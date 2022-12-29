ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

pethelpful.com

Dad Goes Above and Beyond After Hummingbird Feeder Freezes in Seattle

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Winter Storm Elliot has been wreaking havoc across the United States throughout the week of Christmas, but there are still so many heartwarming moments that shine through despite it all. Just look at what one Seattle dad did when he noticed the frozen hummingbird feeder! After a hummingbird seemed to ask for help, he got creative with extension cables and a candle warmer.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: Tacoma Police Killed a Man Today, Cops Arrested Idaho Murder Suspect, and Free Transit for New Year's Eve

Tragedy strikes: I’ve been hoping, praying, begging on my knees for a dry New Year's Eve. Rain ruins the fun, especially since my outfit involves more feathers, rhinestones, and fringe than actual fabric, plus my hair looks terrible in the rain. I checked Weather.com today and it's not looking good for us. The weather people predict temperatures in the high 30s and a 24% chance of rain tomorrow night. I hope they’re wrong!
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alaska man who missed out on heart transplant opportunity coming to Seattle to be closer to hospital

Patrick Holland was on his way to Seattle from Fairbanks, Alaska, for a heart transplant when his plane was grounded because of the major winter storm that hit last week. “I felt destroyed. I had never experienced so many emotions, up and down rollercoaster, in my life,” Holland said. He was traveling with his brother. Shortly after his plane was grounded, he was informed the heart would go to someone else in need.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man killed in Everett hit-and-run

EVERETT, Wash. — A man was killed after being hit by a car that then drove off on Friday evening in Snohomish County. According to the Everett Police Department, officers responded to the "vehicle vs. pedestrian collision" just after 7:30 p.m. on the 7100 block of Evergreen Way in Everett.
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

King tide brings flooding, jellyfish to streets of downtown Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A record high tide flooded at least three Olympia businesses Tuesday morning, according to city officials. “This morning was a pretty extraordinary event,” said City of Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen. Christensen said Tuesday morning’s high tide reached 18.4 feet. The prior record of...
OLYMPIA, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

DUI crash injures two on 212th St SW Saturday morning

An Edmonds Police Department traffic unit was on the scene Saturday morning investigating a DUI crash that occurred at 7 a.m. in the 7000 block of 212th Street Southwest. According to police, a 25-year old Lynnwood man was arrested for DUI, and witnesses reported he was speeding before the crash. The other driver was a 36-year-old Mountlake Terrace woman.
EDMONDS, WA
MyNorthwest

Green crabs illegally sold at a Seattle market confiscated

A species of green crab being illegally sold at a seafood market in Seattle’s Beacon Hill Neighborhood was confiscated by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) in December. In early December WDFW, police received a tip that the market was selling live “green crabs.” Invasive species sold...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

King County seeing increasing ‘white powder’ fentanyl

Ahead of what is traditionally one of the biggest party weekends of the year, Seattle-King County Public Health is issuing a warning about an alarming trend. Fentanyl, a dangerous and powerful synthetic opioid, is coming in new forms that resemble other drugs. “In addition to coming in counterfeit pills, we’re...
KING COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

5 people survive cabin explosion, fire in Easton

EASTON, Wash. – Five people are expected to be okay after a cabin explosion and fire in western Kittitas County Monday. Fire crews from Kittitas County Fire Districts 3 and 7 responded, as well as first responders from Medic 931, Medic 991 and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. District 7 brought its tracked SxS, a vehicle designed to get through...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Higher king tides expected as sea levels are predicted to keep rising

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Experts say although Tuesday's king tide flooding was made worse by low pressure, these conditions could become more common as sea levels rise. The king tide, plus a low-pressure system, caused flooding along the Central and South Sound. King tides are the highest tides of the year, which usually come in December and January.
OLYMPIA, WA

