgment of people they don't like or agree with
Hopefully he's fine and in a good mental health institution. He'll still have a lot of consequences to face, for his foolishness.
Related
Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit
Kanye West NOT MIssing: Location Still Unknown But THIS Is The Reason He's MIA
Kanye West’s former bodyguard reveals shocking details about rapper’s marriage to Kim Kardashian
Kanye West Gets Elon Musk Response After Calling Him A ‘Half-Chinese Genetic Hybrid’
Alicia Keys Says She’s Scared to Work with JAY Z Again
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead: Bizarre Internet Theory Says Ellen DeGeneres Has Something To Do With His Death
Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette
Game Show Icon Steve Harvey Dealing With Own 'Family Feud,' Tension In Blended Brood 'Drives Him Crazy': Sources
Her Hands Are Tied: Wendy Williams Reportedly ‘Can’t Do Anything About’ Son’s Eviction
Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions
O.J. Simpson Finally Addresses Rumor That He’s Khloe Kardashian’s Father
A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughter, and the girl said, "everybody is just jealous of her."
Angela Bassett’s Son in Hot Water After Pranking Her With Fake Michael B. Jordan Death News
Nick Cannon Hospitalized After Madison Square Garden Show
Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why
Nicki Minaj’s Husband and His Alleged Rape Victim Ordered To Mediation By Judge
Another One: Tory Lanez Slapped With Third Felony Charge, Kylie Jenner & Corey Gamble Could Be Listed As Possible Witnesses In Trial
Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears over how hard co-parenting is with Ye
Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Black Enterprise
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 315