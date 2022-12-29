Read full article on original website
Related
‘This has been a risk:’ Backyard fire at North Seattle home puts neighbors on edge
An early Thursday morning backyard fire at a home in North Seattle has left neighbors there outraged and on edge. The owner of the home says the people living there haven’t paid him rent in two years. Neighbors said they’ve complained to the city about fire hazards multiple times.
pethelpful.com
Dad Goes Above and Beyond After Hummingbird Feeder Freezes in Seattle
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Winter Storm Elliot has been wreaking havoc across the United States throughout the week of Christmas, but there are still so many heartwarming moments that shine through despite it all. Just look at what one Seattle dad did when he noticed the frozen hummingbird feeder! After a hummingbird seemed to ask for help, he got creative with extension cables and a candle warmer.
q13fox.com
Flooding in Snohomish County likely to create backlog at intermodal yard
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Widespread flooding in Snohomish County left an impact at the intermodal yard, where the Public Works division receives shipping containers to move trash. According to Snohomish County Public Works, they are doing okay with Tuesday's flooding, but they are warning that snow and wind events like...
The Stranger
Slog PM: Tacoma Police Killed a Man Today, Cops Arrested Idaho Murder Suspect, and Free Transit for New Year's Eve
Tragedy strikes: I’ve been hoping, praying, begging on my knees for a dry New Year's Eve. Rain ruins the fun, especially since my outfit involves more feathers, rhinestones, and fringe than actual fabric, plus my hair looks terrible in the rain. I checked Weather.com today and it's not looking good for us. The weather people predict temperatures in the high 30s and a 24% chance of rain tomorrow night. I hope they’re wrong!
Alaska man who missed out on heart transplant opportunity coming to Seattle to be closer to hospital
Patrick Holland was on his way to Seattle from Fairbanks, Alaska, for a heart transplant when his plane was grounded because of the major winter storm that hit last week. “I felt destroyed. I had never experienced so many emotions, up and down rollercoaster, in my life,” Holland said. He was traveling with his brother. Shortly after his plane was grounded, he was informed the heart would go to someone else in need.
'We're not going anywhere': Gig Harbor restaurant cleans up after substantial flooding
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Netshed No. 9 has been a Gig Harbor staple for nearly 10 years, and one of its owners, Thad Lyman, is proud to be here. “We love the location, we’re not going anywhere,” he said. Lyman said he was out of town during...
KOMO News
Man killed in Everett hit-and-run
EVERETT, Wash. — A man was killed after being hit by a car that then drove off on Friday evening in Snohomish County. According to the Everett Police Department, officers responded to the "vehicle vs. pedestrian collision" just after 7:30 p.m. on the 7100 block of Evergreen Way in Everett.
King tide brings flooding, jellyfish to streets of downtown Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A record high tide flooded at least three Olympia businesses Tuesday morning, according to city officials. “This morning was a pretty extraordinary event,” said City of Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen. Christensen said Tuesday morning’s high tide reached 18.4 feet. The prior record of...
Cleanup efforts underway after king tides lead to flood damage in Edmonds
EDMONDS, Wash. — King tides caused major flooding across Western Washington. In Snohomish County we saw dozens of vehicles submerged in the floodwater, as well as people trying to brave those elements. The good news is much of that water has receded. “So right now there’s pretty high tides,”...
q13fox.com
Tacoma to reduce speed limits starting Sunday
With the new year comes new changes to the law. And in Tacoma, the plane is to save lives by dropping speed limits.
Motorcyclist dies Saturday evening after wreck on I5 in Whatcom County
The cause of the wreck is under investigation.
lynnwoodtoday.com
DUI crash injures two on 212th St SW Saturday morning
An Edmonds Police Department traffic unit was on the scene Saturday morning investigating a DUI crash that occurred at 7 a.m. in the 7000 block of 212th Street Southwest. According to police, a 25-year old Lynnwood man was arrested for DUI, and witnesses reported he was speeding before the crash. The other driver was a 36-year-old Mountlake Terrace woman.
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Leading Investigation Into Deadly Force Incident in Thurston County
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is leading the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team’s investigation into law enforcement’s use of deadly force during a standoff in Thurston County on Thursday. The incident began when members of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve an eviction notice...
Green crabs illegally sold at a Seattle market confiscated
A species of green crab being illegally sold at a seafood market in Seattle’s Beacon Hill Neighborhood was confiscated by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) in December. In early December WDFW, police received a tip that the market was selling live “green crabs.” Invasive species sold...
King County seeing increasing ‘white powder’ fentanyl
Ahead of what is traditionally one of the biggest party weekends of the year, Seattle-King County Public Health is issuing a warning about an alarming trend. Fentanyl, a dangerous and powerful synthetic opioid, is coming in new forms that resemble other drugs. “In addition to coming in counterfeit pills, we’re...
5 people survive cabin explosion, fire in Easton
EASTON, Wash. – Five people are expected to be okay after a cabin explosion and fire in western Kittitas County Monday. Fire crews from Kittitas County Fire Districts 3 and 7 responded, as well as first responders from Medic 931, Medic 991 and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. District 7 brought its tracked SxS, a vehicle designed to get through...
q13fox.com
2 horses found dead, dozens of animals rescued from Oak Harbor breeder
Oak Harbor, Wash. - The Island County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two horses were found dead and dozens of animals were rescued from a breeder in Island County. On Dec. 24, deputies received a report of an animal cruelty case at a dog and cat breeder on Hastie Lake Road in Oak Harbor.
Higher king tides expected as sea levels are predicted to keep rising
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Experts say although Tuesday's king tide flooding was made worse by low pressure, these conditions could become more common as sea levels rise. The king tide, plus a low-pressure system, caused flooding along the Central and South Sound. King tides are the highest tides of the year, which usually come in December and January.
Central Washington State Metro Area Jumps Toward top of Nation's List for Rising Costs
The cost of living has skyrocketed in Seattle over recent years, but it could be worse. At least you don’t live in Wenatchee. According to an analysis of all U.S. metro areas by Bloomberg, Wenatchee has risen fastest in the rankings of America’s costliest places to live since 2010.
PHOTOS: King Tide brings in boatloads of driftwood to Three Tree Point
A 13.67 high “King Tide” brought in boatloads of driftwood to beaches along Burien’s Three Tree Point neighborhood – but luckily not much damage – on Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the WA State Department of Ecology, “King Tides” are defined as the...
Comments / 0